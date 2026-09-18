76 DIY Fails From People Whose Confidence Clearly Outpaced Their Skills

Just because you think you can, doesn’t mean you should. It’s a painful lesson that many have learned after embarking on an ambitious DIY project that’s realistically way out of their league.
There’s nothing quite like a person armed with a screwdriver, a plank, a tin of paint, and the confidence of a rhinoceros to set the ball of DIY disaster in motion. One minute, they’re watching a quick and easy how-to YouTube video, the next the roof is caving in. Here’s the thing, though: When you feel the need to ask yourself, “What could possibly go wrong?” you’ve probably already gone too far.
But not all DIY fails are a complete waste of time. If anything, they can be a lesson for the next enthusiast, and comedy gold for everyone else. Bored Panda has put together some of the most hilarious and epic disasters that people have been brave enough to share online. May they serve as a reminder that sometimes it really does pay to call in a professional.
#1 Headlamp Horrible DIY
Image source: Jed118
#2 Halloween Ghost Candlestick Fail And Clogged Sink
Image source: Puzzled_Figure_1597
#3 Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
Image source: [deleted]
There’s nothing quite like successfully completing a DIY project to give yourself a big boost of confidence, pride and accomplishment. The feeling of knowing you did it all by yourself can often leave you wanting to do even more. And according to a recent survey of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial homeowners and renters, the positive emotions can linger for a while.
Those who have completed home DIY projects said it boosts their confidence, happiness and satisfaction for about seven weeks. The poll, conducted by Talker Research, also found that 83% of respondents agree that there’s nothing more satisfying than completing a home DIY project on your own.
#4 I Present To You, My Shower Head
Image source: ThatSlappyChap
#5 Diyfail Would Not Be Complete Without The Shed Of Doom
Image source: stay_at_work_dad
#6 World’s Worst Birdhouse
Image source: hmbmelly
When asked what their very first DIY projects were, 21% said putting a fresh coat of paint on the walls, while 13% had proudly mounted a TV. 10% tried their hand at hanging up a picture frame. At the time of the survey (2025), the average respondent had completed eight DIY projects in their current home, with homeowners averaging twice as many completed tasks as renters (10 vs. 5, respectively).
“For 63% of people, witnessing a friend succeed at a tricky household job gives them faith in their own abilities to give it a go,” notes the Talker Research site.
#7 Ex-Wife’s Attempt To Put Up A Chain Link Fence. She Didn’t Bother To Cement The Posts
Image source: toinfinitiandbeyond
#8 Someone Didn’t Read The Slide’s Instructions. It Drops The Kid On His Head
Image source: langer_cdn
#9 Tried To Make A Hiding Place In A Book !
Image source: [deleted]
But there are some tasks that aspiring DIYers find intimidating. These include installing flooring or carpeting, caulking or sealing a tub, and or repairing drywall.
“Even if their confidence ebbs and flows, respondents come across home DIY projects they’re inspired by or want to take on themselves once a week, on average,” notes the survey.
More than half of those polled admitted they’ve saved social media posts for projects they’d like to try one day but don’t yet feel capable enough. Among the biggest concerns were messing it up and not having the necessary tools.
#10 My Stepfather Using His Glorious DIY Dock
Image source: llucidslide
#11 Walnut Cooking Spoon. Nailed It!
Image source: zorlack
#12 What Do You Mean “Crush Hazard” It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me
Image source: bonez656
Procrastination also seems to be a problem. The survey revealed that the average respondent currently has two DIY projects unfinished at home. “The most common incomplete project was found to be painting a wall or room (23%), followed by building furniture (19%) or installing flooring or carpeting (17%),” reveals the survey.
Among the “been meaning to” tasks people put off for months are mounting a TV, fixing broken or unhinged fixtures and adding small decorative details around their home. On average, notes Talker Research’s team, they’ve been putting these tasks off for four months.
