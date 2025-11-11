Rich Dogs Of Instagram: The Proof That Pups Live Better Than Humans

As a writer for Elite Daily, I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing in the world of social media.
By now you’ve probably heard of The Rich Kids Of Instagram. Take one look at their diamond encrusted, champagne popping pics and it’s not hard to see that everyday is insanely epic when you’re living in the lap of luxury.
Thanks to these guys we’ve all know what it’s like to be a typical trust fund baby. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to live as a one of their lavish little four legged friends?
Well, you no longer have to wonder because I set out find man’s most ballin’ best friends and put all of those puppy one-percenters on an awesome, not to mention hilarious, Instagram account called @richdogsofig.
The “Rich Dogs Of Instagram” is pretty much the epitome of puppy opulence. Whether these privileged pups are decked out in the finest doggy designer labels, getting a mutt-mani at the spa, sipping champagne, or simply cruising through the streets in their shiny new Ferrari, there’s one thing you can always be sure of: these rich dogs mean business when it comes to balling out on a daily basis.
These fancy fidos will probably make you pretty jealous and their ultra-luxe lifestyles will definitely give all of those rich kids a serious run for their money.
This doggy ride is bad to the bone
Nighty night don’t let the Benjamins bite
Mutt mani’s all day errday
Kicking it on Swan Lake
And it’s not even my birthday
Hermes hide and seek
Can’t see the hound haters with my Ray Bans on
Sometimes one fur just isn’t enough #SorryNotSorryPETA
You Are What You Eat
I didn’t choose the limo life, the limo life chose me.
Fido fashion on fleek
Im in love with da coco
Yorkie yacht life, ya dig?
Bitches love red bottoms
First class
Doggy double time
Paws on the gas 140 on the doggy dash
K9 Kirill was here #champagneshowers
Forget chew toys. Rich dogs only play with real toys
A doggy diva is the female version of a hound hustla
Shoutout to Kim K for organizing my canine closet
Coach? No thanks. I only fly private.
Giddy up bitches
Just chilling in the mutt mansion NBD
