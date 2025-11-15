This Adorable Dog With A Crooked Smile Is Looking For A Loving Home

We are pretty sure most of us have heard the saying “a dog is a man’s best friend.” Dogs are there for us no matter what, both through good and bad, proving themselves to be lifetime companions. Unfortunately, a lot of dogs are still waiting for their forever home in adoption centers and shelters, and even streets all across the world, and it’s up to us to make a change in their lives.

One such case is Zeke, a one-year-old shepherd and boxer mix, who has been waiting for his forever home for over a year now. Zeke is a very handsome and energetic boy, but unfortunately, some people might perceive him as a less desirable companion due to the fact that the canine has a crooked smile which makes the mission of “searching for a forever home” even harder compared to other dogs.

More info: thenoahcenter.org | Instagram | Facebook

Meet Zeke, a one-year-old shepherd and boxer mix, who is currently looking for his furever home

What makes Zeke unique is the fact that he has a charming crooked smile, which is a birth defect

However, not all people can notice its charm as Zeke is struggling to find a loving home

Zeke is currently at the NOAH Center, which is a is a nonprofit animal adoption center and spay and neuter clinic

He was adopted once but was returned a few months later due his family having personal problems

Right now the shelter is trying to find Zeke new loving owners

A team of volunteers and staff at the NOAH Center have been working hard to improve Zeke’s manners and now he is ready to find his forever home!

Here’s what people had to stay about Zeke

