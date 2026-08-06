57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

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The internet is forever. Once you put something out into the cyberspace ether, you lose control over it. No amount of effort to delete or pretend it never happened will rival the online sleuths who will find a way to get hold of receipts and throw them back at you when needed. 

This is especially true for those with a penchant for posting contradictory hot takes. Some of them are infamous names in their respective industries, all of whom are getting harshly roasted using two simple words: “This you?” 

We’ve collected some of those satisfying burns and compiled them into this list. Enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote your favorites.

#1 It’s Easy When The Receipts Are Broadcast On National Television

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: uDoucheChill, SenDuckworth

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

#2 I Wonder What Changed

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: lisachristinect

#3 Who Cheers Hoping American Companies Fail?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: physiczard

These posts are from the This You Comebacks subreddit, an online community dedicated to calling out the hypocrisy of public figures like celebrities and politicians. 

But what exactly about hypocrites draws a person’s ire? According to psychological scientist and Harvard University professor Jillian Jordan, it’s seeing the misrepresentation of the individual’s moral character.

#4 The Time I Reminded A Racist That Their Tweets Are Public

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: AshLiquor

#5 Freedom Of Speech For Me, But Not For Thee

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: t4ir1

#6 Be Careful What You Wish For!

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: DanTacoWizard

“People dislike hypocrites because they unfairly use condemnation to gain reputational benefits and appear virtuous at the expense of those whom they are condemning–when these reputational benefits are in fact undeserved,” Jordan said.

#7 Such A Disgrace

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: luckythepainproofman

#8 Love The Government, Eh?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: physiczard

#9 Eating With Your Hands Is Barbaric, You Say?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: Money-Snow-2749

Hypocrisy puts morality in question, which is why people will never admit to it. According to social psychologist and educator Daniel Stalder, it’s also why politicians will deny such a label and instead perceive themselves as making “politically smart decisions.”

#10 Hypocrites Galore

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: real_picklejuice

#11 “No, Not Like That!”

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: ProcessorPearl

#12 Its Always Them Keyboard Warriors :(

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: humandeadinside

“In addition to denial and rationalization, we may lash out at the accuser in an ad hominem attack,” Stalder wrote. “ If we’re caught changing our position for less-than-noble reasons, we can say we’ve ‘evolved.’ It’s a pleasant-sounding alternative to being a flip-flopper”

#13 Lock Her Up

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: CommercialPrint212

#14 This You?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: CommercialPrint212

#15 Cancelled Your Netflix Account Two Times. What Is The Big Deal?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Much like a haphazard social media post, it would be nearly impossible to take back a hypocritical statement or behavior. However, Stalder says we can address our inconsistent actions in less biased ways, beginning by acknowledging the wrongdoing. 

The next step would be to find a way to move on, regardless of how long the backlash from the hypocrisy lingers.

#16 Perfectly Fine As Long As They’re The Ones Doing It

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#17 It’s Only Okay When They’re The Ones Doing The Mocking

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#18 You Voted For Adam And Steve… I Mean Gay Marriage For Two Times

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

“It is normal to be inconsistent in the complex lives most of us lead,” Stalder wrote. “How we respond when made aware of it seems more important. Although biased responses are normal, we can also try to acknowledge and take responsibility.”

#19 The Real “Gender Ideology” Is Insufferable Cis People

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: JasonC_818

#20 Its Just Biscuits

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: Muqkiii, Councillorsuzie

#21 Well Would You Look At That

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: PirateJohn75

#22 Don’t You Remember 2023?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: The-Defenestr8tor

#23 Elon’s “Free Speech” Strikes Again…

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: ltsc1980

#24 We Have To Fight Fire With Money

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: lateformyfuneral

#25 It’s Only Funny When I Do It

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: uDoucheChill

#26 What A Creep, What A Jerk

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: uDoucheChill

#27 Whoops!

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: Practical-Witness796

#28 Big Strong Man Posting He’ll Stand With Hegseth While Being A Coward During J6 Protest

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: JustaguynameBob

#29 What Happened To It Being Fake?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#30 The Cognitive Dissonance Is Wild With This One

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: real_picklejuice

#31 These People Need To Learn That Search Functions Exist

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: misterecho11

#32 What An Absolutely Stupid Thing To Say. Oh Wait Its Shapiro. Nvm

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: CommercialPrint212

#33 What Changed?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#34 Conservatives (2025 Update): 🇺🇸to 🇮🇱

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#35 Trying To Feel Bad For Her, But It’s Not Working

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: jesternl

#36 Does This Count As A This You Comeback

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: whyareall

#37 Matt Walsh Immediate Bootlicking

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: yikesamerica

#38 Thank You, Jim Jordan

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: starsparkle3957

#39 The Inconceivable Hypocrisy And Blasphemy!

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#40 Everything They Do Is Performative

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#41 Ain’t This You Randy?

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: ObserbAbsorb

#42 Cats Love To Play With Their Food

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: Buttoneer138

#43 Congressman Who Wanted The Estimated Cost Of A Bill To Be Included When Debating A Bill Now Thinks That Estimate May Be Biased When His Own Party’s Bill Is Shown To Be Very Expensive

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#44 Can Count On This Guy To Be A Hypocrite

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#45 “Just Because I Repeatedly Visit A Casino Doesn’t Mean I’m Gambling”

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: TurkeyVolumeGuesser

#46 Hypocrisy From Kkkaren Olivia Kkkrolcyzkkk Something

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Same Author, Do Better Cnn

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: OneBayLeaf

#48 Republicans: Always Blaming Democrats

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#49 This Happens Literally Every Single Time

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#50 Ted “It’s Ok If I Do It” Cruz

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: calesmont

#51 Poster Claimed They Had Somehow Canceled Their Costco Membership Again

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: TheRealTRexUK

#52 There’s Always An Event Or A Tweet With These People

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#53 I Just…

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: Lieutenant_Joe

#54 This Seems To Have Potential To Circle Back Again And Again

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: hotlou

#55 Matt Walsh Is Still A Failed Screenwriter As Always!

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#56 Spanberger Derangement Syndrome Is In Full Swing

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#57 Second Amendment Good… Until Protesters Bear Arms

57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

Image source: luckyrose1668

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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