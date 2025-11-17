50 Permanent Mistakes People Willingly Made When It Came To Getting Inked

Tattoos are a form of self-expression, but sometimes they can look more like questionable decisions instead.
So in an attempt to find out what people see as a bad piece, we at Bored Panda scoured the depths of the internet for everything ink and needle-related.
Perhaps it’s a momentary lapse in judgment or a daring artistic experiment gone wrong that has led to these unfortunate and funny designs, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to think twice before getting one yourself. Or just make you feel better about your own life choices!
#1 Always Listen To Your Mom
Image source: Kelly240361
#2 Guy Got Wednesday Tattoed On Him. Looks More Like Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter
Image source: sladeshied
#3 Aaaaah, Florida
Image source: Ser_Icehole
#4 They Thought It Said “You Will Forever Be In My Heart”. As An Irish Man, I Can Confirm It Actually Says “Do I Have Permission To Go To The Bathroom”
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Matching Butterfly Tattoo Fail
Image source: twodarkness4983
#6 Someone Got “Freckles” Tattooed Which Look Like Blackheads
Image source: butt-sniffler
#7 My Uncle’s New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year
Image source: imgur.com
#8 Jesis Chrost
Image source: Tsunamibash
#9 Capybara Tank Tattoo
Image source: dingelbob
#10 It’s Supposed To Be The Sun, But It Looks Like A Medical Condition
Image source: TurkayLurkay
#11 This Person’s Tattoo
Image source: Floodbucket
#12 Appreciate Life Indeed
Image source: manicmermaids
#13 Friends Don’t Let Friends Get Cheap Ink
Image source: TigerUppercut08
#14 So My Nephew Got A Tattoo
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Friendship Tattoos
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Can I Have More Eyebrows Please?
Image source: sakurakirei
#17 Jesus Has Failed
Image source: bidonesbol
#18 This Upside Down Tattoo
Image source: marcushelbling
#19 Nothing Comes Between Me And My Calvins
Image source: double22deuce
#20 Unicorn Pony Boy. Before And After The Corona-Pocalypse
Image source: handlebars34
#21 This Lion
Image source: blue-25
#22 A Girl I Know Got This Johnny Depp Tattoo Done By Her Fiancé Who Somehow Owns His Own Tattoo Shop
Image source: imgur.com
#23 Unleash The Beast
Image source: JustHere4Brady
#24 What A Sweet Angel
Image source: conkysrevengesd
#25 Comic Sans
Image source: hillydanger
#26 My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him
Image source: inthedarktheresnolit
#27 Brother’s Mate Paid $350 For This
Image source: satanslittlevegan
#28 He Sees You When He’s Sleeping
Image source: _notsuoh_
#29 Found This Gem Trolling Local Tattoo Artists’ Instagrams
Image source: swump
#30 Girl I Know Posted This On Facebook. The Line-Work Is Giving Me An Aneurysm
Image source: ciciraine
#31 El Hopaness Rom Tic
Image source: reddit.com
#32 River Plate Fan Makes A Tattoo With A QR Code That Leads To A Video With The Goals Of The Final. One Day Later The Video Is Taken Down
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Meow
Image source: LargeCzar
#34 Found On A Google Review Of A Local Tattoo Shop From 4 Years Ago
Image source: minvo
#35 This Tattoo
Image source: bigbody718
#36 A Girl I Went To High School With Got This Tattoo
Image source: madeinjapan89
#37 Wow, Now This Is A Really Dedicated Christian
Image source: The_Important_Stuff
#38 What A Beautiful Couple
Image source: selfmadequeen666
#39 My Supervisor At Work Said Her Daughter Came Home With A New Tattoo From Her Friend. It Was Worse Than I Imagined
Image source: yrdeadbeatboyfriend
#40 Nailed It
Image source: HyperLathe
#41 One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: The10thGhost
#42 “That Last Look Into Your Daughter’s Eyes”
Image source: dmstream
#43 Facebook Friend Loves His New Tattoo
Image source: ladysouljah
#44 My Bad Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said “Oh I Just Do It Freehand”
Image source: wuobble
#45 The Resemblance Is Uncanny
Image source: wakeforda
#46 It Just Needs Shading Apparently
Image source: Locustdawn
#47 How’s This?
Image source: mightyTtime
#48 Tattoo Of A Facebook Friend
Image source: kasabian7777
#49 Corset Tattoo Gone Wrong
Image source: Snafu37
#50 Before And After Tattoo From This Local Artist
Image source: palaverhound
