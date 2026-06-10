65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

by

Signs have one pretty simple task, give us little pieces of soon-to-be relevant information. Naturally, brevity and clarity helps, as well as actually thinking about where all the words actually sit. Unfortunately, not all signs are created equal.

The “AutomatiCautionDoor” internet group appears to have a confusing and random name until you get that it’s part of the joke. It’s dedicated to signs that are absurd, confusing and funny, much like the one that inspired its name. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments below.

#1 My Package Was Made By Fragile La Artists

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: reddit.com

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

#2 We Have The Best Period Pizza

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Don’t Save A Life

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: reddit.com

#4 All Hail Our Lord And Savior

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: reddit.com

#5 It Is Against The Law To Keep Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Youth – Supply Alcohol To Minors

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Damaniel2

#6 Do Not Sacred Land Enter

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: tries-toohard

#7 I Understand It’s On Purpose, But It’s Still Pretty Funny

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Deminla

#8 Casper Mattress Ads On The Subway

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: ChuckieCHO

#9 That’s A Little Excessive

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Freemancher

#10 Tf Am I Supposed To Do?

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: aa13-

#11 My Muffin Was Thanks! Prepared Safely

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: unitedshoes

#12 Eat Kids Drink

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: JustSomeFeedback

#13 No Everything Im Is Possible

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: itsSIR2uboy

#14 High Driver Fan Low

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: emzirek

#15 Artificially Maple Flavored Syrup

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: blobinsky

#16 People Are Eating Children In This Area

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: WolfBeard_1

#18 Don’t Vote, Forget

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: videogamebruh

#19 Guaranteed Reduced Quality

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: colin_powers

#20 Don’t Be Happy Worry

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: VioletNocte

#21 People Write Because They Congrats Can’t Spell Congrajilashins

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: wass_poppin_

#22 Title

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: redditkitty109

#23 The Danger Pipe Is Submerged

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: blacknthebeanstalk

#24 Such Unfortunate Placement Of Two Nice Sentiments

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Ptdgty

#25 Power Warning Cable

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: dalbyman

#26 Good Thing The Danger Channel’s Over, Not Like You Were Trying To Communicate The Opposite Or Anything

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: jimmyk22

#27 Have Black I Ever Lives Told You Matter

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: ThePhantom1994

#28 Grandpas Dads Are Rules Without

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: thedudefromsweden

#29 Wait Here To Be Stop! Called Thank You!

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: chfabbro

#30 Be Work Zone Alert

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: SoccerBallPenguin

#31 Thank – Drake Me Later

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: KaxeyTV

#32 Those Who Love The Best People To Eat Are Always

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Noahsch19

#33 Go Children Slow

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: thedudefromsweden

#34 Roland Ennos The How One Material Wood Shaped The Whole Age Of Human History

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: ohdearitsrichardiii

#35 Is A State Happin Of Ess Mind

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: originalfreckle

#36 Thank Because Sneakers You

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: PieCreeper

#37 Found This Little Gem The Other Day

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Pickledpeppers19

#38 Guilty As Charged. “Is Calling Adventure & I Must Go”

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: reddit.com

#39 So Good It Outlawed! Outta Be

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Shreks_stepfather

#40 Bat Gun Tle

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: CheckItFace14

#41 WiFi Free Spot

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: hello_raleigh-durham

#42 Submerged Danger Structure!

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: BenjiBonZ

#43 Will Christ By 1988? Return (101 Reasons Why)

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: youtookmycake

#44 Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: TotemRiolu

#45 “You Pain Don’t Mess Pain With The Pain Children” – Q

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: yanmagno

#46 This Email I Received From Postmates

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: BurritoSOFTWARE

#47 Star The Clone Wars Wars

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Predatedtuna870

#48 “Mom, You Don’t Have A Brother Named Usmc.”

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: CAdamH

#49 One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: xtratopicality

#50 For Christ Life

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: spiritualgrandma

#51 Never Seen A Prouder Cheese Wisconsin

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: jlb190

#52 Crit Tich Inke Rsal

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: ThunderousKhunt

#53 I Love This Book! Its Called…uh

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Cooldude075

#54 Hair Young & Crazy People Factory

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Apocalypse_One

#55 This Purchase Supports Ocean Spray 100+ Canadian Farmers

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Lexotron

#56 Quiet Have A Wednesday

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Frostmage82

#57 !do Not Private Enter!

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: berfle

#58 Every Please Wash Your Hands Body

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: thefearedturkey

#59 Covid-19 Connecticut Prevention

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: swegman24

#60 Do Not Be Strong And Courageous. Be Afraid

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Wqiu_f1

#61 Welcome To The City Of Storm Sewer’s St Joseph

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: hombreofsteel

#62 A How Ch Girls Ieve?

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: Ieatbonbons

#63 “Not Reserved, Available” Or “Reserved, Not Available”?

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: TonyDanza888

#64 Made By Us You Worn By

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: DogInCheetosBag

#65 Power Warning Cable – Warn Me Of Thy Power

65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Image source: ThunderousKhunt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 53 Ladies Chose Power Tools And Lab Coats Over Manicures, And We Love Them For It
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2026
Our Certified Therapy Cat Who Loves To Go On Adventures Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla Shares Shocking News with Jade
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2017
World’s First Jaguar Cub Born By Artificial Insemination Was Eaten By Mom, Scientists Persevere
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 ‘Today I Learned’ Facts That Show It’s Never Too Late To Learn (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Someone Shames Brendan Fraser On His ‘Deteriorated’ Looks, Gets Destroyed In The Comments
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025