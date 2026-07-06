113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Taking a good photo isn’t always easy. I mean, have you seen our list of 40 Family Pictures That Were Clearly A Mistake? And when there’s an animal in the frame, the challenge becomes even greater. After all, it’s not like you can convince a squirrel to wait until you’ve found the perfect angle. But of course, that’s where all the fun is!
So for your entertainment, we collected the most ridiculous animal photos we could find. Some feature pets during a studio shoot, while others capture wild critters at exactly the wrong—or perhaps the right—moment.
#1
Image source: Ok-Needleworker1734
#2
Image source: animalunusual
#3
Image source: hulldailymail
#4
Image source: Jennifer Hadley
#5
Image source: Daisy Gilardini
#6
Image source: Kenichi Morinaga
#7
Image source: Charles Mackinnon/Solent News & Photo Agency
#8
Image source: George Cathcart
#9
Image source: Esa Ringbom
#10 Me, My Cat, And The Space Cone Chronicles
Image source: pinterest
#11 The Happiness Of The Owners Is Proportional To The Fear Of The Poor Cat
Image source: pinterest
#12 The Cat Is Clearly Not Interested In Your Magic Tricks
Image source: pinterest
#13 The Weirdest Face Swap Ever
Image source: pinterest
#14 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He’s “Still Under The Influence.”
Image source: schmerbert
#15
Image source: animalunusual
#16
Image source: animalunusual
#17
Image source: hulldailymail
#18
Image source: hulldailymail
#19
Image source: hulldailymail
#20
Image source: Carli Davidson
#21 This Is Every Cat’s Dream
Image source: pinterest
#22 When You Turned Your Dog Into Your Own Chewbacca Wig
Image source: pinterest
#23 That Cat Looks Petrified By Hermione
Image source: pinterest
#24 Are You A Cat Lover?
Image source: pinterest
#25 Their Album Comes Out This Summer
Image source: pinterest
#26 My Husband Took This Amazing Photo Of My Dog And Our Friends Suggested To Have People Photoshop Him In Different Situations. So I Present To You, Ickis
Image source: xombi8mybaby
#27 My Dog Also Has A Portrait
Image source: BenPistlewizard
#28 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result
Image source: ShamPow20
#29 Psbattle: Dog Posing By A Cocktail
Image source: armmmmmmmmmmm
#30 My Dog, Benji, Unsure How To Pose For Photos
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Do Your Dogs Ever Strike A Funny Pose?
Image source: MeanGreenMother1986
#32 Daughter Found This Spicy Kitten After A Massive Storm. Funny, See 2nd Pic
Image source: bewenched
#33 Void Went To The Vet, Left His Trousers Behind
Image source: S-L-F
#34 My Fiancee Hates The Pet Stairs I Bought For Our Dogs, Saying They Don’t Even Use Them. After Weeks Of Attempted Training I Sent Her A Pic This Morning
Image source: thejohnblog
#35 Dogs Are So Underrated
Image source: liyax
#36
Image source: Delicious-Bet-1087
#37
Image source: animalunusual
#38
Image source: animalunusual
#39
Image source: animalunusual
#40
Image source: animalunusual
#41
Image source: animalunusual
#42
Image source: animalunusual
#43
Image source: animalunusual
#44
Image source: animalunusual
#45
Image source: animalunusual
#46
Image source: hulldailymail
#47
Image source: hulldailymail
#48
Image source: hulldailymail
#49
Image source: Suliman Alatihttps
#50
Image source: Arturo Telle Thiemann
#51
Image source: Tom Stables
#52
Image source: Nicolas de Vaulx
#53
Image source: Sam Rowley
#54
Image source: Patrick Reymer
#55
Image source: Mary McGowan
#56
Image source: Jason Moore
#57 The Big Dog: “I Didn’t Sign Up For This”
Image source: pinterest
#58 That “Shark” Is Angrier Than You Think
Image source: pinterest
#59 When You Combine All Your Passions In One Photo
Image source: pinterest
#60 This Failed Panorama Photo Of A Dog
Image source: Bomber_Max
#61 Does Anyone Else Have A Really Un Photogenic Cat 😭😭
Image source: SpellCrafty238
#62 Smile
Image source: mymodernmet
#63 Eyes Closed, Heart Open: A Moment Of Pure Trust
Image source: 121clicks
#64 Apparently This Lady’s Dog Pooped A Self Portrait Of Himself On Her Wall
Image source: zaquerie
#65 Portrait Of Dog As It Shakes Off Water
Image source: petapixel
#66 Got My Portrait Of My Two Dogs In Today!