#13 This Belongs Here
Image source: itsrattlesnake
#14 Another Great Fail From The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
Image source: [deleted]
#15 When Pulling A 4 Inch Screw Goes Wrong… This Is On The Ceiling
Image source: SDMusic
While some DIY fails can be funny, others can be expensive disasters. For example, drilling through electrical wires.
“As well as being costly to repair, drilling or cutting through wires can be a very dangerous mistake to make,” warn the DIY experts at U.K.-based Wood Lane Timber. “Despite being one of the most common DIY disasters, going through wires can be easily avoided with a little preparation using a wire detector to discover any hidden cabling before you drill into the wall.”
#16 If You Put Enough Holes In A Wall You Will Find A Stud
Image source: StuckInADream
#17 I Decided To Make An Enclosure For My Raspberry Pi
Image source: spaxcow
#18 I Thought I Could Polish The Scratches Out Of My Polycarbonate Eyeglasses
Image source: kid_entropy
Similarly, you can run into deep trouble while trying to complete DIY jobs in the bathroom. One minute, you’re hanging a shelf. The next, your house is flooded… All because you drilled straight through a water pipe.
“The potential to flood your house is high if you do not take the proper precautions to check out the area fully beforehand. Err on the side of caution if you are attempting your own home drilling near potential pipes, slowly check the area frequently for any signs of pipe or use a pipe detector if possible,” advise the experts.
#19 Of Course It Will Hold The TV, Honey!
Image source: keevenowski
#20 What Does Redoit Think Of This New Headlight?
Image source: [deleted]
#21 When My Wife Makes Me Bake
Image source: ineedm0ney
Then there is the classic shattered glass disaster. One moment, you’re setting up the ladder so that you can fix the gutter, the next you’re calling in the professionals to replace your window. Either the ladder moved, slipped or fell, or you stupidly placed it against the window pane, and are now dealing with the resulting pain.
“You should never attempt to lean a ladder against a window even if you think it’s secure. The force of the ladder against the glass plus the additional weight of you, your equipment, etc. can cause the glass to crack or shatter,” warns the team at Ladders UK Direct.
#22 My Sisters Friend Posted This. No One Has Told Him How Awful It Is. He’s Seriously About To Grout This In!!
Image source: dell_55
#23 Your Horizontal Pallet Beds Are Plebeian Stuff Compared To My Pallet Loft And Hovering Bedside Table!
Image source: tangerineonthescene
#24 Poor Man’s Server Rack
Image source: [deleted]
Not only will you be dealing with a broken window, but you could put yourself in danger. “The glass could shatter at head height, causing shards of glass to hit you in the face or shower down onto you,” explain the experts. “You could be jolted off the ladder if the glass pane breaks and the ladder is suddenly un-supported.”
And, in a moment of panic, you might reach and grab hold of the window frame that’s full of broken glass shards.
Whatever DIY job you’ve got up your sleeve, always remember: safety first. Even if your project turns out to be a disaster, take solace in the fact that you can laugh at it unhurt.
#25 Yeah, That’ll Work . .
Image source: PraxisLD
#26 My Friend Said I Could Share Her Attempt At A Peppa Pig Cake Here; It’s An Abomination
Image source: ThePeoplesBard
#27 My Guitar Sounds Great Now That I Fixed The Bridge
Image source: diggerB
#28 Hose Broke, Pressure Washed My Fence
Image source: Ramificant
#29 Installed A Shitty Gutter For My Shitty Chicken Coop
Image source: Anonymous
#30 “Ground”
Image source: [deleted]
#31 I Have No Words
Image source: [deleted]
#32 My Wife Didn’t Want Anyone To Trip Over The Old Well Pipe. She Decided She Wanted A Miniature Tardis As A Cover. This Was 2 Years Ago. This Pic Was Yesterday
Image source: jchabotte
#33 Someone Made Some Stairs
Image source: IAmSnort
#34 No Stove? No Problem!
Image source: [deleted]
#35 Sweet Potato Roll
Image source: [deleted]
#36 DIY Google Glass W/ Night-Vision I Made Today © It Works!
