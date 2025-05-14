72 Epic Fails and Hilarious Selfies Gone Totally Wrong

by

As Charles-Guillaume Étienne once said, “If you want something done right, do it yourself,” and nothing can possibly go wrong if you’re the one with your finger on the button…right? Well, not quite. While you might want to document every fun aspect of your everyday life, sometimes taking a funny selfie might go in a different direction. If you miss something in the background, that’s when an epic selfie fails. And this is a common issue for every online user. Even celebrities sometimes post bad selfies!

A bad selfie is the last thing you should worry about. Selfies lead to fatal accidents many times. Selfie trends have evolved since 1836. Traffic mirror selfies and those on a 0.5 distance were trending in 2023. Such poses can turn into funny selfies or fatal ones. 

According to one research, the average age for deceased people is around 24.4 years old. India leads in incidents with 26.4%, followed by the USA at 10.3% and Russia at 8.7%. In the US, 62% of people have confirmed taking at least one selfie at some point. 82% of people in the age group 18 to 34 years old, 63% of people aged 35 to 54, and 44% of those 55 and above have taken selfies. 

Check out this list of 72 hilarious, embarrassing selfies gone wrong. At Bored Panda, we love a funny moment—a funny selfie in this case. This collection of bad selfies should be a funny reminder to always double-check before posting instead of sharing failed pictures. Check the list of 72 funny selfies below – hopefully, there aren’t any of yours.

#1 Spider Photo-Bombs A Selfie

Image source: Jair Townsend

#2 A Funny Selfie of a Man, a Baby and a Dog

Image source: vinnyty

#3 Even This Dog Is Sick Of Her Selfies

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Mama’s Big Boy

#5 Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time

Image source: cdurant

#6 When You See It

Image source: SupersonicMonkey

#7 One of the Most Embarrassing Selfies Gone Wrong

#8 Mirror Selfie. Look Closely

Image source: UNew

#9 Reflection Fail

#10 This Traffic Ugh

#11 Australian Police Have Had Enough Of Your Shit

Image source: instasquid

#12 I Took A Selfie And Saw Myself 20 Years In The Future

Image source: Naptownfellow

#13 Little Girl Selfie Gets Photobombed By Bear-Like Father

Image source: trevortf

#14 You Could Have Left Something In The Shower

#15 Embarrassing Selfies Where a Horse’s Butt Grabs Attention

Image source: Yung_hitta

#16 Is the Baby In or Out of the Canyon? When an Epic Selfie Fails…

Image source: 99-LS1-SS

#17 One Wrong Move And It’s Mine…

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Women Selfies Gone Wrong Can Be Pretty Hilarious

Image source: UnsetJelly

#19 Buddy Sent Us A Picture Of His Turf-Burn. When You See It

Image source: Sudz705

#20 Just Me, Myself And I

#21 When You See It

#22 Yeah Sis’, Another Selfie… Great Idea

Image source: ziptoro

#23 So Happy With My New Hair

#24 I Had This On My Refrigerator For 6 Years Before I Noticed It

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Sneaky, Bad Selfie

#26 Little Brother Makes a Selfie Fail

#27 My And My Friend’s Selfie In The Train

Image source: gongas95

#28 Three People, One Webcam

Image source: Fransbauer

#29 All Dressed Up For A Ke$ha Themed Birthday Party And I Couldn’t Resist A Car Selfie

Image source: ronisneat

#30 I Know Voldemort Is In The Background

Image source: ukarm

#31 Unfortunate Spelling

#32 Selfie Background Fail

#33 When You See It

Image source: PictureHelper

#34 This Sneaky Shadow

#35 Mirror Reflection

Image source: Found_my_username

#36 Busted

#37 Bae Caught Me Slippin’

Image source: CupcakeZombieAssassin

#38 Had A Caption Until The Lady In The Background Nailed It For Me

Image source: SomeChefGuy

#39 When You See It

Image source: spurs1al

#40 Selfie Background Fail

Image source: drev

#41 Mirror Reflection

#42 Hate It When My Girlfriend Takes Pictures Of Me Sleeping

Image source: Madagoscar

#43 Just A Quick Selfie Before I Start My Day

#44 Took A Selfie, Got A Surprise

Image source: kelsobucket

#45 Went To Take A Selfie With The Dogs And…

Image source: momo_mauck

#46 My Friend Climbed A Mountain And Took A Selfie, Was Photo Bombed By Girlfriend Taking Selfie

Image source: gunboypaul

#47 That’s An Odd Table Centerpiece

Image source: whetz

#48 Selfie Background Fail

#49 My Friend Got His Tux In And Sent Me A Pic. I Had To Bring It To His Attention What Was Going On In The Background

Image source: colski08

#50 That “What A Hell Is She Doing?” Look

#51 My Friend Just Posted The Best Selfie I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: iamhusband

#52 Check Your Background Before You Post That Selfie

Image source: Ima_Grab_Yo_Snatch

#53 That Mirror Reflection

#54 This Subtle Selfie

Image source: Luke Spinelli

#55 Squad Selfie

#56 A Rat Among The Clutter?

Image source: og_pocahontas

#57 Selfie With Grandma

#58 Sexy Selfie Gone Wrong

#59 On An Amazon Review. Pay Attention To Your Reflections

Image source: HarryParaballz

#60 Selfie Background Fail

#61 Selfie Background Fail

#62 Bae Caught Me Slippin’

#63 Selfie Fail

#64 Must Concentrate On My Pose

#65 This Sneaky Shadow

#66 Selfie Background Fail

#67 Selfie With Friends

#68 Make Mommy Look Sexy, Sweetie

#69 Selfie Fail

#70 Selfie Background Fail

#71 Girlfriend Caught Me Sleepin’

Image source: bentohall

