102 Dishes That Are Just Stupid (New Pics)

There’s a special place in hell’s kitchen reserved for culinary disasters so pointlessly stupid that they might have Gordon Ramsay at a loss for curse words, and crying into his apron instead.
We believe food should be tasty, nutritious and easy on the eye. But somewhere along the line, things took a wild turn and (certain people’s) cooking became all about chaos, confusion and creativity gone horribly wrong. Sometimes, it seems like the only thing getting cooked is common sense.
Many of us would turn our noses up at the mere thought of eating food that should never have been attempted in the first place. But there’s an entire online community that chooses to roast it instead. Stupid Food has an incredible 1.6 million members, all there to “lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule.”
Bored Panda has put together a digital buffet of the page’s best posts for you to devour while you decide what to have for dinner tonight. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to feast your eyes on some of humanity’s most hilarious and absurd attempts at ‘innovation’ in the kitchen.
#1 Pastrami & Artificial Intelligence
#2 Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea….yes That’s Butter
#3 A Friend Sent Me His Dinner Today
#4 This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad. “You Have To Let Me Mix It Up First!”
#5 So Stupid I Couldn’t Help Myself
#6 My School Served Sprinkles Pizza For Dinner
#7 Uhh… I Think School Lunch Is Getting Out Of Hand
#8 Banana Bread 🍌🍞
#9 Coworkers Crock Pot Lunch
#10 I Guess Effort Counts (?)
#11 And They Say That British Food Is Bad. Um, Try Again, Sweetie
#12 This 3 Leaf Caesar Salad
#13 A Local Place Is Selling “24 Karat Gold Wings”… Just… Why?
#14 Coworker Got Creative. He Blended Ground Beef And Chicken Together
#15 Who Approved This?
#16 Spicy Mayo, Hotdog Sushi
#17 Deb’s Famous Recipe
#18 I Know Hospital Food Sucks, But Cmon Now
#19 Fish & Chips From A Buffet Restaurant In Sweden
#20 Friend Asked To Replace Bun By Lettuce And Received This
#21 My Family Hates Me For This But I Love It
#22 I Bet Whoever Ate This Did Not Feel Egg-Static About It…
#23 Chicken Sashimi
#24 The Way My Husband Sliced This Banana
#25 37 Eur / 43 USD “Giant” Hamburger At F1 Hungaroring In Hungary
#26 Onion Soup Served In An Onion In A NYC Fine Dining Restaurant
#27 Stones, What’s The Point?
#28 Here Is A Filipino “Classic Macaroni Salad” Ordered By My Amazing In-Laws From Wendy’s
#29 Ah Yes… High School Food
#30 I Wanted To See How Stupid It Was Without Paying A Ton At A Restaurant. Verdict: Very Stupid – I Should Have Eaten In The Shower
#31 This Campbells Ghost Pepper Soup Is Not Edible. This Has To Be Some Marketing Attempt To Eat It As A “Challenge”
#32 Man, Dish N Dat Will Let You Get *anything* On Your Burger
#33 My Friends Black Pepper Usage Is Ungodly
#34 Lemons Were The Only Fruit I Had So I Decided To Mix It In My Yogurt Bowl. Tasted Tangy But Otherwise Good Enough
#35 This Thing I Saw On Grubhub
#36 Ravioli Burger, Anyone?
#37 My Girlfriend Thinks This Is A Great Tasting And Healthy Dinner
#38 Got The Smallest Burger Ever At A Restaurant
#39 My Philipino Cook Offered Me This As Dinner, What Did I Do To Him?
#40 Time To Ban Dubai Chocolate
#41 When Dinner Serves Itself
#42 Madrid’s Hyped Calamari Sandwich Tastes Like Bread On Bread
#43 What Is The Blue Taste Like?
#44 My Dad Commited A Crime Today 😶😭
#45 My Colleague Ate A Kinder Bueno With Minced Raw Pork Today
#46 Ordered A Ham And Turkey Sandwich
#47 Fried Banana And Bubblegum Pizza, Thank You Brazil 🙏
#48 I Decided To Go To Brownstone With A Friend And This Is What I Ordered
#49 Has Anyone Ever Eaten This, Ever??
#50 Someone In My Costco Group Hates Fat And Bought A5 Wagyu
#51 Gordon Ramsay’s “Grilled Cheese” With Kimchi
#52 Beet Wellington
#53 I Made The Great Depression Potato Candy
#54 50% Hot Dog And 50% Hamburger, 100% Stupid
#55 My Roommate Cannot Be Trusted
#56 Funfetti Pizza At My School
#57 Strawberry Uncrustable Bacon Cheeseburger
#58 Nothing Says ‘Happy Easter’ Like An Aspic Shared With Family
#59 My Grandpa Doesn’t Like To Waste Any Food Even If It’s My 10 Yo Brother Cereal
#60 I…i Have To Try Them
#61 Domino’s Giant Donut: Expectation vs. Reality
#62 Intentionally Stupid/Gross Food
#63 Everything And I Mean Everything In This Picture Disappoints Me
#64 Amazon Review Complaining About A Blackstone Grill Cover
#65 Thank God We Won The War
#66 Buddy “Made” A Pot “Roast”
#67 Avocado Sandwich
#68 I Know It’s A Drink, But What On Earth Is This Shit?
#69 Came Across This: Baked Juicy Chicken In Watermelon
#70 Is This Stupid? I Microwave And Eat My Shrimp Shells
#71 This $32 Ramen Burger I Bought From A Food Stand
#72 This Is A Real Burger I Bought Today
#73 How My Mum Cooks Mince Meat
#74 Update On This Nightmare: Neither Howie’s Or Doordash Will Refund Us
#75 My Wife Cuts Meat On Paper Towels, Help
#76 $1700 On Fried Chicken And Tater Tots???
#77 An Actual Vegetarian Lunch Item Given To Wildland Firefighters
#78 Fries In A Shot Of Ketchup, From The New York Times
#79 How Does This Even Taste Like?
#80 The $100 Caviar Chicken Nuggets For Sale At The Us Open
#81 The “Perfect Medium Rare” Dad Strikes Again. This Time “A Little More On The Rare Side”
#82 Ordered A Breakfast Patty Melt, Was Given This Monstrosity
#83 My Girlfriend’s Lunch. Her Manager Told Her To Go Home
#84 My Roommate Just Washed A Bowl Of Chips Because They Had Too Much Pepper And Now He Is Air Frying Them
#85 My GF Eats Her Spaghetti With Sugar. Is It Normal?
#86 This Is Supposed To Be Poutine
#87 This Just Isn’t Right
#88 He Has The Meats
#89 I‘M Not Sure This Is Edible
#90 Crockpot Hot Dogs 🌭
#91 Reverse Snickle
#92 Never Thought Of This But Makes Sense
#93 Teak Burger Challenge
#94 This Deconstructed Lasagna Was Served To Me Today
#95 Bought Two Wraps For €8.50… 50% Disappointment Included
#96 McDonald’s Meat Is Now Thinner Than Its Cheese
#97 I’ve Always Had It Prepared Differently
#98 Saw This Atrocity In The Store. Of Course I Bought It!
#99 Words Can’t Discibe
#100 My Parents Marinated Steak In Chick Fil A Sauce For 6 Days
#101 Is It Even Considered A Bloody Mary Anymore?
#102 $7600 Bloody Mary
