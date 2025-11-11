Rich Dogs Of Instagram: The Proof That Pups Live Better Than Humans

As a writer for Elite Daily, I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing in the world of social media.

By now you’ve probably heard of The Rich Kids Of Instagram. Take one look at their diamond encrusted, champagne popping pics and it’s not hard to see that everyday is insanely epic when you’re living in the lap of luxury.

Thanks to these guys we’ve all know what it’s like to be a typical trust fund baby. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to live as a one of their lavish little four legged friends?

Well, you no longer have to wonder because I set out find man’s most ballin’ best friends and put all of those puppy one-percenters on an awesome, not to mention hilarious, Instagram account called @richdogsofig.

The “Rich Dogs Of Instagram” is pretty much the epitome of puppy opulence. Whether these privileged pups are decked out in the finest doggy designer labels, getting a mutt-mani at the spa, sipping champagne, or simply cruising through the streets in their shiny new Ferrari, there’s one thing you can always be sure of: these rich dogs mean business when it comes to balling out on a daily basis.

These fancy fidos will probably make you pretty jealous and their ultra-luxe lifestyles will definitely give all of those rich kids a serious run for their money.

More info: Instagram

This doggy ride is bad to the bone

Nighty night don’t let the Benjamins bite

Mutt mani’s all day errday

Kicking it on Swan Lake

And it’s not even my birthday

Hermes hide and seek

Can’t see the hound haters with my Ray Bans on

Sometimes one fur just isn’t enough #SorryNotSorryPETA

You Are What You Eat

I didn’t choose the limo life, the limo life chose me.

Fido fashion on fleek

Im in love with da coco

Yorkie yacht life, ya dig?

Bitches love red bottoms

First class

Doggy double time

Paws on the gas 140 on the doggy dash

K9 Kirill was here #champagneshowers

Forget chew toys. Rich dogs only play with real toys

A doggy diva is the female version of a hound hustla

Shoutout to Kim K for organizing my canine closet

Coach? No thanks. I only fly private.

Giddy up bitches

Just chilling in the mutt mansion NBD