Image source: Harry_pugger
#67 My Girlfriend And I Bought A Groupon For Sears Portrait Studio. This Was The Result
Image source: riffmasterflash
#68 My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year
Image source: wayofcain
#69 Service Dog Poses For School Picture
Image source: fyflate89
#70 I’m Pretty Sure My Girlfriend’s Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer
Image source: Joey333
#71 Look At This Pile Of 30 Dogs Posing And Looking Straight At The Camera
Image source: omgflamingo
#72 Psbattle: Puppy Posing For The Camera At The Dog Park
Image source: damagedmonkey
#73 Dogs Posing In Chiba, Japan
Image source: unfonfortable
#74 This Is Pickle, A Certified Search Dog For Bc Search & Rescue. Here He Is Posing Proudly With A Shoe He Found
Image source: ehabanks
#75 This Dog Posing For A Pic
Image source: JoFknLines
#76 When Your Cat And You Pose The Same. This Is My Parrot, Roxy
Image source: BeardedCatman
#77 Mama Cat & Daughter Posing For A Photo…😸
Image source: sh0tgunben
#78 Psbattle: Cat In An Unusual Pose
Image source: WhyMentionMyUsername
#79 Taking The Cat Eye Trend Literally
Image source: katmelon
#80 Ctrl C + Ctrl V
Image source: Merumi0906
#81
Image source: wiifitears
#82 Step 1: Try To Take Cute Pic Of Dog And Baby. Step 2: Dog Sneezes During Pic. Step 3: Accidentally Capture My Dogs Inner Demon, And My Son Thinks It’s Funny
Image source: FluffyBicepz
#83
Image source: animalunusual
#84
Image source: animalunusual
#85
Image source: animalunusual
#86
Image source: animalunusual
#87
Image source: animalunusual
#88
Image source: animalunusual
#89
Image source: animalunusual
#90 Unny-Ridiculous-Pet-Photos
Image source: hulldailymail
#91
Image source: Gurumoorthy K
#92
Image source: Troy Mayne
#93 The Rabbit Was The Only Happy Member In This Portrait
Image source: pinterest
#94 I Submitted A Picture Of Me And My Dog For Our Humane Society’s Pet Portrait Fundraiser, Thinking I’d Get A Sweet Drawing From An Elementary School Student. I Got This
Image source: mugglequeen
#95 Playful Souls: Where Love Meets Laughter
Image source: 121clicks
#96 Happiness Unleashed: A Smile You Can’t Fake
Image source: 121clicks
#97 Tried To Take A Portrait Of My Dog
Image source: henana
#98 Photographer’s Hilarious Portrait Captured Dog Trying To Catch Treats
Image source: batmanvjoker
#99 Finally Got The Portrait Of Our Dog
Image source: drumdude92
#100 Dachsund Dog Ross Paints A Self Portrait
Image source: MamaCasstaTroy
#101 Schenectady “Laser Cat” Senior Portrait Compromise With High School Principal And Her Dog
Image source: leersobie
#102 Attempt At Family Portrait
Image source: kmackey68
#103 Friend Did A Portrait With His Cat Today
Image source: reddit.com
#104 This Picture I Took Of My Cat Ended Up Looking Like He Was Trying To Take A Selfie! 🐈⬛🤳😂
Image source: UngodlySockMonster
#105 Our Dogs Enjoy Posing By The Lake Too
Image source: innercityyouf
#106 My Dog Literally Lives For These Photo Sessions. He Runs Over, Waits For Me To Put On Accessories And Strikes A Pose. How He Ended Up In Shelters 3 Times Prior To Me Is Beyond Me. How Does Anyone Find This And Let It Go?!
Image source: reddit.com
#107 My Wife’s Been Taking Pictures Of Our Dog Malcom For Years. He Loves To Pose
Image source: SMattMusic
#108 Couple Posing For A Studio Seaside Portrait With Their Dog, Circa 1900
Image source: Str33twise84
#109 My Husband Who Can’t Hold A Camera Steady And Has All Of 6 Photos On His Phone Took This Perfectly Posed Picture Of Our Cat. I’m A Photographer And 100% Jealous
Image source: Tarirae
#110 Does Your Cat Do This Too?
Image source: xiongzhengxin
#111 My Friend Swears He Didn’t Pose His Cat This Way. The Cat Did It On Its Own
Image source: Uminx
#112
Image source: animalunusual
#113
Image source: David Slater
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