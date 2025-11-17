My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

by

If you’ve read any of my previous posts (if you missed them, you can click here, here, or here), you know what to expect. “Eyewash” is a one-panel comic with crazy characters and silly gags that I hope will make you laugh.

I’m currently working on the third series of 100 comics, which will be debuting soon on Instagram. In the meantime, I figured I’d share another batch of my earlier comics here for all you Pandas!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | buymeacoffee.com | patreon.com

#1

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#2

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#3

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#4

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#5

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#6

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#7

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#8

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#9

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#10

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#11

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#12

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#13

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#14

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#15

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#16

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#17

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#18

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#19

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#20

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#21

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#22

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#23

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

#24

My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If You Had A Gloomy Day, These Illustrations Will Probably Make Your Worries Go Away (46 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Share 30 Things That People Who Are Having A Secret Affair Do That Immediately Give Them Away
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Complete People’s Scribbles By Turning Them Into Animal Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Australian Mom Makes These Hilariously Relatable Comics About Regular Life (29 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.