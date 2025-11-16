50 Times Security Measures Were Not Very Well Thought Out

Lock your doors. Close your windows at night. Pull the curtains shut, and don’t leave any keys hidden in obvious places like under the mat.
Some security measures are just common sense. And although most of us have, thankfully, never experienced a break-in or a home invasion, you can never predict when one will happen. One moment you’re coming home refreshed from a week on a Hawaiian beach, and the next, you’re realizing that all of your personal belongings are out of place and some are even missing. My parents used to warn me to never even recycle the boxes of large, expensive purchases like televisions or computers outside of my home, and to never broadcast to acquaintances when I was going to be out of town traveling. Posting about a trip on social media was also a huge no-no until we were back in the safety of our humble abode.
Some people are more cautious than others when it comes to their security systems, but one thing’s for sure: a paper lock or a keypad that states the code on it are not going to keep anyone out. We’ve compiled some of the most hilarious examples of security fails from around the world and gathered them down below, so you all can enjoy these pathetic excuses for “security measures”. Be sure to upvote the pictures that you find most hilarious, and then let us know in the comments what the most ridiculous excuse you’ve ever seen for a security precaution was. Then, if you’re interested in reading a Bored Panda story featuring an epic fail by people attempting to commit theft, check out this story next.
#1 Farmers In South Africa Are Getting Serious About Security
#2 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder
#3 Ticket Said “Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often”
#4 This Seems Very Secure
#5 New Community Toll System Is Really Working Out
#6 Security At JFK
#7 Good Luck Getting In
#8 Friend Posted This: “I’ll Never Forget The Time That My Mom Installed This Lock In One Of Her Bathroom Drawers When I Was A Kid”
#9 So My Buddies And I Found A Locked Gate
#10 This Bear Gets It
#11 Let’s Just Mount This Here For Security
#12 Damn! I’ll Have To Find Another Way In
#13 I Stopped By My Boss’ House And I Wondered Why The Security Guy Wouldn’t Open The Door
#14 My Nephew’s Stone Cold Security System
#15 I Have Identified A Flaw In My College’s Scissor Retention Plan
#16 AirB&B Host Told Me To Be Sure To Lock The Front Gate
#17 Tired Of People Using Your Mug?
#18 Someone Likes To Live Dangerously
#19 This Fence Is So Thin
#20 A “Secure” Bike Shed In Cambridge, UK. The Gaps Are For Ventilation, Apparently
#21 Security Is Important Here
#22 Good Thing There’s A Gate
#23 The Temptation Hits Me Every Time I Pass It
#24 Top Security
#25 Security Level: -9000
#26 Top-Notch Security At My Local Daycare Center
#27 Checked Into The Last Room Available Late Last Night In The Middle Of Nowhere
#28 How My Little Brother Locked His Bike
#29 Cop At My University Forgot His Bicycle Lock. So He Improvised
#30 We Have Good Security At My School
#31 My Dad’s High Dollar Security System
#32 This Barcode (Anti-Theft) Device. Good Luck Reading That Part Of The Book
#33 Entire Computer And Security System Relies On That Plug, We Can’t Unplug It To Fix This
#34 Securing Bolt Cutters From Shoplifting With A Small Chain
#35 Done Adding The Security Tag Boss
#36 I Cycled Past This Car And Glanced Over It. I Couldn’t Believe It, So I Stopped And Circled Around Again. Is It Worth It?
#37 Not Sure Which Is Worse, The Product’s Design Or The Store’s Security
#38 This Garage In The Hood Has A Security Polaroid Camera
#39 A Security Expert
#40 Water Cooled Security System
#41 They Take Security Very Seriously
#42 Meanwhile In India
#43 Just When I Didn’t Think The People That Come To My Store Could Get Any Dumber
#44 No Way Your Bike Is Getting Stolen Now
#45 Lax Security
#46 Security In Walmart Is Top Notch
#47 The Anti-Theft System On This Surface Pro
#48 Nice Security System Sears
#49 Redneck Car Security
#50 Fantastic Security Around Here
