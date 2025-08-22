78 Times People Took Vacation Pics That Belong In A Comedy Special

Vacations are supposed to be all about switching off, kicking back, and collecting a few postcard-worthy memories to treasure later. You know—basking in the sun, sipping cocktails by the beach, breathing in fresh mountain air, or strolling through quaint little towns. The works.
Well… these folks definitely nailed the “making memories” part. Relaxing? Not so much.
Instead, they snapped photos so ridiculous and so hilarious they practically demanded to be shared online. Scroll down for some of the funniest ones, they just might make your day.
#1 My Friend Went Travelling For The First Time Recently, This Is Him In Hawaii Today
Image source: ninjao
#2 I Asked My Buddy How His Vacation Was Going. He Sent Me This
Image source: BeeOhCee
#3 I Present My Ginger Girlfriend At The Beach
Image source: dmcneary
#4 I Think My Dog Is Just Done With Our Trip
Image source: devoe
#5 As The Wheels Turn
My kids had mixed feelings about lifting the cheese wheel. Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#6 This Dog In Marseille, France Is The Most French Thing We Saw On Our Vacation
Image source: uneasye_brew
#7 I Asked My Buddy How His Road Trip Was Going. He Sent Me This
Image source: GhoulArtist
#8 My Favorite Vacation Picture From The Swiss Alps
Image source: moreno191
#9 Family Asked How My Trip To Iowa Was, So I Sent Them This
Image source: Wolf-Track
#10 A Friend Is In Africa Travelling. He Has Been There For A Few Weeks And Has Posted Less Than Ten Pictures, One Of Them Being These Giraffes Having A Fight
Image source: Scoen
#11 Tried Something Different For My Louvre Tourist Photo
Image source: most-p-alone
#12 I Just Finished Traveling For Two Months In Norway. I Realized This May Be The Best Picture I Will Ever Have Of Myself
Image source: GodOfThunderrr
#13 My Mom Was Temporarily Lost At Sea During Our Family’s White Water Rafting Trip
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#14 Pencil Broke During A Road Trip, So I Sarcastically Asked If Anyone Had A Pencil Sharpener, To Which My Mom Replied She “Might” Have One
Image source: austin_16x
#15 Road Trip
Image source: This_Geig
#16 My Son On His First Fishing Trip With His Uncle
Image source: SirBottomtooth
#17 My Grandma Is 78 And Refuses To Slow Down. This Is Her On Her 14 Day Vacation In Cambodia
Image source: tnick771
#18 My Friend Went On A Spring Break Trip To Florida, Ended Up Making The News. He Didn’t Do Anything Bad, He Just Has A Hairkini
Image source: Dato-
#19 Daughter’s First Camping Trip. This Is How She Wakes Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning
Image source: amonson1984
#20 My Lady Friend Wanted A Piggy Back Picture On The Beach And A Random Biker Watching The Sunset Said He Wanted One Too
Image source: sizertl
#21 So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Pic
Image source: deftkillerstu
#22 My Girlfriend Wanted A Cute Photo Of Her On Our Last Day Of Vacation
Image source: putsomecolourson
#23 Mom Was Worried About My Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Sent Her This Picture
Image source: AlphaF
#24 I Am In New Zealand On Vacation And I Found This Amazing Staff. I Am Pretty Sure Some Wizard Just Lost It Here
Image source: Aelirenn
#25 Drove Nearly 2 Hours Out Of The Way On Our Road Trip To Get This Pic. Worth It
Image source: jng34c
#26 My Aunt And Her Friends On A 4000ft Montain Climbing Trip
Image source: mikkelsandviken
#27 I Sat Down On The Wrong Beach In Thailand
Image source: imgur.com
#28 A Tourist Family Wanted To Take A Picture With Me
I was a sting ray safety guy, drove the boat and taught them how to handle sting rays. They thought that the shadow underneath me in the water made me look like a genie.
