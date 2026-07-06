113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

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Taking a good photo isn’t always easy. I mean, have you seen our list of 40 Family Pictures That Were Clearly A Mistake? And when there’s an animal in the frame, the challenge becomes even greater. After all, it’s not like you can convince a squirrel to wait until you’ve found the perfect angle. But of course, that’s where all the fun is!

So for your entertainment, we collected the most ridiculous animal photos we could find. Some feature pets during a studio shoot, while others capture wild critters at exactly the wrong—or perhaps the right—moment.

#1

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Ok-Needleworker1734

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

#2

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#3

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#4

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Jennifer Hadley

#5

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Daisy Gilardini

#6

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Kenichi Morinaga

#7

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Charles Mackinnon/Solent News & Photo Agency

#8

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: George Cathcart

#9

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Esa Ringbom

#10 Me, My Cat, And The Space Cone Chronicles

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#11 The Happiness Of The Owners Is Proportional To The Fear Of The Poor Cat

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#12 The Cat Is Clearly Not Interested In Your Magic Tricks

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#13 The Weirdest Face Swap Ever

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#14 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He’s “Still Under The Influence.”

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: schmerbert

#15

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#16

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#17

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#18

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#19

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#20

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Carli Davidson

#21 This Is Every Cat’s Dream

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#22 When You Turned Your Dog Into Your Own Chewbacca Wig

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#23 That Cat Looks Petrified By Hermione

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#24 Are You A Cat Lover?

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#25 Their Album Comes Out This Summer

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#26 My Husband Took This Amazing Photo Of My Dog And Our Friends Suggested To Have People Photoshop Him In Different Situations. So I Present To You, Ickis

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: xombi8mybaby

#27 My Dog Also Has A Portrait

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: BenPistlewizard

#28 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: ShamPow20

#29 Psbattle: Dog Posing By A Cocktail

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: armmmmmmmmmmm

#30 My Dog, Benji, Unsure How To Pose For Photos

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Do Your Dogs Ever Strike A Funny Pose?

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: MeanGreenMother1986

#32 Daughter Found This Spicy Kitten After A Massive Storm. Funny, See 2nd Pic

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: bewenched

#33 Void Went To The Vet, Left His Trousers Behind

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: S-L-F

#34 My Fiancee Hates The Pet Stairs I Bought For Our Dogs, Saying They Don’t Even Use Them. After Weeks Of Attempted Training I Sent Her A Pic This Morning

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: thejohnblog

#35 Dogs Are So Underrated

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: liyax

#36

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Delicious-Bet-1087

#37

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#38

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#39

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#40

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#41

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#42

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#43

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#44

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#45

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#46

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#47

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#48

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#49

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Suliman Alatihttps

#50

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Arturo Telle Thiemann

#51

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Tom Stables

#52

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Nicolas de Vaulx

#53

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source:  Sam Rowley

#54

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Patrick Reymer

#55

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Mary McGowan

#56

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Jason Moore

#57 The Big Dog: “I Didn’t Sign Up For This”

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#58 That “Shark” Is Angrier Than You Think

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#59 When You Combine All Your Passions In One Photo

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#60 This Failed Panorama Photo Of A Dog

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Bomber_Max

#61 Does Anyone Else Have A Really Un Photogenic Cat 😭😭

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: SpellCrafty238

#62 Smile

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: mymodernmet

#63 Eyes Closed, Heart Open: A Moment Of Pure Trust

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: 121clicks

#64 Apparently This Lady’s Dog Pooped A Self Portrait Of Himself On Her Wall

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: zaquerie

#65 Portrait Of Dog As It Shakes Off Water

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: petapixel

#66 Got My Portrait Of My Two Dogs In Today!

