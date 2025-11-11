102 Dishes That Are Just Stupid (New Pics)

There’s a special place in hell’s kitchen reserved for culinary disasters so pointlessly stupid that they might have Gordon Ramsay at a loss for curse words, and crying into his apron instead. 

We believe food should be tasty, nutritious and easy on the eye. But somewhere along the line, things took a wild turn and (certain people’s) cooking became all about chaos, confusion and creativity gone horribly wrong. Sometimes, it seems like the only thing getting cooked is common sense.

Many of us would turn our noses up at the mere thought of eating food that should never have been attempted in the first place. But there’s an entire online community that chooses to roast it instead. Stupid Food has an incredible 1.6 million members, all there to “lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule.”

Bored Panda has put together a digital buffet of the page’s best posts for you to devour while you decide what to have for dinner tonight. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to feast your eyes on some of humanity’s most hilarious and absurd attempts at ‘innovation’ in the kitchen.

#1 Pastrami & Artificial Intelligence

Image source: JoeFalchetto

#2 Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea….yes That’s Butter

Image source: Songdonian

#3 A Friend Sent Me His Dinner Today

Image source: WooDDuCk_42

#4 This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad. “You Have To Let Me Mix It Up First!”

Image source: Great-Forever-6702

#5 So Stupid I Couldn’t Help Myself

Image source: BigBirdBeyotch

#6 My School Served Sprinkles Pizza For Dinner

Image source: UNKNOWN_746

#7 Uhh… I Think School Lunch Is Getting Out Of Hand

Image source: l_Josh_l

#8 Banana Bread 🍌🍞

Image source: ShioNxN

#9 Coworkers Crock Pot Lunch

Image source: t1ehman

#10 I Guess Effort Counts (?)

Image source: cala4878

#11 And They Say That British Food Is Bad. Um, Try Again, Sweetie

Image source: Sianwelby

#12 This 3 Leaf Caesar Salad

Image source: Ezgru

#13 A Local Place Is Selling “24 Karat Gold Wings”… Just… Why?

Image source: anawfulwasteofspace

#14 Coworker Got Creative. He Blended Ground Beef And Chicken Together

Image source: Big-Ad-6855

#15 Who Approved This?

Image source: Late_Star_5606

#16 Spicy Mayo, Hotdog Sushi

Image source: CuriousDudebromansir

#17 Deb’s Famous Recipe

Image source: firstbleed

#18 I Know Hospital Food Sucks, But Cmon Now

Image source: hemightberob

#19 Fish & Chips From A Buffet Restaurant In Sweden

Image source: Spare_Hamster

#20 Friend Asked To Replace Bun By Lettuce And Received This

Image source: Dio331

#21 My Family Hates Me For This But I Love It

Image source: UselessOtaku28

#22 I Bet Whoever Ate This Did Not Feel Egg-Static About It…

Image source: VaderCraft2004

#23 Chicken Sashimi

Image source: ryanyork92

#24 The Way My Husband Sliced This Banana

Image source: recessionjelly

#25 37 Eur / 43 USD “Giant” Hamburger At F1 Hungaroring In Hungary

Image source: TameTheAuroch

#26 Onion Soup Served In An Onion In A NYC Fine Dining Restaurant

Image source: Dry-Somewhere-1636

#27 Stones, What’s The Point?

Image source: Parisiennerotica_

#28 Here Is A Filipino “Classic Macaroni Salad” Ordered By My Amazing In-Laws From Wendy’s

Image source: Retired_at_37

#29 Ah Yes… High School Food

Image source: peopleguy8245

#30 I Wanted To See How Stupid It Was Without Paying A Ton At A Restaurant. Verdict: Very Stupid – I Should Have Eaten In The Shower

Image source: Midwest666

#31 This Campbells Ghost Pepper Soup Is Not Edible. This Has To Be Some Marketing Attempt To Eat It As A “Challenge”

Image source: pryvisee

#32 Man, Dish N Dat Will Let You Get *anything* On Your Burger

Image source: Powerful-Present6687

#33 My Friends Black Pepper Usage Is Ungodly

Image source: jahpls186

#34 Lemons Were The Only Fruit I Had So I Decided To Mix It In My Yogurt Bowl. Tasted Tangy But Otherwise Good Enough

Image source: Nubian_Cavalry

#35 This Thing I Saw On Grubhub

Image source: Kevin7650

#36 Ravioli Burger, Anyone?

Image source: Common-Aerie-2840

#37 My Girlfriend Thinks This Is A Great Tasting And Healthy Dinner

Image source: hejhejtorben

#38 Got The Smallest Burger Ever At A Restaurant

Image source: Loophone1

#39 My Philipino Cook Offered Me This As Dinner, What Did I Do To Him?

Image source: Lenz_Mastigia

#40 Time To Ban Dubai Chocolate

Image source: AccomplishedShow5105

#41 When Dinner Serves Itself

Image source: djkdklf

#42 Madrid’s Hyped Calamari Sandwich Tastes Like Bread On Bread

Image source: SaNcHo_777

#43 What Is The Blue Taste Like?

