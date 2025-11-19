People Share Striking Before & After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

There’s an episode of How I Met Your Mother where Barney and Robin realize they’ve become completely unrecognizable and miserable. If you were a fan of the series, you probably know what I’m talking about. Season 5, Episode 7 was called “The Rough Patch.” And rightfully so. It showed how each half of the once fabulous and feisty couple had lost sight of who they were before they dated. Barney and Robin had both become sloppy, overweight, and lazy.

While the comedy series makes light of just how drastically dating can change us, in reality, it’s no laughing matter. Being in a relationship that doesn’t bring out the best in you can have some major repercussions on your mind, body, and soul. And once you finally find your way out, it can take months or even years to heal.

People have been sharing very sobering then and now photos, highlighting what they looked like in their last relationship vs single – now. It’s part of a viral TikTok trend where netizens reveal why they quickly change their minds about wanting a relationship… whenever they remember “How The Last One Had Me Looking.” There are loads of videos doing the rounds. But Bored Panda has picked out the top ones for anyone who needs some breaking up or staying single inspiration. 

#1

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: ceeeewaay

#2

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: leonnunz

#3

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: wellmamapele

#4

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: thedamndes

#5

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: misstina111

#6

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: beccaelise87

#7

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: chantel_2101

#8

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: bebesoso77

#9

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: whothehellisalex

#10

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: valcadarso

#11

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: this_angelas_life

#12

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: junior05ws

#13

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: saturnbaby__

#14

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: hehh44600

#15

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: kamryngarcia

#16

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: edenlorenia

#17

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: existingwithjelly

#18

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: dollabillas

#19

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: kingcity5150

#20

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: dionnadnae

#21

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: allexandrajolie

#22

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: virginiaginger00

#23

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: savannah_vaa0

#24

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: audreycardinal222

#25

People Share Striking Before &#038; After Photos Of What They Looked Like In A Relationship Vs Single

Image source: giadasmania

