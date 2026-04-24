111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

When you’re neurodivergent, your brain works a little bit differently from others. It might be a bit busier, louder, and more/less focused than others’. Research shows that about one in five people in the world are neurodivergent. And we here at Bored Panda think that they should be represented appropriately in the meme world.
Recently, we went through the most popular neurodivergent meme spaces on the internet, like r/autismmemes, r/OCDmemes, and the Neurodivergent Squad page on Instagram. We collected the funniest and most relatable ones and put them all together in this list. Check them out and let us know how many made your neurodivergent brain tingle!
#1 It’s Just Our Signs 😆
Image source: caffeinepoweredstick
#2 A True Classic
Image source: therealNerdMuffin
#3 I Am 100% On Board With This Theory
Image source: Thatguycalledmyth
#4 When You Got Some New Information On Your Special Interest
Image source: BunnyLovesApples
#5 Lmao
Image source: reddit.com
#6 This Is So Real
Image source: SpottzFurrealz
#7 Thought You Guys Would Relate To This :))
Image source: freshmemesoof
#8 ☁️
Image source: reddit.com, suchnerve
#9 I Mean It Kinda Make Sense
Image source: GrootWithWifi
#10 The Autistic Experience Described In Fine Style
Image source: VermilionKoala
#11 Made A Lot More Sense Once I Got Diagnosed LOL
Image source: Teachers_fun_secret
#12 Please Tell Me I’m Not Alone
Image source: tuxedo_cat23
#13 Ocd
Image source: Far_Amphibian_4767
#14 All The Time
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Ehehe
Image source: justyoursussybaka
#16 When You’re Autistic But Everyone Calls You Fake Because You’re Also A Pretty Girl
Image source: NotKerisVeturia
#17 True!
Image source: mediEND0256
#18 Now Imagine Being Audhd
Image source: Pureautisticjoy
#19 If I Had A Penny For Every Time I’ve Felt A Diagnosis Test Was Oversimplified I’d Have Three Pennies, Which Isn’t Much But It’s Weird That It’s Happened More Than Once
Image source: CorvusTheCryptid
#20 This Is So Real, I Have To Know Why. Why This, Why That
Image source: SpottzFurrealz
#21 It Can Be Really Confusing
Image source: reddit.com
#22 I Think This Goes Here
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Hasn’t Been Posted Here Yet
Image source: FinalSeraph_Leo
#24 Yep, Couldnt Be Any More True
Image source: freshmemesoof
#25 What’s Your Safe Food? Mines Fish N Chips
Image source: SpottzFurrealz
#26 Pretend I Wrote Something Funny
Image source: freshmemesoof
#27 I Hate This
Image source: _Dragon_Gamer_
#28 And Please Not The Big Light First
Image source: Different-Soft-3124
#29 This Is What Being Autistic Feels Like
Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog
#30 Bummer
Image source: reddit.com
#31 I Swear I’m Just Autistic
Image source: Pureautisticjoy
#32 Yup
Image source: FartstheBunny
#33 Someone, Please Relate
Image source: St_Owenz
#34 Which One Of Us Was It Huh?
Image source: Disastrous-Bat4811
#35 Pretty Much
Image source: FuerGrissa0stDrauka
#36 I’d Be On The News
Image source: KeyCast
#37 Saw This On Other Sub, Reminded Me How I Grew Up Acting For An Invisible Audience 24/7
Image source: Lunnaris
#38 Eternally Nauseas
Image source: sad-but-rad-
#39 From Today’s Performance Review At Work
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Me
Image source: mnogokica
#41 I Thought Of This And Thought It Was Funny(Sorry If It Has Been Done Before)
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Dynamic Duo
Image source: enpribri
#43 No!!!!!
