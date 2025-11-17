50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

We’ve all been there—you feel so hungry that you’d do practically anything for a bite of food. It’s hard to control yourself when you’re ravenous, consequences be damned. It’s only after we’ve filled our bellies that we realize we may have been better off being a tad more careful. And our pets are no different!
Our team here at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos that show poor animals that ran out of luck and accidentally got stuck while eating. Scroll down for a big dose of silliness. None of the animals in these pictures were hurt. Keep in mind that if you see an animal seriously stuck and in distress, you may need to gently help it yourself ASAP or ask for professional assistance. The key is not to panic.
Bored Panda wanted to know what to keep in mind in case of such an emergency, so we reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s largest veterinary charity. PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Walsh shed some light on this, and you’ll find her expert insights as you read on.
#1 So, My Dad Recently Got A New Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder
Image source: cactipus
#2 This Gentleman Was Apprehended Today While Committing A Burglary Of A Vending Machine At Pine Ridge High School
Image source: VolusiaSheriff
#3 At Least He’s Stuck Somewhere Tasty
Image source: Tr0nJ0n
#4 Brigand Got His Head Stuck Into The (Freeze-Dried Chicken) Treat Jar And Now He Looks Like A Demon And Omg I’m Dying
Image source: Madfluffs
#5 I Don’t Know How, But He Somehow Got Himself Stuck In A Froot Loops Cereal Box
Image source: missayan
#6 Oh, Hi
Image source: reddit.com
#7 This Dummy Got His Head Stuck In An Acorn (I Removed It)
Image source: pepperunderfoot
#8 Dutch Police Dog Gets Stuck In A Yogurt Pot
Image source: Pleasureman_Gunther
#9 So You’re Stuck, Eh?
#10 We Never Claimed He Was Smart
Image source: marygigi14
#11 Came Into The Room To My Puppy Just Sitting Completely Still With His Head Stuck
Image source: Nibbler247
#12 Someone Got Their Head Stuck While Trying To Sneak Some More Food. Caught Red-Handed
Image source: reddit.com
#13 This Jerk Got A Bone Stuck On Her Jaw Yesterday. Vet Had To Cut It Off
Image source: BizRec
#14 Rabbit In A Glass
Image source: madscientitz
#15 She Got Her Head Stuck
Image source: Liftingorthis
#16 My Dad Just Took Home Two New Bulldog Puppies. One Of Them Just Got Their Head Stuck In The Food Bowl Slot. I’m Dying Of Cuteness
Image source: babypton
#17 Goofy Likes Getting Himself Stuck In The Fridge
Image source: JGruesome
#18 My Little Rocket Scientist Got A Planter Stuck To Her Head Trying To Drink Rainwater. All While Having Just Drank From Her Big Fresh Bowl In The House
Image source: Burnvictim49percent
#19 My Cat Was Looking For Food And Got Her Head Stuck In A Tim Horton’s Bag. My First Instinct Was To Take A Picture Before Helping Her
Image source: JoeyDeNiro
#20 Woke Up To Marlow Stuck In His Hay Feeder
He ran straight for his water when I let him out so I really wish I knew how long he was stuck.
Image source: blackbeary802
#21 Poor Girl Got Her Face Stuck In A Milkshake Cup. She’s Such A Mellow Dog That She Didn’t Even Try To Remove It Herself. Just Looked At Us For Help
Image source: Jpyzik68
#22 My Dog Tried To Eat A Bagel. And It Got Stuck
Image source: moomooplatter, moomooplatter
#23 This Dummy Got Her Head Stuck In A Bag Of Cheese-Its
Image source: BMOforlife
#24 Oh, The Shame! Had To Chase This Stray Kitty Around The Yard To Remove The Peanut Butter Jar Stuck On His Head. It’s Not Even The Brand We Buy
Poor guy, your head is stuck and your dignity is compromised!
Image source: AmberCarpes
#25 These Happy Meal Toys Are Getting Out Of Hand
Image source: batmaninwonderland
#26 He Fell Into Our Cat Food Bin And Couldn’t Get Out
Image source: Asraia
#27 A Squirrel Got Stuck In My Bird Feeder Upside Down. I Set It Free
Image source: sarahtron1212
#28 If Eyes Could Ever Say “Help Me” This Is It
Image source: ChrisRCross
#29 Deckle, Our Shar-Pei/Pit Mix, Was Sniffing Around For Crumbs When He Got A Little Stuck
Image source: maggiemazz29
#30 Blessed Pup With A Face Stuck In The Cat Bowl
Image source: Larrythcat
#31 When You Get Caught Stealing Someone’s Chips Because Your Snout Gets Stuck In The Can
Image source: ayeeeeee_
#32 Good To The Last Drop
Image source: Unlikely_Bag_69
#33 Little Foster Pupper Got His Head Stuck In A Pickle Jar Going After A Chicken Bone. No Worries, The Jar Was Broken And He Made It Out Without A Scratch
My big dog got into the trash and knocked everything over. Pieces of chicken were tossed into the trash and there happened to be the jar inside. Pupper decided it was go-time! It was pretty scary holding him down and breaking it off. I slid cardboard between his neck/head to make sure he wasn’t hurt. Got me and my wife cut up though.
Image source: mattcsan
#34 My Cat Got His Head Stuck In An Ice Cream Tub
Image source: Ultimatehoopla
#35 Every Night Maki Enters Her Hay Thingy And Gets Stuck
Image source: Anjel375
#36 Girlfriend’s Dog Got Stuck In The Chip Bag
Image source: Tadunga
#37 Abby Got Her Head Stuck In A French Fry Container
Image source: anamorphose
#38 Who Knows How Long She Was Like This
Image source: 23poppies
#39 Got Stuck On Our Shelf Today Trying To Rip The Bag Of Guinea Pig Food Open
Image source: Piccolo_Known
#40 Friday Night Muzzle
Image source: dobermannyoda
#41 Bag Of Chips
Image source: Waldo_Blanco
#42 My Corgi Stuck In An Ice Cream Container
Image source: advancedshredder
#43 This Finch That Got Stuck In My Feeder. Got Him Out Safely
Image source: HighPriestOgonslav
#44 So We Came Home To This Last Night
Image source: rtollert
#45 I Think Our Newest Foster Is My Spirit Animal
Image source: FourOfFiveDentists
#46 My Oldest Boy Got His Head Stuck, Serves Him Right
Image source: heartoutchloe
#47 She Had A Puppuccino And Got The Cup Stuck
Image source: ARegularRaggabrash
#48 This Box Was Sitting At The Back Door With Another Box Inside Of It. He Was Gonna Get Those Last Little Crumbs
Image source: thelmaandlouisedogrescue
#49 Our Dog, Thor, Got Into The Other Dog’s Food, But Got His Head Stuck In The Bag When He Couldn’t Get Out From Under The Table
Luckily there were only about two servings left and we found him soon after.
Image source: procrastingreat
#50 Got The Empty Cheetos Bag Stuck On His Head
Image source: BlueLord100
Follow Us