Image source: jmcstar
#37 Spotted This Beauty Today At A House We’re Flipping
Image source: [deleted]
#38 How Not To Plane
Image source: seewhaticare
#39 Saw This In /R/Funny Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: jamalstevens
#40 How My Father-In-Law Fixed His Eves Trough
Image source: chadtak13
#41 Fixed The Wobble On My Turntable… Table
Image source: socrates1024
#42 I Was Wondering Why The Ceiling Was Sagging Before I Removed It
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Painting Around Outlets Is Hard! DIY Lifehack: Remove Faceplate Before Painting!
Image source: WhereintheOK
#44 This Guy Showed Up To My Buddies Work To Buy Oxygen Tanks And Said “Just Put Them On The Bed Of The Truck”
Image source: jpina33
#45 Turn 2 1/4 Times To Flush (X-Post R/Wtf)
Image source: Drabalais85
#46 Keep On Truckin’
Image source: HidroProtagonist
#47 I Can’t Tell Where Oen Ends And The Other Begins!
Image source: WhereintheOK
#48 This Door Handle Is The Wrong Way Round And Scrapes The Door Frame
Image source: GrapeJelly_
#49 Them Tiny Screws Making Me Work For It 🫠😫
Image source: ExcellentFail8285
#50 An Example Of Galvanic Corrosion, In This Case A Copper Alloy Fitting Mated With A Galvanized Iron Fitting
Image source: [deleted]
#51 Who Needs An On Switch? (X-Post /R/Anormaldayinrussia)
Image source: HidroProtagonist
#52 Sturdy Lockers
Image source: ackerman1211
#53 The Attic May Be Full Of Condensation, But At Least The Wires Are Dry!
Image source: TheAmazingAaron
#54 I Needed To Take Over An Inch Off The Door. I Don’t Have Many Tools. Sand Paper Was Taking To Long. It Fits Like A Glove!
Image source: unicornduck
#55 Nailed It
Image source: randoh12
#56 Should I Attach The Deck To The Framing Or The Siding?
Image source: randoh12
#57 Guy Makes A Kinder Surprise For His So’s Birthday
Image source: randoh12
#58 Decided To Surprise My Girlfriend With New Coasters For Her Coffee Table
Image source: [deleted]
#59 I Made A Table In The Garage To Smoke And Drink At
Image source: hardtoremember
#60 Hmmm… I Didn’t Quite Think This Through
Image source: Jackster21
#61 I Made This Shelf With A Piece Of Wood I Had Laying Around, And Two Big Cups. Pretty Much No Effort Or Skill Required
Image source: timchanter
#62 Had No Normal Hooks, Only An S-Hook And Some Nails
Image source: dsprenkels
#63 Flawless DIY Pressure Cooker
Image source: dazoidberg
#64 Made This Thing In An Afternoon For Confortable Wildlife Camping
Image source: 16_story_bits
#65 My Yard Yacht. A Wheeled Garden Platform For A Guy Who Hates To Weed Whack. It’s Not Pretty But Works So Well!
Image source: Kevlaars
#66 New Business Starting Up In My Town
Image source: portofly94
#67 A Very Shitty Portable Charger. It Works But Probably Might Cause Damage If Used For A While
Image source: artificialstarlight
#68 Custom Made Flip Flops
Image source: Powder_hunter
#69 New Headlight And Turn Signal ( X-Post From /R/Wtf )
Image source: randoh12
#70 Xpost From /R/Pics “I’m Not A Smart Man”
Image source: lunarlumberjack
#71 Roommate Was So Proud Of The Shelf He Installed For His Projector
Image source: Papa_Moon
#72 Shitty, If Effective, Tubelight Cover
Image source: [deleted]
#73 Nailed The Cupcake Lollipop. (X-Post From Pics)
Image source: randoh12
#74 Saw This At A Local Restaurant. Fits Like A Glove!
Image source: tanmnm
#75 Street Legal Again
Image source: MK_Ultrex
#76 Chair Kept Sinking
Image source: hawkerocker
Follow Us