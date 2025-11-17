My 24 Single-Panel Comics Infused With Pithy Punchlines (New Pics)

If you’ve read any of my previous posts (if you missed them, you can click here, here, or here), you know what to expect. “Eyewash” is a one-panel comic with crazy characters and silly gags that I hope will make you laugh.
I’m currently working on the third series of 100 comics, which will be debuting soon on Instagram. In the meantime, I figured I’d share another batch of my earlier comics here for all you Pandas!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | buymeacoffee.com | patreon.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