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Harry_pugger

#67 My Girlfriend And I Bought A Groupon For Sears Portrait Studio. This Was The Result

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: riffmasterflash

#68 My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: wayofcain

#69 Service Dog Poses For School Picture

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: fyflate89

#70 I’m Pretty Sure My Girlfriend’s Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Joey333

#71 Look At This Pile Of 30 Dogs Posing And Looking Straight At The Camera

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: omgflamingo

#72 Psbattle: Puppy Posing For The Camera At The Dog Park

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: damagedmonkey

#73 Dogs Posing In Chiba, Japan

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: unfonfortable

#74 This Is Pickle, A Certified Search Dog For Bc Search & Rescue. Here He Is Posing Proudly With A Shoe He Found

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: ehabanks

#75 This Dog Posing For A Pic

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: JoFknLines

#76 When Your Cat And You Pose The Same. This Is My Parrot, Roxy

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: BeardedCatman

#77 Mama Cat & Daughter Posing For A Photo…😸

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: sh0tgunben

#78 Psbattle: Cat In An Unusual Pose

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: WhyMentionMyUsername

#79 Taking The Cat Eye Trend Literally

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: katmelon

#80 Ctrl C + Ctrl V

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Merumi0906

#81

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: wiifitears

#82 Step 1: Try To Take Cute Pic Of Dog And Baby. Step 2: Dog Sneezes During Pic. Step 3: Accidentally Capture My Dogs Inner Demon, And My Son Thinks It’s Funny

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: FluffyBicepz

#83

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#84

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#85

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#86

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#87

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#88

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#89

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#90 Unny-Ridiculous-Pet-Photos

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: hulldailymail

#91

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Gurumoorthy K

#92

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Troy Mayne

#93 The Rabbit Was The Only Happy Member In This Portrait

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: pinterest

#94 I Submitted A Picture Of Me And My Dog For Our Humane Society’s Pet Portrait Fundraiser, Thinking I’d Get A Sweet Drawing From An Elementary School Student. I Got This

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: mugglequeen

#95 Playful Souls: Where Love Meets Laughter

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: 121clicks

#96 Happiness Unleashed: A Smile You Can’t Fake

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: 121clicks

#97 Tried To Take A Portrait Of My Dog

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: henana

#98 Photographer’s Hilarious Portrait Captured Dog Trying To Catch Treats

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: batmanvjoker

#99 Finally Got The Portrait Of Our Dog

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: drumdude92

#100 Dachsund Dog Ross Paints A Self Portrait

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: MamaCasstaTroy

#101 Schenectady “Laser Cat” Senior Portrait Compromise With High School Principal And Her Dog

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: leersobie

#102 Attempt At Family Portrait

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: kmackey68

#103 Friend Did A Portrait With His Cat Today

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: reddit.com

#104 This Picture I Took Of My Cat Ended Up Looking Like He Was Trying To Take A Selfie! 🐈‍⬛🤳😂

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: UngodlySockMonster

#105 Our Dogs Enjoy Posing By The Lake Too

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: innercityyouf

#106 My Dog Literally Lives For These Photo Sessions. He Runs Over, Waits For Me To Put On Accessories And Strikes A Pose. How He Ended Up In Shelters 3 Times Prior To Me Is Beyond Me. How Does Anyone Find This And Let It Go?!

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: reddit.com

#107 My Wife’s Been Taking Pictures Of Our Dog Malcom For Years. He Loves To Pose

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: SMattMusic

#108 Couple Posing For A Studio Seaside Portrait With Their Dog, Circa 1900

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Str33twise84

#109 My Husband Who Can’t Hold A Camera Steady And Has All Of 6 Photos On His Phone Took This Perfectly Posed Picture Of Our Cat. I’m A Photographer And 100% Jealous

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Tarirae

#110 Does Your Cat Do This Too?

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: xiongzhengxin

#111 My Friend Swears He Didn’t Pose His Cat This Way. The Cat Did It On Its Own

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: Uminx

#112

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: animalunusual

#113

113 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Animal Photos Ever Shared

Image source: David Slater

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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