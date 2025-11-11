24 Times Ryan Reynold’s Twitter Replies Were Pure Gold

Anybody who’s read Ryan Reynold’s tweets about parenting will know why the Deadpool star is one of the funniest men on Twitter. But if you still need proof of this then look no further than his awesome Twitter responses.

Mr. Reynolds is no stranger to attention, and the attention he receives is often…well…a little bit awkward to say the least. “Kick me in the boobs and drag me across the pavement,” Tweeted one somewhat overexcited fan. “I want you to rip open my bladder and live in me,” wrote another, and one person cut right to the chase by simply writing “fist me.” But Reynolds never landed his gig as Deadpool for being shy, and as you can see, the actor always seems to have an (in)appropriate response for the weird and wonderful (and occasionally innocent) tweets he receives.

More info: Twitter

#1

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#2

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#3

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#4

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#5

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#6

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#7

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#8

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#9

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#10

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#11

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#12

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#13

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#14

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#15

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#16

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#17

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#18

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#19

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#20

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#21

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#22

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#23

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#24

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

