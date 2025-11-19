Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

The doors slide open, you step through, and it feels like you’ve just entered a different dimension. No, we’re not talking about fantasy or sci-fi portals but public transportation! For good or for ill, people can sometimes be pretty peculiar, and getting on the subway, train, or bus can be a very amusing yet confusing experience.
We wanted to show you just how funny, bizarre, and cool people can be, so we traveled all over the internet to find the best pictures of subway passengers from around the world. Scroll down to see Bored Panda’s collection, and be sure to upvote the photos that impressed you the most. You think you know what ‘weird’ means? We’re about to raise the bar!
Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with subway weirdness, so we got in touch with Rick McGuire, the creator of the massively popular Subway Creatures social media project. He was kind enough to share his thoughts about the strange things people see when using public transportation, and you’ll see his insights below.
#1 This Has Made My Morning
Image source: msthain
#2 Best Day Of My Life Like I Love Korea
Image source: OCEANGlRL
#3 It Screm
Image source: MaximumCrab
#4 So Cute
Image source: TranslatedCats
#5 Lil Sebastian Made A Trip
Image source: subwaycreatures
#6 Sally Is A True Fashion Icon
Image source: dog_rates
#7 My Heart Just Melted When I Saw That In The Subway
Image source: EINETOTEKATZ
#8 Plague Doctor In The Train
Image source: Robin0660
#9 Idk Who This Woman Was On The Train, But Your Dog Was Awesome
Image source: ReticentReflection
#10 How To Sleep Well…it Freaking Worked
Image source: aymbrbr
#11 Bernie Is That You
Image source: subwaycreatures
#12 It Feels Like I Am Being Watched… (Brussels Subway)
Image source: warp232
#13 So Cute
Image source: _cynthiiax3
#14 Wholesome Creatures
Image source: nyak_nyak_
#15 Another Day On The Metro
Image source: bravesaint
#16 Someone On The Metro Today Took TV Remote Instead Of Their Cellphone . Must’ve Left In A Hurry
Image source: Prath33k
#17 Another Average Day In The NYC Subway
Image source: trooper843
#18 The Bird Is Called Teddy! And He Gave A Little Squawk When I Said He Was Very Handsome
Image source: sanyaburgess
#19 Ridiculously Massive Doggo Spotted On The Underground
Image source: shaigolan810
#20 Relatable
Image source: subwaycreatures
#21 The Chaotic Neutral Energy In This Is Off The Charts
Image source: Sl3nderMusic
#22 That Is So Freaking Cute
Image source: noraneus
#23 This Guy Brought A Coffee Table Onto The Subway
Image source: MichaelRahmani
#24 Where Did You Get These Clothes
Image source: ineffablemimi
#25 Spider Maid
Image source: jace-crux
#26 Legends
Image source: jkt1882
#27 When You Don’t Plan On Actually Catching Anything Because Keeper Range Is So Narrow, And Then You Do
Image source: subwaycreatures
#28 Something Tells Me That She May Be Toxic Relationship Material
Image source: whatnywears
#29 New Yorkers Are Always On The Cutting Edge Of Health-Improving Technology
Image source: subwaycreatures
#30 That’s So Cute
Image source: gabyy_valverde
#31 Pirate Couture NYC Style
Image source: whatnywears
#32 This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species
Image source: Zillak
#33 Rabbits In The Subway
Image source: StarfoxXSS
#34 Love A Good Coincidence
Image source: aerialartsnyc
#35 Bring Your Own Chair
Image source: anadelpe
#36 In The Train – Because Laptops Are Overated
Image source: tremtek
#37 Little Enough To Ride For Free
Image source: archrabin
#38 Beach Day New York Style
Image source: everymanworks
#39 Tinfoil Headpiece And Nose Ring
Image source: Cherry_antacids
#40 Looks Like Somebody Wanted To Relax And Have A Good Ride
Image source: mbzhad
#41 I Dont Even
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Showtime, Folks. It’s Showtime
Image source: HannahRKeyser
#43 Spotted In Italy – Duepac
Image source: subwaycreatures
#44 They Look Happy
Image source: karmagheden
#45 Of Course Someone Has Their Geese On The Train
Image source: GallowBoob
#46 I Don’t Remember That Version Of Cinderella
Image source: zachsilberberg
#47 If You Trip In That It’s All Over
Image source: whatnywears
#48 Good Knight
Image source: jace-crux
#49 Those Are Nice
Image source: catalanpanda
#50 We Lowkey Need To Bring Magazines Back
Image source: luluIand
