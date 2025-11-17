50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

by

We’ve all been there—you feel so hungry that you’d do practically anything for a bite of food. It’s hard to control yourself when you’re ravenous, consequences be damned. It’s only after we’ve filled our bellies that we realize we may have been better off being a tad more careful. And our pets are no different!

Our team here at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos that show poor animals that ran out of luck and accidentally got stuck while eating. Scroll down for a big dose of silliness. None of the animals in these pictures were hurt. Keep in mind that if you see an animal seriously stuck and in distress, you may need to gently help it yourself ASAP or ask for professional assistance. The key is not to panic.

Bored Panda wanted to know what to keep in mind in case of such an emergency, so we reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s largest veterinary charity. PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Walsh shed some light on this, and you’ll find her expert insights as you read on.

#1 So, My Dad Recently Got A New Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: cactipus

#2 This Gentleman Was Apprehended Today While Committing A Burglary Of A Vending Machine At Pine Ridge High School

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: VolusiaSheriff

#3 At Least He’s Stuck Somewhere Tasty

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Tr0nJ0n

#4 Brigand Got His Head Stuck Into The (Freeze-Dried Chicken) Treat Jar And Now He Looks Like A Demon And Omg I’m Dying

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Madfluffs

#5 I Don’t Know How, But He Somehow Got Himself Stuck In A Froot Loops Cereal Box

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: missayan

#6 Oh, Hi

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 This Dummy Got His Head Stuck In An Acorn (I Removed It)

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: pepperunderfoot

#8 Dutch Police Dog Gets Stuck In A Yogurt Pot

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Pleasureman_Gunther

#9 So You’re Stuck, Eh?

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

#10 We Never Claimed He Was Smart

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: marygigi14

#11 Came Into The Room To My Puppy Just Sitting Completely Still With His Head Stuck

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Nibbler247

#12 Someone Got Their Head Stuck While Trying To Sneak Some More Food. Caught Red-Handed

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This Jerk Got A Bone Stuck On Her Jaw Yesterday. Vet Had To Cut It Off

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: BizRec

#14 Rabbit In A Glass

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: madscientitz

#15 She Got Her Head Stuck

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Liftingorthis

#16 My Dad Just Took Home Two New Bulldog Puppies. One Of Them Just Got Their Head Stuck In The Food Bowl Slot. I’m Dying Of Cuteness

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: babypton

#17 Goofy Likes Getting Himself Stuck In The Fridge

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: JGruesome

#18 My Little Rocket Scientist Got A Planter Stuck To Her Head Trying To Drink Rainwater. All While Having Just Drank From Her Big Fresh Bowl In The House

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Burnvictim49percent

#19 My Cat Was Looking For Food And Got Her Head Stuck In A Tim Horton’s Bag. My First Instinct Was To Take A Picture Before Helping Her

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: JoeyDeNiro

#20 Woke Up To Marlow Stuck In His Hay Feeder

He ran straight for his water when I let him out so I really wish I knew how long he was stuck.

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: blackbeary802

#21 Poor Girl Got Her Face Stuck In A Milkshake Cup. She’s Such A Mellow Dog That She Didn’t Even Try To Remove It Herself. Just Looked At Us For Help

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Jpyzik68

#22 My Dog Tried To Eat A Bagel. And It Got Stuck

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: moomooplatter, moomooplatter

#23 This Dummy Got Her Head Stuck In A Bag Of Cheese-Its

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: BMOforlife

#24 Oh, The Shame! Had To Chase This Stray Kitty Around The Yard To Remove The Peanut Butter Jar Stuck On His Head. It’s Not Even The Brand We Buy

Poor guy, your head is stuck and your dignity is compromised!

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: AmberCarpes

#25 These Happy Meal Toys Are Getting Out Of Hand

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: batmaninwonderland

#26 He Fell Into Our Cat Food Bin And Couldn’t Get Out

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Asraia

#27 A Squirrel Got Stuck In My Bird Feeder Upside Down. I Set It Free

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: sarahtron1212

#28 If Eyes Could Ever Say “Help Me” This Is It

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisRCross

#29 Deckle, Our Shar-Pei/Pit Mix, Was Sniffing Around For Crumbs When He Got A Little Stuck

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: maggiemazz29

#30 Blessed Pup With A Face Stuck In The Cat Bowl

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Larrythcat

#31 When You Get Caught Stealing Someone’s Chips Because Your Snout Gets Stuck In The Can

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: ayeeeeee_

#32 Good To The Last Drop

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Unlikely_Bag_69

#33 Little Foster Pupper Got His Head Stuck In A Pickle Jar Going After A Chicken Bone. No Worries, The Jar Was Broken And He Made It Out Without A Scratch

My big dog got into the trash and knocked everything over. Pieces of chicken were tossed into the trash and there happened to be the jar inside. Pupper decided it was go-time! It was pretty scary holding him down and breaking it off. I slid cardboard between his neck/head to make sure he wasn’t hurt. Got me and my wife cut up though.

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: mattcsan

#34 My Cat Got His Head Stuck In An Ice Cream Tub

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Ultimatehoopla

#35 Every Night Maki Enters Her Hay Thingy And Gets Stuck

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Anjel375

#36 Girlfriend’s Dog Got Stuck In The Chip Bag

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Tadunga

#37 Abby Got Her Head Stuck In A French Fry Container

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: anamorphose

#38 Who Knows How Long She Was Like This

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: 23poppies

#39 Got Stuck On Our Shelf Today Trying To Rip The Bag Of Guinea Pig Food Open

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Piccolo_Known

#40 Friday Night Muzzle

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: dobermannyoda

#41 Bag Of Chips

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: Waldo_Blanco

#42 My Corgi Stuck In An Ice Cream Container

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: advancedshredder

#43 This Finch That Got Stuck In My Feeder. Got Him Out Safely

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: HighPriestOgonslav

#44 So We Came Home To This Last Night

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: rtollert

#45 I Think Our Newest Foster Is My Spirit Animal

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: FourOfFiveDentists

#46 My Oldest Boy Got His Head Stuck, Serves Him Right

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: heartoutchloe

#47 She Had A Puppuccino And Got The Cup Stuck

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: ARegularRaggabrash

#48 This Box Was Sitting At The Back Door With Another Box Inside Of It. He Was Gonna Get Those Last Little Crumbs

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: thelmaandlouisedogrescue

#49 Our Dog, Thor, Got Into The Other Dog’s Food, But Got His Head Stuck In The Bag When He Couldn’t Get Out From Under The Table

Luckily there were only about two servings left and we found him soon after.

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: procrastingreat

#50 Got The Empty Cheetos Bag Stuck On His Head

50 Poor Animals Who Ran Out Of Luck And Got Stuck In The Crime (New Pics)

Image source: BlueLord100

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Places Mice In Human Situations In Her 60 Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Idiotic Conversation You Have Ever Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Fun Facts That Might Make You Raise An Eyebrow, But They Are In Fact 100% True
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Million Dollar Mile
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
Guy Asks If It’s Wrong Of Him To Demand His Bald Sister Wears A Wig To His Engagement Party
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Face Of Refugees: We Cropped Out The Context Of A Refugee Camp To Focus On Individuals And The Results Are Breathtaking
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.