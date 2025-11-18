Hey Pandas, What’s Your ‘Caught Up In Someone Else’s Drama’ Story? (Closed)

Have you ever just been minding your own business, then found yourself dragged into someone else’s drama, argument, or situation?
#1
rn, there is this drama where two of my bestie’s “friends” are dating each other. she talked about it to me, and i witnessed some pretty…wild stuff(not inappropriate, but still wild) and now im kinda caught up in it. im not too involved, just involved from a distance
#2
So basically , there was a girl, let’s call her jade (jade is not her real name) and she hated EVERYONE. One day, she picked on a distant friend, and jade went to inclusion to report my friend ( for no reason). And the next day, I was taken to the head anti bullying ambassador and was shouted at, I told her the truth and had no punishment, but jade was send to isolation for two weeks
#3
Years ago, I lived in an apartment building and a friend of mine had the next apartment over. He had a very volatile relationship with his girlfriend. They would argue all the time. They would throw things and smash each other’s stuff. His car and my car were similar in shape and color and our parking spaces were right next to each other. One morning I came out to go to class and found that one of the windows of my car had been smashed. I checked and found that nothing had been stolen, just the smashed window. Then I looked over and saw that the same window on his car was also smashed. No other car in the lot had been touched. Apparently, after one of their legendary fights, the girlfriend came by late at night to smash his car window. She mistook my car for his and smashed mine; then, realizing her mistake, went ahead and carried out her original mission on his car. I never saw her around his place again, nor anywhere on campus.
#4
Briefly dated an older-single dad once… turned out he wasn’t single… I felt genuinely awful, I had no idea and told the wife that if they divorced I would gladly give a statement on his character because what he did was disgusting and, to me, doesn’t make him a fit parent.
While i knew him he often badmouthed his wife, he said they were divorced and lived provinces away– no she still lived with him, trying for a baby no less. I felt awful for his wife but even worse for his daughter.
#5
2 girls in my class are having some rift between them. One of them is my friend while the other hates me but does her best to hide it. The girl who hates me decided to start joining me and my best friend at lunch which is making my best friend uncomfortable so now I have to deal with all 3 of them and not get into drama with them
#6
8th grade. In a friend group ranging from 6-7th graders mostly (my entire class ostracized me, but thankfully the lower grades gave me a chance). This girl (I’ll call A), and a boy (I’ll call K) were in one of those middle school relationships that never work out (I think that was their status?). Anyway, they broke up and A didn’t want us being near him. Apparently he was a jerk to her or something. But I wasn’t told (or at least don’t remember being told) the full extent of what happened. But I was already being bullied by my entire grade, so I didn’t wanna rock the boat. So I just listened to her.
#7
This happened last year, but one of my ‘friends’, Lynn, got into a huge fight with her crush, Lucas. (not real names) Lucas is 2 years older than Lynn, and also HAD A GIRLFRIEND. Lynn didn’t care that he was taken and just kept harassing him, following him around school. Lucas got fed up and started calling her names and threatened to report her to the school. Anyways I kinda became friends with Lucas, so we waved hi at each other every morning, but I didn’t know about all of the drama between the 2. So one morning as usual I waved hi to Lucas and Lynn saw. She acted fine during school, but once she got home she started spamming me and lost her sh*t. She was blaming me for everything that went wrong in her life, like I didn’t kill your bunny? (she legit told me that as if I did it). It was so weird. Lucas and I still wave at each other.
