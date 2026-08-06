57 Times People Satisfyingly Got Caught In Their Contradictions Online (New Pics)

The internet is forever. Once you put something out into the cyberspace ether, you lose control over it. No amount of effort to delete or pretend it never happened will rival the online sleuths who will find a way to get hold of receipts and throw them back at you when needed.
This is especially true for those with a penchant for posting contradictory hot takes. Some of them are infamous names in their respective industries, all of whom are getting harshly roasted using two simple words: “This you?”
We’ve collected some of those satisfying burns and compiled them into this list. Enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote your favorites.
#1 It’s Easy When The Receipts Are Broadcast On National Television
Image source: uDoucheChill, SenDuckworth
#2 I Wonder What Changed
Image source: lisachristinect
#3 Who Cheers Hoping American Companies Fail?
Image source: physiczard
These posts are from the This You Comebacks subreddit, an online community dedicated to calling out the hypocrisy of public figures like celebrities and politicians.
But what exactly about hypocrites draws a person’s ire? According to psychological scientist and Harvard University professor Jillian Jordan, it’s seeing the misrepresentation of the individual’s moral character.
#4 The Time I Reminded A Racist That Their Tweets Are Public
Image source: AshLiquor
#5 Freedom Of Speech For Me, But Not For Thee
Image source: t4ir1
#6 Be Careful What You Wish For!
Image source: DanTacoWizard
“People dislike hypocrites because they unfairly use condemnation to gain reputational benefits and appear virtuous at the expense of those whom they are condemning–when these reputational benefits are in fact undeserved,” Jordan said.
#7 Such A Disgrace
Image source: luckythepainproofman
#8 Love The Government, Eh?
Image source: physiczard
#9 Eating With Your Hands Is Barbaric, You Say?
Image source: Money-Snow-2749
Hypocrisy puts morality in question, which is why people will never admit to it. According to social psychologist and educator Daniel Stalder, it’s also why politicians will deny such a label and instead perceive themselves as making “politically smart decisions.”
#10 Hypocrites Galore
Image source: real_picklejuice
#11 “No, Not Like That!”
Image source: ProcessorPearl
#12 Its Always Them Keyboard Warriors :(
Image source: humandeadinside
“In addition to denial and rationalization, we may lash out at the accuser in an ad hominem attack,” Stalder wrote. “ If we’re caught changing our position for less-than-noble reasons, we can say we’ve ‘evolved.’ It’s a pleasant-sounding alternative to being a flip-flopper”
#13 Lock Her Up
Image source: CommercialPrint212
#14 This You?
Image source: CommercialPrint212
#15 Cancelled Your Netflix Account Two Times. What Is The Big Deal?
Image source: [deleted]
Much like a haphazard social media post, it would be nearly impossible to take back a hypocritical statement or behavior. However, Stalder says we can address our inconsistent actions in less biased ways, beginning by acknowledging the wrongdoing.
The next step would be to find a way to move on, regardless of how long the backlash from the hypocrisy lingers.
#16 Perfectly Fine As Long As They’re The Ones Doing It
Image source: c-k-q99903
#17 It’s Only Okay When They’re The Ones Doing The Mocking
Image source: c-k-q99903
#18 You Voted For Adam And Steve… I Mean Gay Marriage For Two Times
Image source: [deleted]
“It is normal to be inconsistent in the complex lives most of us lead,” Stalder wrote. “How we respond when made aware of it seems more important. Although biased responses are normal, we can also try to acknowledge and take responsibility.”
#19 The Real “Gender Ideology” Is Insufferable Cis People
Image source: JasonC_818
#20 Its Just Biscuits
Image source: Muqkiii, Councillorsuzie
#21 Well Would You Look At That
Image source: PirateJohn75
#22 Don’t You Remember 2023?
Image source: The-Defenestr8tor
#23 Elon’s “Free Speech” Strikes Again…
Image source: ltsc1980
#24 We Have To Fight Fire With Money
Image source: lateformyfuneral
#25 It’s Only Funny When I Do It
Image source: uDoucheChill
#26 What A Creep, What A Jerk
Image source: uDoucheChill
#27 Whoops!
Image source: Practical-Witness796
#28 Big Strong Man Posting He’ll Stand With Hegseth While Being A Coward During J6 Protest
Image source: JustaguynameBob
#29 What Happened To It Being Fake?
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#30 The Cognitive Dissonance Is Wild With This One
Image source: real_picklejuice
#31 These People Need To Learn That Search Functions Exist
Image source: misterecho11
#32 What An Absolutely Stupid Thing To Say. Oh Wait Its Shapiro. Nvm
Image source: CommercialPrint212
#33 What Changed?
Image source: c-k-q99903
#34 Conservatives (2025 Update): 🇺🇸to 🇮🇱
Image source: [deleted]
#35 Trying To Feel Bad For Her, But It’s Not Working
Image source: jesternl
#36 Does This Count As A This You Comeback
Image source: whyareall
#37 Matt Walsh Immediate Bootlicking
Image source: yikesamerica
#38 Thank You, Jim Jordan
Image source: starsparkle3957
#39 The Inconceivable Hypocrisy And Blasphemy!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#40 Everything They Do Is Performative
Image source: c-k-q99903
#41 Ain’t This You Randy?
Image source: ObserbAbsorb
#42 Cats Love To Play With Their Food
Image source: Buttoneer138
#43 Congressman Who Wanted The Estimated Cost Of A Bill To Be Included When Debating A Bill Now Thinks That Estimate May Be Biased When His Own Party’s Bill Is Shown To Be Very Expensive
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#44 Can Count On This Guy To Be A Hypocrite
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#45 “Just Because I Repeatedly Visit A Casino Doesn’t Mean I’m Gambling”
Image source: TurkeyVolumeGuesser
#46 Hypocrisy From Kkkaren Olivia Kkkrolcyzkkk Something
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#47 Same Author, Do Better Cnn
Image source: OneBayLeaf
#48 Republicans: Always Blaming Democrats
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#49 This Happens Literally Every Single Time
Image source: c-k-q99903
#50 Ted “It’s Ok If I Do It” Cruz
Image source: calesmont
#51 Poster Claimed They Had Somehow Canceled Their Costco Membership Again
Image source: TheRealTRexUK
#52 There’s Always An Event Or A Tweet With These People
Image source: c-k-q99903
#53 I Just…
Image source: Lieutenant_Joe
#54 This Seems To Have Potential To Circle Back Again And Again
Image source: hotlou
#55 Matt Walsh Is Still A Failed Screenwriter As Always!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#56 Spanberger Derangement Syndrome Is In Full Swing
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#57 Second Amendment Good… Until Protesters Bear Arms
Image source: luckyrose1668
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