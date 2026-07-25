48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

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There’s a real art to crafting the perfect comeback. It takes quick thinking and a good sense of timing to find the words that can completely turn an exchange around. When someone gets it just right, the result can be incredibly satisfying.

The Clever Comebacks subreddit is full of people doing exactly that, so we’ve gathered some of the funniest, sharpest responses below. Scroll down to read them, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 Musk Blames Ukraine

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

#2 Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris, x.com

#3 Bro Doesn’t Chew. His Stomach Has Acid

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: hotchopsticks, x.com

Thankfully, we are not the ones on the receiving end of these comebacks. Some of them are so brutal that it is hard not to wince for the person getting roasted. From the safety of the sidelines, though, we get to sit back and enjoy the exchange. 

Of course, taking pleasure in someone else’s embarrassment can seem a little cruel, but according to researchers, the reaction itself is surprisingly normal.

#4 It’s My Money They Took

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#5 How The Cops Thought This Was A Good Look Is Absolutely Beyond Me

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: InfiniteOxfordComma

#6 Conservatism Is Just Figuring Out Why The Thing You Destroyed Existed In The First Place

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: totpot

In fact, there is a German word that describes this exact feeling: schadenfreude. It refers to the satisfaction we sometimes get from another person’s bad luck, failure, or humiliation.

The concept is a little more complicated than simply wanting something bad to happen to someone. We do not have to cause the misfortune ourselves to experience schadenfreude. Most of the time, we simply witness it or hear about it afterward. 

#7 Leavitt Caught Lying In 4K

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

#8 Election Misconceptions Clarified

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#9 Community Noted In Real Life Is Insane

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

What triggers schadenfreude often depends on who the other person is and what led up to their misfortune.

Psychologist Christian Cecconi told Science News Explores that the feeling can appear when someone who has hurt us finally seems to get what they deserve. 

In those moments, watching things go wrong for them can feel strangely satisfying because, as Cecconi puts it, “It’s like justice has been restored.”

#10 Irony Meets Faith!!!

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#11 Another Example Of How Not Everyone With A Degree Is Smart

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: depressedsinnerxiii, x.com

#12 She Sure Ain’t Balsa Wood

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Public-Marionberry33

But the person on the receiving end does not necessarily have to be someone who hurt us or whom we truly hate. Sometimes, we may simply dislike them a little.

Other times, competition can play a role, especially when someone makes us feel insecure or inferior. Seeing them stumble can then bring a small sense of relief.

We do not even have to know the person personally. The popularity of celebrity scandals, reality television, and online fail videos suggests there is plenty of entertainment to be found in watching complete strangers have a very bad day.

#13 People Want To Work For A Livable Wage

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Loud-Ad-2280

#14 Open The Schools

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#15 It’s That Simple

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Olympiadreamer

A big part of understanding schadenfreude comes down to what we do with the feeling. Experiencing it does not automatically make someone cruel.

Still, Science News Explores notes that when it goes unchecked, it can sometimes lead to more harmful behavior, including bullying or revenge.

There is a big difference between laughing at a clever comeback and joining others in relentlessly attacking someone. Once the goal is to cause genuine pain or humiliation, the joke has gone too far.

#16 He Didn’t Have To Wait Long

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ObserbAbsorb

#17 Paycheck To Homelessness

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#18 Russia’s Empty Threats

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

With the right intent, roasting can actually be good for our relationships, psychologists say. After all, playful teasing is hardly unusual among close friends. 

In that setting, it can become a sign of closeness because it shows how well people know one another. A good friend usually knows which joke will make you laugh and which subject is better left alone.

#19 Doge’s Costly Mistake

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#20 Finally, The Idiots Are Starting To Get It

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819

#21 Check Mate, Donald

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

Roasting a friend can also show that you accept each other’s flaws and feel comfortable enough to joke about them. It can even be a lighthearted way of pointing out when someone has done something wrong or gone a little too far.

Peter Gray, a psychology professor at Boston College, told The Swaddle that this kind of pro-social teasing can act as a form of social control by “deflating egos and encouraging humility.”

Sometimes, a gentle roast from someone who genuinely cares can get the point across more easily than a serious lecture.

#22 All American Coffee

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Public-Marionberry33

#23 Any Plans To Meet With Putin?

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

#24 Husband Care Questioned

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

So perhaps our love of a good roast is not quite as mean-spirited as it first appears. There can be real satisfaction in watching someone get called out when they deserve it, and playful teasing can bring friends closer when everyone is in on the joke. 

The line comes down to knowing when the laughter is shared and when someone is genuinely being hurt. As long as that line stays clear, a well-placed burn can be one of life’s smaller pleasures.

#25 Power Needs Humble Beginnings

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819

#26 Not The Heroes You Think

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Busy-Government-1041

#27 Incentives Highlight Political Hypocrisy

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: johnmory

#28 So Dei Is Okay If It’s You?

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Public-Marionberry33

#29 We Are Now Joined On Zoom By A Combat Veteran You Deported To Korea

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Stand_With_Students

#30 Record First, Name Wrong

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Cow_Boy_2017

#31 Legal Age Revolt

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Cow_Boy_2017

#32 This Is Not A Hobby

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: TheCABK

#33 More American Than You Think

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Busy-Government-1041

#34 He Summed Up The Pattern In Four Bullet Points

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: diehard404

#35 Surprise, Surprise!

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: BoringApocalyptos

#36 She’s Got A Point

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: TripShrooms

#37 17 Years Of Idiocy

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Busy_Report4010

#38 Remember Kids, Maga And Media Literacy Don’t Mix!

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#39 Whatever It Takes To Own The Libs

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ObserbAbsorb

#40 Republicans Avoid Voters

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#41 Elon Doesn’t Have The Cards

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

#42 Is This Surprising?

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: snowpie92

#43 Happy Pride Month!

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: jedevapenoob

#44 America Has No Kings!

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#45 This Is Not A Premise You Can Reject!

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#46 Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Careless-Equal7169

#47 Absolute Accurate

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: xCurveBee

#48 From R/Tipping

48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: aseriesofdecisions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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