Image source: lurked4longenough
#29 My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation
Image source: kebulatr
#30 Family Vacation To Yosemite
Image source: mbarr52
#31 My GF Is On Vacation And Sent Me This Picture. I Found It Hilarious And Thought I’d Share
Image source: ehar101
#32 Vacation Photo Fail
Image source: evegagne
#33 Summer Vacation Parenting Done Right
#34 During A Family Trip To Lake Lanier, We All Decided To Pose Individually By This Statue With Unique, Cute Poses. At The Time, I Didn’t Realize How This Would Look
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#35 Hello Everyone
Image source: va___nbl___ove
#36 Tank Is Excited For His First Camping Trip
Image source: MizzouMarine
#37 We Asked A Nice Older Couple To Take A Photo Of Us On Vacation
Image source: Askfreud
#38 My Kid “Relaxing” On Vacation (Yes It’s Salami)
Image source: HunterSexThompson
#39 Traveled Around Europe For 2 Months And This Was Probably My Best Picture
Image source: beatnikprints
#40 My Girlfriend Doesn’t Understand How To Take A Cliché Tourist Photo
Image source: sickguy
#41 Meanwhile At Niagara Falls
#42 Feeding Frenzy
This photo was taken at West Coast Game Park Safari located in Bandon, Oregon around 2000. As we walked into the park my sister saw a baby goat and picked it up while I was feeding one of the deer. Next thing I know I am bombarded by deer and goats. My parents snapped the photo of my cute sister without seeing me in the background.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#43 My Husband Took This Selfie Of Us On The North Shore Of St Croix. The Sea Was Angry That Day My Friends
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#44 This Was My Best Photo From My First Trip To The Grand Canyon
Image source: schweepee
#45 A Romantic Horseback Ride On The Beach
Image source: poizonidea
#46 Lots Of Girls Taking Instagram Pics At The Beach Today. My Girlfriend Is The One Snorkeling
Image source: marcviz
#47 I Pushed My Dog Out Of The Seat So I Could Sleep During A Road-Trip, My Wife Took This Picture While I Slept
Image source: Id_Quote_That
#48 My Friend And His Daughter On Vacation
Image source: jargoon
#49 My Brother, A Bear, And I On Our First Backpacking Trip About 12 Years Ago
Image source: moot88
#50 Turns Out There Were No Beaches Near The House I Stayed At In Hawaii But I’ll Be Damned If I Brought My Snorkeling Gear All That Way For Nothing
Image source: TheMightyPathos
#51 I Have Been Waiting For This Day All My Life
Image source: reddit.com
#52 Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Couldn’t Make It On Our Family Vacation This Year And My Parents Are Coping With It In A Very Weird Way
Image source: beeceerib
#54 On Holiday And My Children Had The Opportunity To Pose For Photos With A Lizard
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#55 I Feel Like I Just Missed A Miracle On The Beach
Image source: Auginer
#56 My Friend Just Sent Me Greetings From Vacation In Peru With The Caption: “Get It?”
This is a pun based off of two Pokemon in order: Machamp and Pichu! Taken from the location of Machu Picchu.
Image source: mberts
#57 My Dad Took This Pic Of Our Rock Climbing Trip When I Was In 5th Grade. Was Sent To Mom. Mom Not Amused
Image source: Jonnyboay
#58 My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture. He Was Holding The Camera Backwards
Image source: audiwark
#59 My Niece And I Won This Yellow Dolphin From A Claw Machine A Couple Of Days Before I Went On A 6 Month Traveling Adventure. She Made Me Promise To Take Her Dolphin Traveling With Me
Image source: 7thRombus
#60 Went On Vacation In Mexcio, Found Way More Than I Bargained For
Image source: RAGEBIKEATHON
#61 They Don’t Always Let Tourists Hold Them, But They Said I Was Koala-Fied
Image source: jmkuchta
#62 Horses Are Just Like People – Some Are More Likable Than Others
Image source: eslamkoshy
#63 Girlfriend In The Progress Of Having Her Watch Stolen
Image source: reddit.com
#64 We Thought It Would Be A Good Idea On Our Beach Vacation To Take An Old Time Photo. We Are Still Horrified 15 Years Later. Believe It Or Not, We Actually Paid For This Picture
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#65 Found The Sun While On Vacation
Image source: MrMediocre83
#66 Found This At The Beach
Image source: pokishious
#67 My Dad Took This Picture Of The GF And I On Vacation, You Could Say We Fit Right In
Image source: Maverick13
#68 Gorilla At Animal Kingdom, My Husband’s Favorite Thing From Vacation
Image source: heavensnorth
#69 On A Recent Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Was Reprimanded For Taking This Picture. Totally Worth It
Image source: kcyal8r
#70 Vacation Fail
Image source: natsu_ri
#71 Big Lizard Needs To Chill
Image source: flashd4sh
#72 My Family Took A Vacation To Disney World. I Didn’t Want To Go
Image source: oldnewport55
#73 I Saw These Norwegian Guys On A Trip To Washington DC
Image source: USGunner
#74 Took My Sister Snorkeling, She Never Mentioned She Was Afraid Of Fish
Image source: janeR61
#75 Best Pic Of My Daughter And I At The Beach
Image source: GooseBdaisy
#76 The First Photo Of Most Vacations
Image source: brewtalizer
#77 Lost A Bet And Had To Go Full “Dad” For A Day Of Family Vacation. I’m Keeping The Fanny Pack
Image source: Zakkattack86
#78 My Cat Is Astonished By Air Travel
Image source: Godtickles12
Follow Us