People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

by

When Stranger Things premiered in 2016, none of us knew we’d be waiting almost ten years for the finale.

While the show took its sweet time between all the five seasons, fans found their own ways to prepare for the last season before the first volume dropped this November.

Some people did full rewatches, others watched quick recaps online, while some of us just trusted our memory and hoped everything would come back once the theme song played.

Most of our parents chose the third option, but with a new approach — asking their children who’s who like it’s their first time in the Upside Down, while giving a running commentary at the same time.

From forgetting who is related, to mixing up names, inventing new ones, and not knowing who is dating whom, the parents are still stuck somewhere between season one and season five. Luckily for us, it has left us with endless meme gold.

#1

“So he’s not a wizard or a sorcerer, he’s a fairy” -my dad after Will’s coming out speech

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: alexander, Netflix

#2

my mom said that jonathan is in love with will because he smiled while will was coming out

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: ., Netflix

#3

my mom cannot stop calling vecna “vespa”

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: alex, Netflix

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things arrived at a time when Netflix was still finding its footing — and it quickly became a defining moment for the platform.

“People always talk about Netflix and [say] our big moment was when we’d put on ‘House of Cards,’ and that was a big deal. But our real moment was when we put on Stranger Things,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles recently.

#4

my dad said “so how was the new season of Dangerous Things?”

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: swiss, Getty Images/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#5

my grandpa asked if lucas was the demon

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: alima, Netflix

The first four episodes of the new season, released as Volume 1 over Thanksgiving, pulled in 59.6 million views in their first five days — the biggest launch for any English-language series on Netflix.

And the hype hasn’t died down since Volume 2 was released with three more episodes this Christmas. According to FlixPatrol, Stranger Things is currently the number one show on Netflix both in the US and around the world, proving that fans everywhere are still completely hooked on the Upside Down.

#6

I asked my mom who her favorite was and she said mr whatsit

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: ghostface, Netflix

#7

My dad is trying to convince me vecna is wills dad

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: User5352673373837, Netflix

#8

My mum thought vecna became cancer to k**l hoppers daughter

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Darcey, Netflix

It’s not just the new season keeping fans glued to their screens. Many went back to catch up, and season 4, which dropped in 2022, still holds strong — sitting at number two on Netflix’s list of the most popular English-language TV shows of all time.

Maybe that’s part of the Duffer Brothers’ strategy to get more viewers revisiting earlier seasons — by spacing out releases over long periods.

“If TV shows come out every year, it’s diminishing return,” Matt Duffer said at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit. “I like the build-up.”

Netflix says each of the previous four Stranger Things seasons saw viewership jump week by week, as fans went back to rewatch older episodes before the new season dropped.

#9

“Someone needs to stop these tulips” my mom talking abt demogorgans

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Sahara, Netflix

#10

“did they ever find will?” dad will is RIGHT THERE

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source:  savannahphernelia, Netflix

#11

“He’s new right?” And it’s Mike

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: spilledteaonmycoaster, Netflix

#12

when Jonathan got up to hug will after he came out my dad said “kiss him” bby that’s his BROTHER

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: elle, Netflix

But it’s not just parents asking the questions — many people online admit they are having trouble keeping up, especially if you have not revisited the earlier seasons.

There were also complaints that Volume 2’s episodes felt rushed, and relied more on explanation rather than moving the narrative forward.

But not everyone felt that way. Some fans defended the new season, saying its focus on character development and emotional moments is part of what makes it special. And that the explanations helped them fill in gaps from previous episodes

#13

My mom keeps calling vecna vector

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Kenadie, Netflix

#14

after literally watching Mr whatsit turn into vecna to attack max, my dad kept saying his theory is Mr whatsit is evil

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: cherry, Netflix

#15

my dad asked why is mike hugging hollys mom

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: charley, Netflix

#16

My dad stopped caring after they ended Matthew Modine

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: juliancoms, Netflix

Whether you are a parent catching up or a longtime superfan, part of the fun this season has been piecing together the story and the characters.

