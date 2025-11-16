50 Times Security Measures Were Not Very Well Thought Out

Lock your doors. Close your windows at night. Pull the curtains shut, and don’t leave any keys hidden in obvious places like under the mat. 

Some security measures are just common sense. And although most of us have, thankfully, never experienced a break-in or a home invasion, you can never predict when one will happen. One moment you’re coming home refreshed from a week on a Hawaiian beach, and the next, you’re realizing that all of your personal belongings are out of place and some are even missing. My parents used to warn me to never even recycle the boxes of large, expensive purchases like televisions or computers outside of my home, and to never broadcast to acquaintances when I was going to be out of town traveling. Posting about a trip on social media was also a huge no-no until we were back in the safety of our humble abode.

Some people are more cautious than others when it comes to their security systems, but one thing’s for sure: a paper lock or a keypad that states the code on it are not going to keep anyone out. We’ve compiled some of the most hilarious examples of security fails from around the world and gathered them down below, so you all can enjoy these pathetic excuses for “security measures”. Be sure to upvote the pictures that you find most hilarious, and then let us know in the comments what the most ridiculous excuse you’ve ever seen for a security precaution was. Then, if you’re interested in reading a Bored Panda story featuring an epic fail by people attempting to commit theft, check out this story next.

#1 Farmers In South Africa Are Getting Serious About Security

Image source: MnrGiggles

#2 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

Image source: pcjcusaa1636

#3 Ticket Said “Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often”

Image source: RandomITpro

#4 This Seems Very Secure

Image source: Aberrationism

#5 New Community Toll System Is Really Working Out

Image source: GuacamoleFanatic

#6 Security At JFK

Image source: casey

#7 Good Luck Getting In

Image source: Olioski12

#8 Friend Posted This: “I’ll Never Forget The Time That My Mom Installed This Lock In One Of Her Bathroom Drawers When I Was A Kid”

Image source: techbuzz

#9 So My Buddies And I Found A Locked Gate

Image source: izakaman

#10 This Bear Gets It

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#11 Let’s Just Mount This Here For Security

Image source: RianTheLion97

#12 Damn! I’ll Have To Find Another Way In

Image source: SecFails

#13 I Stopped By My Boss’ House And I Wondered Why The Security Guy Wouldn’t Open The Door

Image source: ssabripo

#14 My Nephew’s Stone Cold Security System

Image source: Frankykeys

#15 I Have Identified A Flaw In My College’s Scissor Retention Plan

Image source: Jobyn

#16 AirB&B Host Told Me To Be Sure To Lock The Front Gate

Image source: bbddbdb

#17 Tired Of People Using Your Mug?

Image source: tonterias

#18 Someone Likes To Live Dangerously

Image source: gowasugay

#19 This Fence Is So Thin

Image source: gntrr

#20 A “Secure” Bike Shed In Cambridge, UK. The Gaps Are For Ventilation, Apparently

Image source: exploreplaylists

#21 Security Is Important Here

Image source: Doniym

#22 Good Thing There’s A Gate

Image source: parsniplovaaa

#23 The Temptation Hits Me Every Time I Pass It

Image source: Dontwalkrunsalot

#24 Top Security

Image source: 1Nexx1

#25 Security Level: -9000

Image source: ROOTBEER360

#26 Top-Notch Security At My Local Daycare Center

Image source: gorbok

#27 Checked Into The Last Room Available Late Last Night In The Middle Of Nowhere

Image source: RobbinsTexas

#28 How My Little Brother Locked His Bike

Image source: LeviAhlen

#29 Cop At My University Forgot His Bicycle Lock. So He Improvised

Image source: prettyflyforaryguy

#30 We Have Good Security At My School

Image source: Vmpi

#31 My Dad’s High Dollar Security System

Image source: bondog

#32 This Barcode (Anti-Theft) Device. Good Luck Reading That Part Of The Book

Image source: DrButtholeAndCo

#33 Entire Computer And Security System Relies On That Plug, We Can’t Unplug It To Fix This

Image source: vitaminrat

#34 Securing Bolt Cutters From Shoplifting With A Small Chain

Image source: NewZephyr49

#35 Done Adding The Security Tag Boss

Image source: Polymer15

#36 I Cycled Past This Car And Glanced Over It. I Couldn’t Believe It, So I Stopped And Circled Around Again. Is It Worth It?

Image source:  schizoduckie

#37 Not Sure Which Is Worse, The Product’s Design Or The Store’s Security

Image source: JiveMonkey

#38 This Garage In The Hood Has A Security Polaroid Camera

Image source: dnack

#39 A Security Expert

Image source: MikeTheBum

#40 Water Cooled Security System

Image source: monkeycpriest

#41 They Take Security Very Seriously

Image source: canab

#42 Meanwhile In India

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Just When I Didn’t Think The People That Come To My Store Could Get Any Dumber

Image source: Mattyice0228

#44 No Way Your Bike Is Getting Stolen Now

Image source: hannahsimpson

#45 Lax Security

Image source: ccampo

#46 Security In Walmart Is Top Notch

Image source: Canthandlemyhandle

#47 The Anti-Theft System On This Surface Pro

Image source: stalkhold

#48 Nice Security System Sears

Image source: flatblackvw

#49 Redneck Car Security

Image source: Higgs-Bosun

#50 Fantastic Security Around Here

Image source: Jay_Do

