Seals Are Actually Ocean Puppies (40 Pics)

Although dogs and cats live on land and both are easily domesticated, dogs actually have more in common with marine animals than they do with their furry foes. Canines share a lot of similar characteristics with seals, for example, mainly because both the fluffy dogs and baby seals are considered Caniformes (which literally means “dog-like”) and come from the same suborder of Carnivorans (unlike cats, which are Feliformes).
This genetic link perfectly explains why these adorable animals are often known as puppy doppelgangers. Don’t believe us? Then take a look at these cute photos below compiled by Bored Panda. Only one mystery remains: if our beloved cute dogs have so much in common with seals, why do so many of them still hate baths?
#1
Image source: chrono1465, simonevs
#2
Image source: Andrey Narchuk, Seth Casteel
#3
Image source: Thats_absrd
#4
#5
Image source: Ville Miettinen
#6
#7
Image source: John Moncrieff, Atsuko Sato
#8
#9
Image source: Juanita Blue Tiki
#10
#11
Image source: Gunther Riehle, SusanTheHorse
#12
Image source: Alexey Trofimov
#13
Image source: Patrick Bolger, Alice Mary Herden
#14
Image source: Dirk Mallwitz, WeaselFriendly
#15
Image source: Mandy Karlowski, Mitsuru Moriguchi
#16
#17
Image source: Brian Barnett
#18
#19
Image source: Jan Vermeer
#20
Image source: Tim Flach, Karen Su
#21
Image source: Kevin Schafer
#22
Image source: Jon Cornforth, Seth Casteel
#23
#24
Image source: Roy Mangersnes, Elke Vogelsang
#25
Image source: frierworks.com, bryant
#26
Image source: David Hecker, pugsofinstagram
#27
#28
Image source: Paul Nicklen
#29
Image source: Hinrich Baesemann
#30
Image source: NeitePan
#31
Image source: Keren Su
#32
Image source: Smoyf
#33
Image source: Keren Su, Marutaro
#34
Image source: Keith Monroe, remi_thegreat
#35
Image source: Guido Muratore
#36
#37
Image source: likwitsnake
#38
Image source: Al Gurr , Allie Hajjar
#39
Image source: anda74
#40
Image source: Gunther Riehle, Caroline Joy