Image source: durenh3aven

#44 My Dad Commited A Crime Today 😶😭

Image source: juicyrxbin

#45 My Colleague Ate A Kinder Bueno With Minced Raw Pork Today

Image source: JollySuccess9352

#46 Ordered A Ham And Turkey Sandwich

Image source: noburns

#47 Fried Banana And Bubblegum Pizza, Thank You Brazil 🙏

Image source: Worldlyoox

#48 I Decided To Go To Brownstone With A Friend And This Is What I Ordered

Image source: djentkittens

#49 Has Anyone Ever Eaten This, Ever??

Image source: FelicitousLynx

#50 Someone In My Costco Group Hates Fat And Bought A5 Wagyu

Image source: baesoonist

#51 Gordon Ramsay’s “Grilled Cheese” With Kimchi

Image source: XyleneCobalt

#52 Beet Wellington

Image source: CTPABA_KPABA

#53 I Made The Great Depression Potato Candy

Image source: Sweeney_Todd_is_best

#54 50% Hot Dog And 50% Hamburger, 100% Stupid

Image source: topbananaman

#55 My Roommate Cannot Be Trusted

Image source: Wrappy2

#56 Funfetti Pizza At My School

Image source: zaddemil

#57 Strawberry Uncrustable Bacon Cheeseburger

Image source: TheEpicGnaar

#58 Nothing Says ‘Happy Easter’ Like An Aspic Shared With Family

Image source: McMattie

#59 My Grandpa Doesn’t Like To Waste Any Food Even If It’s My 10 Yo Brother Cereal

Image source: racoonies

#60 I…i Have To Try Them

Image source: Important-Tomato2306

#61 Domino’s Giant Donut: Expectation vs. Reality

Image source: spookygal100

#62 Intentionally Stupid/Gross Food

Image source: Medical_Sandwich_LLC

#63 Everything And I Mean Everything In This Picture Disappoints Me

Image source: coolboy12345677

#64 Amazon Review Complaining About A Blackstone Grill Cover

Image source: ThisCommentIsGold

#65 Thank God We Won The War

Image source: AccomplishedShow5105

#66 Buddy “Made” A Pot “Roast”

Image source: CrimsonNeko96

#67 Avocado Sandwich

Image source: try-05

#68 I Know It’s A Drink, But What On Earth Is This Shit?

Image source: FormingTheVoid

#69 Came Across This: Baked Juicy Chicken In Watermelon

Image source: Dr_Triton

#70 Is This Stupid? I Microwave And Eat My Shrimp Shells

Image source: joonjoon

#71 This $32 Ramen Burger I Bought From A Food Stand

Image source: parade1070

#72 This Is A Real Burger I Bought Today

Image source: THE-REAL-KANYE-WEST

#73 How My Mum Cooks Mince Meat

Image source: reeeeeee3onme

#74 Update On This Nightmare: Neither Howie’s Or Doordash Will Refund Us

Image source: OmegaStavros

#75 My Wife Cuts Meat On Paper Towels, Help

Image source: AssignmentImaginary

#76 $1700 On Fried Chicken And Tater Tots???

Image source: PalworldTrainer

#77 An Actual Vegetarian Lunch Item Given To Wildland Firefighters

Image source: axion_jax

#78 Fries In A Shot Of Ketchup, From The New York Times

Image source: Grsz11

#79 How Does This Even Taste Like?

Image source: Technical_Ad_6540

#80 The $100 Caviar Chicken Nuggets For Sale At The Us Open

Image source: SouvlakiPlaystation

#81 The “Perfect Medium Rare” Dad Strikes Again. This Time “A Little More On The Rare Side”

Image source: WhatWeCantSee

#82 Ordered A Breakfast Patty Melt, Was Given This Monstrosity

Image source: NovaLakeMO

#83 My Girlfriend’s Lunch. Her Manager Told Her To Go Home

Image source: SippyTurtle

#84 My Roommate Just Washed A Bowl Of Chips Because They Had Too Much Pepper And Now He Is Air Frying Them

Image source: Kevin8977

#85 My GF Eats Her Spaghetti With Sugar. Is It Normal?

Image source: udontevenknowyname

#86 This Is Supposed To Be Poutine

Image source: ModmanX

#87 This Just Isn’t Right

Image source: cheeseplatesuperman

#88 He Has The Meats

Image source: xJohnnyQuidx

#89 I‘M Not Sure This Is Edible

Image source: Mohammed_Chang

#90 Crockpot Hot Dogs 🌭

Image source: firstbleed

#91 Reverse Snickle

Image source: Marinus2

#92 Never Thought Of This But Makes Sense

Image source: TeacherEddie

#93 Teak Burger Challenge

Image source: Sea-Film1372

#94 This Deconstructed Lasagna Was Served To Me Today

Image source: Early_Machine_6668

#95 Bought Two Wraps For €8.50… 50% Disappointment Included

Image source: Most_Elderberry_5173

#96 McDonald’s Meat Is Now Thinner Than Its Cheese

Image source: alextpale

#97 I’ve Always Had It Prepared Differently

Image source: TheOtherOnesAreGone

#98 Saw This Atrocity In The Store. Of Course I Bought It!

Image source: insertnamehere—–

#99 Words Can’t Discibe

Image source: deadevilmonkey

#100 My Parents Marinated Steak In Chick Fil A Sauce For 6 Days

Image source: BackEnvironmental865

#101 Is It Even Considered A Bloody Mary Anymore?

Image source: [deleted]

#102 $7600 Bloody Mary

Image source: OccasionallyCanRead

