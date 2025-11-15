This Adorable Dog With A Crooked Smile Is Looking For A Loving Home

We are pretty sure most of us have heard the saying “a dog is a man’s best friend.” Dogs are there for us no matter what, both through good and bad, proving themselves to be lifetime companions. Unfortunately, a lot of dogs are still waiting for their forever home in adoption centers and shelters, and even streets all across the world, and it’s up to us to make a change in their lives.
One such case is Zeke, a one-year-old shepherd and boxer mix, who has been waiting for his forever home for over a year now. Zeke is a very handsome and energetic boy, but unfortunately, some people might perceive him as a less desirable companion due to the fact that the canine has a crooked smile which makes the mission of “searching for a forever home” even harder compared to other dogs.
Meet Zeke, a one-year-old shepherd and boxer mix, who is currently looking for his furever home
Image credits: thenoahcenter
What makes Zeke unique is the fact that he has a charming crooked smile, which is a birth defect
Image credits: thenoahcenter
However, not all people can notice its charm as Zeke is struggling to find a loving home
Image credits: thenoahcenter
Zeke is currently at the NOAH Center, which is a is a nonprofit animal adoption center and spay and neuter clinic
Image credits: thenoahcenter
He was adopted once but was returned a few months later due his family having personal problems
Image credits: thenoahcenter
Right now the shelter is trying to find Zeke new loving owners
Image credits: thenoahcenter
A team of volunteers and staff at the NOAH Center have been working hard to improve Zeke’s manners and now he is ready to find his forever home!
Image credits: thenoahcenter
Here’s what people had to stay about Zeke
