50 Permanent Mistakes People Willingly Made When It Came To Getting Inked

by

Tattoos are a form of self-expression, but sometimes they can look more like questionable decisions instead.

So in an attempt to find out what people see as a bad piece, we at Bored Panda scoured the depths of the internet for everything ink and needle-related.

Perhaps it’s a momentary lapse in judgment or a daring artistic experiment gone wrong that has led to these unfortunate and funny designs, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to think twice before getting one yourself. Or just make you feel better about your own life choices!

#1 Always Listen To Your Mom

Image source: Kelly240361

#2 Guy Got Wednesday Tattoed On Him. Looks More Like Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter

Image source: sladeshied

#3 Aaaaah, Florida

Image source: Ser_Icehole

#4 They Thought It Said “You Will Forever Be In My Heart”. As An Irish Man, I Can Confirm It Actually Says “Do I Have Permission To Go To The Bathroom”

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Matching Butterfly Tattoo Fail

Image source: twodarkness4983

#6 Someone Got “Freckles” Tattooed Which Look Like Blackheads

Image source: butt-sniffler

#7 My Uncle’s New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Jesis Chrost

Image source: Tsunamibash

#9 Capybara Tank Tattoo

Image source: dingelbob

#10 It’s Supposed To Be The Sun, But It Looks Like A Medical Condition

Image source: TurkayLurkay

#11 This Person’s Tattoo

Image source: Floodbucket

#12 Appreciate Life Indeed

Image source: manicmermaids

#13 Friends Don’t Let Friends Get Cheap Ink

Image source: TigerUppercut08

#14 So My Nephew Got A Tattoo

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Friendship Tattoos

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Can I Have More Eyebrows Please?

Image source: sakurakirei

#17 Jesus Has Failed

Image source: bidonesbol

#18 This Upside Down Tattoo

Image source: marcushelbling

#19 Nothing Comes Between Me And My Calvins

Image source: double22deuce

#20 Unicorn Pony Boy. Before And After The Corona-Pocalypse

Image source: handlebars34

#21 This Lion

Image source: blue-25

#22 A Girl I Know Got This Johnny Depp Tattoo Done By Her Fiancé Who Somehow Owns His Own Tattoo Shop

Image source: imgur.com

#23 Unleash The Beast

Image source: JustHere4Brady

#24 What A Sweet Angel

Image source: conkysrevengesd

#25 Comic Sans

Image source: hillydanger

#26 My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him

Image source: inthedarktheresnolit

#27 Brother’s Mate Paid $350 For This

Image source: satanslittlevegan

#28 He Sees You When He’s Sleeping

Image source: _notsuoh_

#29 Found This Gem Trolling Local Tattoo Artists’ Instagrams

Image source: swump

#30 Girl I Know Posted This On Facebook. The Line-Work Is Giving Me An Aneurysm

Image source: ciciraine

#31 El Hopaness Rom Tic

Image source: reddit.com

#32 River Plate Fan Makes A Tattoo With A QR Code That Leads To A Video With The Goals Of The Final. One Day Later The Video Is Taken Down

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Meow

Image source: LargeCzar

#34 Found On A Google Review Of A Local Tattoo Shop From 4 Years Ago

Image source: minvo

#35 This Tattoo

Image source: bigbody718

#36 A Girl I Went To High School With Got This Tattoo

Image source: madeinjapan89

#37 Wow, Now This Is A Really Dedicated Christian

Image source: The_Important_Stuff

#38 What A Beautiful Couple

Image source: selfmadequeen666

#39 My Supervisor At Work Said Her Daughter Came Home With A New Tattoo From Her Friend. It Was Worse Than I Imagined

Image source: yrdeadbeatboyfriend

#40 Nailed It

Image source: HyperLathe

#41 One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: The10thGhost

#42 “That Last Look Into Your Daughter’s Eyes”

Image source: dmstream

#43 Facebook Friend Loves His New Tattoo

Image source: ladysouljah

#44 My Bad Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said “Oh I Just Do It Freehand”

Image source: wuobble

#45 The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Image source: wakeforda

#46 It Just Needs Shading Apparently

Image source: Locustdawn

#47 How’s This?

Image source: mightyTtime

#48 Tattoo Of A Facebook Friend

Image source: kasabian7777

#49 Corset Tattoo Gone Wrong

Image source: Snafu37

#50 Before And After Tattoo From This Local Artist

Image source: palaverhound

