72 Epic Fails and Hilarious Selfies Gone Totally Wrong

As Charles-Guillaume Étienne once said, “If you want something done right, do it yourself,” and nothing can possibly go wrong if you’re the one with your finger on the button…right? Well, not quite. While you might want to document every fun aspect of your everyday life, sometimes taking a funny selfie might go in a different direction. If you miss something in the background, that’s when an epic selfie fails. And this is a common issue for every online user. Even celebrities sometimes post bad selfies!
A bad selfie is the last thing you should worry about. Selfies lead to fatal accidents many times. Selfie trends have evolved since 1836. Traffic mirror selfies and those on a 0.5 distance were trending in 2023. Such poses can turn into funny selfies or fatal ones.
According to one research, the average age for deceased people is around 24.4 years old. India leads in incidents with 26.4%, followed by the USA at 10.3% and Russia at 8.7%. In the US, 62% of people have confirmed taking at least one selfie at some point. 82% of people in the age group 18 to 34 years old, 63% of people aged 35 to 54, and 44% of those 55 and above have taken selfies.
Check out this list of 72 hilarious, embarrassing selfies gone wrong. At Bored Panda, we love a funny moment—a funny selfie in this case. This collection of bad selfies should be a funny reminder to always double-check before posting instead of sharing failed pictures. Check the list of 72 funny selfies below – hopefully, there aren’t any of yours.
#1 Spider Photo-Bombs A Selfie
Image source: Jair Townsend
#2 A Funny Selfie of a Man, a Baby and a Dog
Image source: vinnyty
#3 Even This Dog Is Sick Of Her Selfies
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Mama’s Big Boy
#5 Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time
Image source: cdurant
#6 When You See It
Image source: SupersonicMonkey
#7 One of the Most Embarrassing Selfies Gone Wrong
#8 Mirror Selfie. Look Closely
Image source: UNew
#9 Reflection Fail
#10 This Traffic Ugh
#11 Australian Police Have Had Enough Of Your Shit
Image source: instasquid
#12 I Took A Selfie And Saw Myself 20 Years In The Future
Image source: Naptownfellow
#13 Little Girl Selfie Gets Photobombed By Bear-Like Father
Image source: trevortf
#14 You Could Have Left Something In The Shower
#15 Embarrassing Selfies Where a Horse’s Butt Grabs Attention
Image source: Yung_hitta
#16 Is the Baby In or Out of the Canyon? When an Epic Selfie Fails…
Image source: 99-LS1-SS
#17 One Wrong Move And It’s Mine…
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Women Selfies Gone Wrong Can Be Pretty Hilarious
Image source: UnsetJelly
#19 Buddy Sent Us A Picture Of His Turf-Burn. When You See It
Image source: Sudz705
#20 Just Me, Myself And I
#21 When You See It
#22 Yeah Sis’, Another Selfie… Great Idea
Image source: ziptoro
#23 So Happy With My New Hair
#24 I Had This On My Refrigerator For 6 Years Before I Noticed It
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Sneaky, Bad Selfie
#26 Little Brother Makes a Selfie Fail
#27 My And My Friend’s Selfie In The Train
Image source: gongas95
#28 Three People, One Webcam
Image source: Fransbauer
#29 All Dressed Up For A Ke$ha Themed Birthday Party And I Couldn’t Resist A Car Selfie
Image source: ronisneat
#30 I Know Voldemort Is In The Background
Image source: ukarm
#31 Unfortunate Spelling
#32 Selfie Background Fail
#33 When You See It
Image source: PictureHelper
#34 This Sneaky Shadow
#35 Mirror Reflection
Image source: Found_my_username
#36 Busted
#37 Bae Caught Me Slippin’
Image source: CupcakeZombieAssassin
#38 Had A Caption Until The Lady In The Background Nailed It For Me
Image source: SomeChefGuy
#39 When You See It
Image source: spurs1al
#40 Selfie Background Fail
Image source: drev
#41 Mirror Reflection
#42 Hate It When My Girlfriend Takes Pictures Of Me Sleeping
Image source: Madagoscar
#43 Just A Quick Selfie Before I Start My Day
#44 Took A Selfie, Got A Surprise
Image source: kelsobucket
#45 Went To Take A Selfie With The Dogs And…
Image source: momo_mauck
#46 My Friend Climbed A Mountain And Took A Selfie, Was Photo Bombed By Girlfriend Taking Selfie
Image source: gunboypaul
#47 That’s An Odd Table Centerpiece
Image source: whetz
#48 Selfie Background Fail
#49 My Friend Got His Tux In And Sent Me A Pic. I Had To Bring It To His Attention What Was Going On In The Background
Image source: colski08
#50 That “What A Hell Is She Doing?” Look
#51 My Friend Just Posted The Best Selfie I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: iamhusband
#52 Check Your Background Before You Post That Selfie
Image source: Ima_Grab_Yo_Snatch
#53 That Mirror Reflection
#54 This Subtle Selfie
Image source: Luke Spinelli
#55 Squad Selfie
#56 A Rat Among The Clutter?
Image source: og_pocahontas
#57 Selfie With Grandma
#58 Sexy Selfie Gone Wrong
#59 On An Amazon Review. Pay Attention To Your Reflections
Image source: HarryParaballz
#60 Selfie Background Fail
#61 Selfie Background Fail
#62 Bae Caught Me Slippin’
#63 Selfie Fail
#64 Must Concentrate On My Pose
#65 This Sneaky Shadow
#66 Selfie Background Fail
#67 Selfie With Friends
#68 Make Mommy Look Sexy, Sweetie
#69 Selfie Fail
#70 Selfie Background Fail
#71 Girlfriend Caught Me Sleepin’
Image source: bentohall
