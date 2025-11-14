This Animal Sanctuary Is Looking For Volunteers To Cuddle With The Animals And It’s A Dream Job

You’ve probably already heard that pigs are extraordinarily intelligent animals. Insightful and curious, many piggies are smarter than toddlers up to 3-years-old, dogs, and even some primates. Not only that, but it is also known that pigs are very social. They constantly communicate with each other – more than two dozen different vocalizations have been identified by scientists! Even more so, these animals are extremely cute and adorable, so you’d have to try really hard not to admire them.
Recently, one farm animal sanctuary in South Carolina announced that they are looking for volunteers to “help socialize [the] adoptable residents so they can move into [the] adoption program with ease!”
One farm animal sanctuary in South Carolina is looking for volunteers to cuddle their piggies
Image credits: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
“Do you want to help make a huge difference in the lives of the pigs of Cotton Branch?” the farm animal sanctuary writes on their Facebook. “Come help socialize our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption program with ease! Belly scratches, cookies, sitting with, and even just talking to our pig friends can get them ready for their new home.”
The goal of the program is to help socialize these adorable sanctuary residents
Image credits: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
As mentioned above, pigs are extremely social animals, and socialization is one of the most important components of their overall wellbeing. However, before living full-time with humans, piggies need to get used to their routine and social cues. This is the part where volunteers step in.
And to prepare them for adoption
Image credits: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
Naturally, people were here for it because who wouldn’t want to give belly rubs and feed cookies to lovely piggies?! The volunteer calendar for the “Pig Socialization” project quickly filled up its slots until March! Fortunately, the sanctuary offers all kinds of volunteering opportunities for people who want to help animals in need.
However, if you’re too far away from South Carolina, you can donate to the farm animal sanctuary
Image credits: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
If you’d like to support the organization that’s taking care of abused, abandoned, and elderly farm animals, here’s how you can help without having to book tickets to South Carolina:
– buy something off their Amazon Wish list of needed supplies;
– or donate money.
If you’d like to visit the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, schedule a trip ahead of time on their website.
