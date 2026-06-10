65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation

Signs have one pretty simple task, give us little pieces of soon-to-be relevant information. Naturally, brevity and clarity helps, as well as actually thinking about where all the words actually sit. Unfortunately, not all signs are created equal.
The “AutomatiCautionDoor” internet group appears to have a confusing and random name until you get that it’s part of the joke. It’s dedicated to signs that are absurd, confusing and funny, much like the one that inspired its name. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments below.
#1 My Package Was Made By Fragile La Artists
Image source: reddit.com
#2 We Have The Best Period Pizza
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Don’t Save A Life
Image source: reddit.com
#4 All Hail Our Lord And Savior
Image source: reddit.com
#5 It Is Against The Law To Keep Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Youth – Supply Alcohol To Minors
Image source: Damaniel2
#6 Do Not Sacred Land Enter
Image source: tries-toohard
#7 I Understand It’s On Purpose, But It’s Still Pretty Funny
Image source: Deminla
#8 Casper Mattress Ads On The Subway
Image source: ChuckieCHO
#9 That’s A Little Excessive
Image source: Freemancher
#10 Tf Am I Supposed To Do?
Image source: aa13-
#11 My Muffin Was Thanks! Prepared Safely
Image source: unitedshoes
#12 Eat Kids Drink
Image source: JustSomeFeedback
#13 No Everything Im Is Possible
Image source: itsSIR2uboy
#14 High Driver Fan Low
Image source: emzirek
#15 Artificially Maple Flavored Syrup
Image source: blobinsky
#16 People Are Eating Children In This Area
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease
Image source: WolfBeard_1
#18 Don’t Vote, Forget
Image source: videogamebruh
#19 Guaranteed Reduced Quality
Image source: colin_powers
#20 Don’t Be Happy Worry
Image source: VioletNocte
#21 People Write Because They Congrats Can’t Spell Congrajilashins
Image source: wass_poppin_
#22 Title
Image source: redditkitty109
#23 The Danger Pipe Is Submerged
Image source: blacknthebeanstalk
#24 Such Unfortunate Placement Of Two Nice Sentiments
Image source: Ptdgty
#25 Power Warning Cable
Image source: dalbyman
#26 Good Thing The Danger Channel’s Over, Not Like You Were Trying To Communicate The Opposite Or Anything
Image source: jimmyk22
#27 Have Black I Ever Lives Told You Matter
Image source: ThePhantom1994
#28 Grandpas Dads Are Rules Without
Image source: thedudefromsweden
#29 Wait Here To Be Stop! Called Thank You!
Image source: chfabbro
#30 Be Work Zone Alert
Image source: SoccerBallPenguin
#31 Thank – Drake Me Later
Image source: KaxeyTV
#32 Those Who Love The Best People To Eat Are Always
Image source: Noahsch19
#33 Go Children Slow
Image source: thedudefromsweden
#34 Roland Ennos The How One Material Wood Shaped The Whole Age Of Human History
Image source: ohdearitsrichardiii
#35 Is A State Happin Of Ess Mind
Image source: originalfreckle
#36 Thank Because Sneakers You
Image source: PieCreeper
#37 Found This Little Gem The Other Day
Image source: Pickledpeppers19
#38 Guilty As Charged. “Is Calling Adventure & I Must Go”
Image source: reddit.com
#39 So Good It Outlawed! Outta Be
Image source: Shreks_stepfather
#40 Bat Gun Tle
Image source: CheckItFace14
#41 WiFi Free Spot
Image source: hello_raleigh-durham
#42 Submerged Danger Structure!
Image source: BenjiBonZ
#43 Will Christ By 1988? Return (101 Reasons Why)
Image source: youtookmycake
#44 Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of
Image source: TotemRiolu
#45 “You Pain Don’t Mess Pain With The Pain Children” – Q
Image source: yanmagno
#46 This Email I Received From Postmates
Image source: BurritoSOFTWARE
#47 Star The Clone Wars Wars
Image source: Predatedtuna870
#48 “Mom, You Don’t Have A Brother Named Usmc.”
Image source: CAdamH
#49 One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others
Image source: xtratopicality
#50 For Christ Life
Image source: spiritualgrandma
#51 Never Seen A Prouder Cheese Wisconsin
Image source: jlb190
#52 Crit Tich Inke Rsal
Image source: ThunderousKhunt
#53 I Love This Book! Its Called…uh
Image source: Cooldude075
#54 Hair Young & Crazy People Factory
Image source: Apocalypse_One
#55 This Purchase Supports Ocean Spray 100+ Canadian Farmers
Image source: Lexotron
#56 Quiet Have A Wednesday
Image source: Frostmage82
#57 !do Not Private Enter!
Image source: berfle
#58 Every Please Wash Your Hands Body
Image source: thefearedturkey
#59 Covid-19 Connecticut Prevention
Image source: swegman24
#60 Do Not Be Strong And Courageous. Be Afraid
Image source: Wqiu_f1
#61 Welcome To The City Of Storm Sewer’s St Joseph
Image source: hombreofsteel
#62 A How Ch Girls Ieve?
Image source: Ieatbonbons
#63 “Not Reserved, Available” Or “Reserved, Not Available”?
Image source: TonyDanza888
#64 Made By Us You Worn By
Image source: DogInCheetosBag
#65 Power Warning Cable – Warn Me Of Thy Power
Image source: ThunderousKhunt
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