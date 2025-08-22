78 Times People Took Vacation Pics That Belong In A Comedy Special

Vacations are supposed to be all about switching off, kicking back, and collecting a few postcard-worthy memories to treasure later. You know—basking in the sun, sipping cocktails by the beach, breathing in fresh mountain air, or strolling through quaint little towns. The works.

Well… these folks definitely nailed the “making memories” part. Relaxing? Not so much.

Instead, they snapped photos so ridiculous and so hilarious they practically demanded to be shared online. Scroll down for some of the funniest ones, they just might make your day.

#1 My Friend Went Travelling For The First Time Recently, This Is Him In Hawaii Today

Image source: ninjao

#2 I Asked My Buddy How His Vacation Was Going. He Sent Me This

Image source: BeeOhCee

#3 I Present My Ginger Girlfriend At The Beach

Image source: dmcneary

#4 I Think My Dog Is Just Done With Our Trip

Image source: devoe

#5 As The Wheels Turn

My kids had mixed feelings about lifting the cheese wheel. Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#6 This Dog In Marseille, France Is The Most French Thing We Saw On Our Vacation

Image source: uneasye_brew

#7 I Asked My Buddy How His Road Trip Was Going. He Sent Me This

Image source: GhoulArtist

#8 My Favorite Vacation Picture From The Swiss Alps

Image source: moreno191

#9 Family Asked How My Trip To Iowa Was, So I Sent Them This

Image source: Wolf-Track

#10 A Friend Is In Africa Travelling. He Has Been There For A Few Weeks And Has Posted Less Than Ten Pictures, One Of Them Being These Giraffes Having A Fight

Image source: Scoen

#11 Tried Something Different For My Louvre Tourist Photo

Image source: most-p-alone

#12 I Just Finished Traveling For Two Months In Norway. I Realized This May Be The Best Picture I Will Ever Have Of Myself

Image source: GodOfThunderrr

#13 My Mom Was Temporarily Lost At Sea During Our Family’s White Water Rafting Trip

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#14 Pencil Broke During A Road Trip, So I Sarcastically Asked If Anyone Had A Pencil Sharpener, To Which My Mom Replied She “Might” Have One

Image source: austin_16x

#15 Road Trip

Image source: This_Geig

#16 My Son On His First Fishing Trip With His Uncle

Image source: SirBottomtooth

#17 My Grandma Is 78 And Refuses To Slow Down. This Is Her On Her 14 Day Vacation In Cambodia

Image source: tnick771

#18 My Friend Went On A Spring Break Trip To Florida, Ended Up Making The News. He Didn’t Do Anything Bad, He Just Has A Hairkini

Image source: Dato-

#19 Daughter’s First Camping Trip. This Is How She Wakes Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning

Image source: amonson1984

#20 My Lady Friend Wanted A Piggy Back Picture On The Beach And A Random Biker Watching The Sunset Said He Wanted One Too

Image source: sizertl

#21 So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Pic

Image source: deftkillerstu

#22 My Girlfriend Wanted A Cute Photo Of Her On Our Last Day Of Vacation

Image source: putsomecolourson

#23 Mom Was Worried About My Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Sent Her This Picture

Image source: AlphaF

#24 I Am In New Zealand On Vacation And I Found This Amazing Staff. I Am Pretty Sure Some Wizard Just Lost It Here

Image source: Aelirenn

#25 Drove Nearly 2 Hours Out Of The Way On Our Road Trip To Get This Pic. Worth It

Image source: jng34c

#26 My Aunt And Her Friends On A 4000ft Montain Climbing Trip

Image source: mikkelsandviken

#27 I Sat Down On The Wrong Beach In Thailand

Image source: imgur.com

#28 A Tourist Family Wanted To Take A Picture With Me

I was a sting ray safety guy, drove the boat and taught them how to handle sting rays. They thought that the shadow underneath me in the water made me look like a genie.

Image source: lurked4longenough

#29 My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation

Image source: kebulatr

#30 Family Vacation To Yosemite

Image source: mbarr52

#31 My GF Is On Vacation And Sent Me This Picture. I Found It Hilarious And Thought I’d Share

Image source: ehar101

#32 Vacation Photo Fail

Image source: evegagne

#33 Summer Vacation Parenting Done Right

#34 During A Family Trip To Lake Lanier, We All Decided To Pose Individually By This Statue With Unique, Cute Poses. At The Time, I Didn’t Realize How This Would Look

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#35 Hello Everyone

Image source: va___nbl___ove

#36 Tank Is Excited For His First Camping Trip

Image source: MizzouMarine

#37 We Asked A Nice Older Couple To Take A Photo Of Us On Vacation

Image source: Askfreud

#38 My Kid “Relaxing” On Vacation (Yes It’s Salami)

Image source: HunterSexThompson

#39 Traveled Around Europe For 2 Months And This Was Probably My Best Picture

Image source: beatnikprints

#40 My Girlfriend Doesn’t Understand How To Take A Cliché Tourist Photo

Image source: sickguy

#41 Meanwhile At Niagara Falls

#42 Feeding Frenzy

This photo was taken at West Coast Game Park Safari located in Bandon, Oregon around 2000. As we walked into the park my sister saw a baby goat and picked it up while I was feeding one of the deer. Next thing I know I am bombarded by deer and goats. My parents snapped the photo of my cute sister without seeing me in the background.

