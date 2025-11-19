Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

The doors slide open, you step through, and it feels like you’ve just entered a different dimension. No, we’re not talking about fantasy or sci-fi portals but public transportation! For good or for ill, people can sometimes be pretty peculiar, and getting on the subway, train, or bus can be a very amusing yet confusing experience.

We wanted to show you just how funny, bizarre, and cool people can be, so we traveled all over the internet to find the best pictures of subway passengers from around the world. Scroll down to see Bored Panda’s collection, and be sure to upvote the photos that impressed you the most. You think you know what ‘weird’ means? We’re about to raise the bar!

Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with subway weirdness, so we got in touch with Rick McGuire, the creator of the massively popular Subway Creatures social media project. He was kind enough to share his thoughts about the strange things people see when using public transportation, and you’ll see his insights below.

#1 This Has Made My Morning

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: msthain

#2 Best Day Of My Life Like I Love Korea

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: OCEANGlRL

#3 It Screm

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: MaximumCrab

#4 So Cute

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: TranslatedCats

#5 Lil Sebastian Made A Trip

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#6 Sally Is A True Fashion Icon

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: dog_rates

#7 My Heart Just Melted When I Saw That In The Subway

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: EINETOTEKATZ

#8 Plague Doctor In The Train

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: Robin0660

#9 Idk Who This Woman Was On The Train, But Your Dog Was Awesome

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: ReticentReflection

#10 How To Sleep Well…it Freaking Worked

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: aymbrbr

#11 Bernie Is That You

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#12 It Feels Like I Am Being Watched… (Brussels Subway)

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: warp232

#13 So Cute

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: _cynthiiax3

#14 Wholesome Creatures

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: nyak_nyak_

#15 Another Day On The Metro

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: bravesaint

#16 Someone On The Metro Today Took TV Remote Instead Of Their Cellphone . Must’ve Left In A Hurry

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: Prath33k

#17 Another Average Day In The NYC Subway

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: trooper843

#18 The Bird Is Called Teddy! And He Gave A Little Squawk When I Said He Was Very Handsome

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: sanyaburgess

#19 Ridiculously Massive Doggo Spotted On The Underground

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: shaigolan810

#20 Relatable

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#21 The Chaotic Neutral Energy In This Is Off The Charts

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: Sl3nderMusic

#22 That Is So Freaking Cute

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: noraneus

#23 This Guy Brought A Coffee Table Onto The Subway

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: MichaelRahmani

#24 Where Did You Get These Clothes

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: ineffablemimi

#25 Spider Maid

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: jace-crux

#26 Legends

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: jkt1882

#27 When You Don’t Plan On Actually Catching Anything Because Keeper Range Is So Narrow, And Then You Do

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#28 Something Tells Me That She May Be Toxic Relationship Material

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: whatnywears

#29 New Yorkers Are Always On The Cutting Edge Of Health-Improving Technology

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#30 That’s So Cute

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: gabyy_valverde

#31 Pirate Couture NYC Style

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: whatnywears

#32 This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: Zillak

#33 Rabbits In The Subway

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: StarfoxXSS

#34 Love A Good Coincidence

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: aerialartsnyc

#35 Bring Your Own Chair

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: anadelpe

#36 In The Train – Because Laptops Are Overated

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: tremtek

#37 Little Enough To Ride For Free

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: archrabin

#38 Beach Day New York Style

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: everymanworks

#39 Tinfoil Headpiece And Nose Ring

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: Cherry_antacids

#40 Looks Like Somebody Wanted To Relax And Have A Good Ride

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: mbzhad

#41 I Dont Even

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Showtime, Folks. It’s Showtime

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: HannahRKeyser

#43 Spotted In Italy – Duepac

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#44 They Look Happy

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: karmagheden

#45 Of Course Someone Has Their Geese On The Train

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: GallowBoob

#46 I Don’t Remember That Version Of Cinderella

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: zachsilberberg

#47 If You Trip In That It’s All Over

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: whatnywears

#48 Good Knight

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: jace-crux

#49 Those Are Nice

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: catalanpanda

#50 We Lowkey Need To Bring Magazines Back

Subways Are Their Own Separate World And These 50 Photos Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: luluIand