Stranger Things is definitely a show that keeps on giving, with plenty of surprises and meme-worthy moments that make each episode just as enjoyable as the first.

#17

My mom thought will had a crush on robin

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: 𝙹𝚘𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊, Netflix

#18

they forget major character names but my mom is still asking where’s barb

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Jenna, Netflix

#19

“ok wrap it up” – my father as Will’s coming out

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: kat, Netflix

#20

my mom thought he was confessing that he had anger issues

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: tomie , Netflix

#21

My dad asked me if Steve and Dustin were dating

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: іsᥣᥲ 𝖿ᥲᥣᥣ᥆ᥒ , Netflix

#22

my dad said that johnathan looked like a cpr doll

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: lauren, Netflix

#23

“what’s the upside down” We’ve been watching the show since 2016

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Chloe<3, Netflix

#24

My mom keeps thinking that them playing dnd is what’s making the monster come alive

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: The_weasel, Netflix

#25

my dad said his fav character is matthew

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: nikwithdrawals, Netflix

#26

“Who’s that little boy” it was kali

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Jojo, Netflix

#27

My parents were convinced that Karen became Vecna in the hospital

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: sliceofkaye, Netflix

#28

My dad literally asked “now who is hawkins” 5 mins into vol 2

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Bk, Getty Images/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#29

When holly went into the woods and they revealed max my dad gasped and said “BARB”

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source:  Maddie Peters, Netflix

#30

My dad keeps calling Steve “Chicago”

People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5

Image source: Dani, Netflix

#31

my mom calls the demogorgons “demi lovatos”

Image source: rat.poison.eater_

#32

My grandma calls vecna , Velcro

Image source: Abby Cooper

#33

My mom asked if the demogorgons were vecnas children

Image source: ashhcorbett

#34

“he’s such a good dad” -my dad talking about ted wheeler

Image source: avamarie

#35

my mom called el and kali 7/11

Image source: lɑυ𝗋ɑ★

#36

My mom bought a stranger things calendar from Amazon and for some reason all of the pictures in it were of cosplayers (she didn’t know) and she asked me if this was barb…

Image source: Carly ⸆

#37

my dad was too focused on how much Max looks like Jesse from Toy Story

Image source: Brittany

#38

when will came out my dad said “we’ve known since the first season little boy”

Image source: ♡Grace⚞

#39

my mum keeps calling dustin toothless

Image source: Daria

#40

My husband some how combined IT and Stranger Things in his mind, and I didn’t realize until we watched Welcome to Derry and he asked me why Vecna was Henry for some kids and Pennywise for others.

Image source: amandapanda3185

#41

My mother won’t stop calling the upside down the nether

Image source: Hallecake

#42

My dad keeps tryna convince everyone will is secretly vecna

Image source: Batman

#43

“why doesnt barb have any scenes anymore” dude WHAT

Image source: chloe

#44

My dad thinks that papa is the mind flayer

Image source: Megan

#45

My dad still calls it strange kids

Image source: Simone

#46

My dear mother asking, “Aww, he liked her? 🥺” after Will saw Robin kissing Vicky and ran away

Image source: Makenna Rae

#47

my mom asked if vickie was barb

Image source: Kenzie

#48

my dad goes “are they sisters?” as vickie and robin huddle together

Image source: .

#49

My dad asked “who’s will” 10 minutes into episode 7 of season 5 like gang WHAT do you mean

Image source: junigurr

#50

My dad said “i think it’s over for the strawberry shortcakes” (Robin and vickie)

Image source: S H A N N O N

#51

parents will miss entire plot points but they’ll never forget Barb

Image source: Michael Kovach enthusiast

#52

my dad keeps fatshaming derek 😭 he calls him tubby and when i asked why he wasn’t running to the caves he said “because he’s fat”

Image source: elise

#53

Dad asked if the creatures were “Gargamels”

Image source: Natalie

#54

my dad said he thought henry was working with vecna

Image source: Halle Jayda

#55

“wait there’s holly right there!” so that’s actually nancy

Image source: maddy

#56

My mom asked if the lab in the upside down was Steve’s house

Image source: Molly Rose