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#43 My Husband Took This Selfie Of Us On The North Shore Of St Croix. The Sea Was Angry That Day My Friends

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#44 This Was My Best Photo From My First Trip To The Grand Canyon

Image source: schweepee

#45 A Romantic Horseback Ride On The Beach

Image source: poizonidea

#46 Lots Of Girls Taking Instagram Pics At The Beach Today. My Girlfriend Is The One Snorkeling

Image source: marcviz

#47 I Pushed My Dog Out Of The Seat So I Could Sleep During A Road-Trip, My Wife Took This Picture While I Slept

Image source: Id_Quote_That

#48 My Friend And His Daughter On Vacation

Image source: jargoon

#49 My Brother, A Bear, And I On Our First Backpacking Trip About 12 Years Ago

Image source: moot88

#50 Turns Out There Were No Beaches Near The House I Stayed At In Hawaii But I’ll Be Damned If I Brought My Snorkeling Gear All That Way For Nothing

Image source: TheMightyPathos

#51 I Have Been Waiting For This Day All My Life

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Couldn’t Make It On Our Family Vacation This Year And My Parents Are Coping With It In A Very Weird Way

Image source: beeceerib

#54 On Holiday And My Children Had The Opportunity To Pose For Photos With A Lizard

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#55 I Feel Like I Just Missed A Miracle On The Beach

Image source: Auginer

#56 My Friend Just Sent Me Greetings From Vacation In Peru With The Caption: “Get It?”

This is a pun based off of two Pokemon in order: Machamp and Pichu! Taken from the location of Machu Picchu.

Image source: mberts

#57 My Dad Took This Pic Of Our Rock Climbing Trip When I Was In 5th Grade. Was Sent To Mom. Mom Not Amused

Image source: Jonnyboay

#58 My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture. He Was Holding The Camera Backwards

Image source: audiwark

#59 My Niece And I Won This Yellow Dolphin From A Claw Machine A Couple Of Days Before I Went On A 6 Month Traveling Adventure. She Made Me Promise To Take Her Dolphin Traveling With Me

Image source: 7thRombus

#60 Went On Vacation In Mexcio, Found Way More Than I Bargained For

Image source: RAGEBIKEATHON

#61 They Don’t Always Let Tourists Hold Them, But They Said I Was Koala-Fied

Image source: jmkuchta

#62 Horses Are Just Like People – Some Are More Likable Than Others

Image source: eslamkoshy

#63 Girlfriend In The Progress Of Having Her Watch Stolen

Image source: reddit.com

#64 We Thought It Would Be A Good Idea On Our Beach Vacation To Take An Old Time Photo. We Are Still Horrified 15 Years Later. Believe It Or Not, We Actually Paid For This Picture

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#65 Found The Sun While On Vacation

Image source: MrMediocre83

#66 Found This At The Beach

Image source: pokishious

#67 My Dad Took This Picture Of The GF And I On Vacation, You Could Say We Fit Right In

Image source: Maverick13

#68 Gorilla At Animal Kingdom, My Husband’s Favorite Thing From Vacation

Image source: heavensnorth

#69 On A Recent Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Was Reprimanded For Taking This Picture. Totally Worth It

Image source: kcyal8r

#70 Vacation Fail

Image source: natsu_ri

#71 Big Lizard Needs To Chill

Image source: flashd4sh

#72 My Family Took A Vacation To Disney World. I Didn’t Want To Go

Image source: oldnewport55

#73 I Saw These Norwegian Guys On A Trip To Washington DC

Image source: USGunner

#74 Took My Sister Snorkeling, She Never Mentioned She Was Afraid Of Fish

Image source: janeR61

#75 Best Pic Of My Daughter And I At The Beach

Image source: GooseBdaisy

#76 The First Photo Of Most Vacations

Image source: brewtalizer

#77 Lost A Bet And Had To Go Full “Dad” For A Day Of Family Vacation. I’m Keeping The Fanny Pack

Image source: Zakkattack86

#78 My Cat Is Astonished By Air Travel

Image source: Godtickles12

