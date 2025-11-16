66 Funny Toxic Traits Shared By 99.9% Of Humans

by

Toxic traits are no good – they poison relationships and make your life harder for you and for those around you. However, what if we were to say that we all have toxic traits? Not toxic as in ‘dealy’ toxic, but as in funny toxic traits? Yeah, that’s right, we all have unflattering personality traits! Curious to learn about what they might be? Well then, you are in for a treat because this is our funny toxic traits list that most of us have and recognize but still continue to practice despite ourselves. 

Here’s a sneak peek – have you ever responded to a compliment in a double-verification way with a doubtful “Really?” Well, here’s the thing – it is one of the funny toxic traits absolutely every one of us has practiced at least once! Also, we’re pretty sure you’ve at least once in your life delayed a task for so long it gave you horrible anxiety to even start it. Well, we’ve been there and done that more times than it would be appropriate to acknowledge. And then there’s the legendary forgetting someone’s name right after you’ve been introduced. Yeah, we all have these unflattering character traits, and although most of us can do something about it, the mere existence of these funny toxic traits is good proof of how equally flawed we all are as humans. 

So, ready for more funny toxic trait examples? Yeah, we get it; recognizing them in your own self might not be the most pleasant experience, but don’t forget that we all have these funny noxious traits, and we’re all human around here!

#1 Putting Your Music On Shuffle And Then Still Skipping Through Them To Get To The One You Wanted Anyway

#2 Being Exhausted All Day, Until It’s Time To Go To Bed And Suddenly Your Brain Is Wide Awake

#3 Putting Off Easy 15-Minute Task For 3 Weeks To The Point Where It Causes You So Much Anxiety That It’s Too Hard For You To Even Begin

#4 Being Productive For 20 Minutes And Then Giving Yourself A 2-Hour Break

#5 Having Fake Fights In Your Head So You Can Be Ready If You Ever Have To Defend Your Convictions

#6 Throwing Away The Packaging From Your Microwave Food And Then Forgetting Its Cooking Instructions

#7 Holding It In When There Is Nothing Stopping You From Getting Up And Going To The Bathroom

#8 Waking Up On Time But Laying In Bed Until You Are Late

#9 Forgetting Someone’s Name Just After Shaking Hands With Them For The First Time

#10 Rereading An Email Immediately After You Send It

#11 You Are Constantly Interrupting People. You Don’t Mean To! You Just Get Excited And Need To Interject

#12 Picking Pimples That Aren’t “Ready” Even Though You Know You’re Going To Make Your Face Look A Million Times Worse

#13 Thinking About Dropping Your Phone Anytime You’re Standing Above A Body Of Water

#14 Staging Fictional Conversations Between You And Friends, Enemies, Celebrity Crushes, Anyone

#15 Always Needing Background Noise To Do Literally Anything

#16 Eating The Lunch You Brought To Work As A Snack At 10 Am

#17 Asking Multiple Different People For Advice And Then Doing Whatever You Want

#18 Saying “Sounds Good!” When It Does Not In Fact Sound Good

#19 Responding To Somebody In Your Head While Forgetting To Text Back

#20 Putting Leftovers In The Refrigerator, Knowing You Are Not Going To Touch Them Again

#21 Pretending To Be In A Music Video Or Movie Montage While Wearing Headphones

#22 Circling Around Your Apartment Whenever You Have To Talk On The Phone

#23 Loving To Travel But Don’t Really Feeling Like Going Anywhere

#24 Hearing Someone Laughing Near You And Assuming They’re Laughing At You

#25 Plotting Out Escape Routes For Unlikely Scenarios

#26 Believing That You’ll Somehow Be Able To Watch The Next Episode Even Though You Know You Don’t Have Enough Time

#27 Checking Your Bank Account, Hoping You Got A Random Deposit

#28 Looking At A Price Tag And Finding Out The Store You’re In Is Way Out Of Your Price Range, But Then Staying For A While Like You’re Totally Unfazed

#29 Getting Mad At The Drivers Around You Going The Speed Limit

#30 Starting To Get Ready Just When You Get The “On My Way’ Text

#31 Destroying Your Room Every Time You Need To Get Dressed

#32 Despite Being The Size And Density Of A Squirrel, You Are Totally Positive That You Can Fight

#33 Setting 50 Alarms Each Morning, Then Simply Ignoring Them All

#34 Being So Nice To People That They End Up Thinking That You Are Interested In Them

#35 Adding Everything You See That Is Pretty To Your Cart And Then Somehow Typing Your Credit Card Information

#36 Apologizing To Doors Or Furniture When You Accidentally Kick Or Bump Into Them

#37 You Swear You’re Speaking Normally, But You’re Actually Screaming

#38 Imagining The Backstories Of Everyone Around You While Acting Like A Private Detective In Public Places

#39 Requesting Two-Step Authentication Whenever Someone Compliments You By Saying, “Really?”

#40 Being Nosy When You Don’t Really Care

#41 Not Letting Anyone Else Clean Because It’s Not Clean Unless You Clean It

#42 You Never Speak Up And Just Get Mad And Distance Yourself Until You Are Not Angry Anymore

#43 Money Meaning Literally Nothing To You When You Are Drunk

#44 Trying To Close The Refrigerator Slowly Enough To Catch What It Looks Like With The Lights Off

#45 Pretending To Be Sober While You’re Actually Blacked Out

#46 Thinking You Could Go Through Your Lecture Notes In One Night For Your Exams Tomorrow

#47 Keeping Your Headphones On After Your Music Stops And Not Realizing Until Hours Later

#48 Introducing Yourself To People And Them Saying ‘We’ve Met Multiple Times…’

#49 Imagining That You Could Have Become A Pop Star If Your Parents Had Been More Supportive When You Were Younger

#50 Telling White Lies About Your Life To Strangers You Meet On Planes, In Parks, Wherever, Just Because Why Not

#51 Googling Something Without Thinking And Then Staring At The Search Results Like “What Just Happened How Did I Get Here?”

#52 Stopping The Microwave At One Second Just To Prove You Can

#53 Thinking You Can Always Arrive In 10 Min

#54 Feeling Like You Could Represent Yourself In The Court

#55 Driving As If Speed Limits And The Police Don’t Exist

#56 Immediately Touching A Plate After The Server Warns You It’s Hot

#57 Sitting In The Shower

#58 Thinking Anything Less Than A 7-Hour Drive Isn’t That Far

#59 Rehearsing Whatever Stories You Would Tell As A Guest On A Late-Night Talk Show

#60 Telling People “I’ll Be Right Back” Then Going For A 3 Hour Nap

#61 Trying Really, Really Hard To Move Something With Your Mind, Or Just Pretending You Can

#62 Dancing In Elevators, Bathroom Stalls, Basically Any Small Place In Which You Find Yourself Alone

#63 Shouting For No Reason When You Know No One Is Around

#64 Joining Zoom Calls One Minute Late

#65 Pretending You’re In An Action Movie When You’re Out For A Run

#66 Imagining The Moment When You’ll Definitely Challenge Someone To A Dance Battle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