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Stolen From Twitter, Figured You’d Enjoy
Image source: LucianaLuisaGarcia
#45 This One’s Too Relatable
Image source: XKisKecskeX
#46 My Watch History Can Confirm
Image source: CultOfBeats
#47 Let’s Add This To The Bag Of Misunderstood Phrases
Image source: lunadiparmigiano
#48 Breaking: Neurotypicals Discover Autistic People Can Feel Emotions
Image source: LucianaLuisaGarcia
#49 This
Image source: freshmemesoof
#50 This Is Absolutely A Thing
Image source: VermilionKoala
#51 I Can’t Fit In Anywhere
Image source: spacevini8
#52 Seeking The Truth Is My Passion
Image source: freshmemesoof
#53 Found This Meme
Image source: SMBR80
#54 Excuse Me What
Image source: Practical-Clothes765
#55 I Speak The Easiest Way Possible And Still People Imagine Stuff I’ve Never Said 🥲
Image source: Ready_Sound_620
#56 Autism 🤝 Adhd 🤝 Every Pd In Existence
Image source: sandiserumoto
#57 Electricity Go Eeeeeeeeee
Image source: treblehex
#58 I Have To Be Invited. Like A Vampire. I Have The Vamptism
Image source: NerdyGothCurves
#59 Autism And Repeating Songs.. Is This A Sort Of Stimming?
Image source: naofxo
#60 Seriously Tho Why…
Image source: GeoGigi86
#61 I Feel Like You Guys Can Appreciate This Very Cool Stick I Found
Image source: yellowdino2
#62 Not Getting Diagnosed As A Child
Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog
#63 Screw Jeans. All My Homies Hate Jeans
Image source: Molkwi
#64 Dyscalculia Here 🙌
Image source: Noodle_AuDHD
#65 This Is So Me
Image source: Wise-Professional-58
#66 Society: “Follow Rules!” Also Society: “Not That One You Idiot!”
Image source: Creepy-Imagination24
#67 [oc] Good Old Fashioned Meme
Image source: RollerSkatingHoop
#68 I Feel You
Image source: Fun_Accountant_653
#69 Please Tell Me Someone Is In The Same Boat As Me
Image source: TreatHeavy
#70 I Thought My Fellow Autists Would Appreciate This
Image source: Sceptrick4721
#71 When You Ones Again Take It Differently Than Intended
Image source: Efficient-Dig-4320
#72 Dermatillomaniacs Rise Up
Image source: fakelucid
#73 Ocd Man
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Bit_802
#74 Ocd Core I Think
Image source: i_ate_a_bugggg
#75 Me When The Intrusive Thoughts Hit
Image source: Ok_Plankton_9370
#76 I Think We Can All Relate 😅
Image source: LadyLevrette
#77 😭
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Bit_802
#78 Everything Has To Be Perfect
Image source: neutralgemini
#79 Easy To Say
Image source: Miserable_Switch_688
#80 I Feel So Seen
Image source: the-juiciest-jew
#81 I Try To Remember This Every Time I’m Spiraling
Image source: Heavy_Network_7736
#82 Oh My God, Please No
Image source: DarkMage448
#83 I Think I Worded It Poorly. I Also Experience This When I’m On The Toilet
Image source: ExternalParticular40
#84 Doesn’t Everybody Do This?
Image source: Mundane-North6310
#85 No Cuz Literally (Found On Instagram From Ocdestigmatized)
Image source: reddit.com
#86
Image source: cuddlyappleball
#87 😭
Image source: tortillacream
#88 Who Can Relate
Image source: goshdarnfucker
#89 When My Moral Ocd Kicks In
Image source: linnykittentv
#90 You Can Actually Take It Since You Want It So Bad
Image source: SyrupAffectionate491
#91 Chat, What’re Your Thoughts On This
Image source: KurnaKovite
#92 Fear Named Eternal Condemnation And Torment:
Image source: reddit.com
#93 From Instagram
Image source: sicksadworld111
#94 🙃
Image source: reddit.com
#95 It Does Be Like That
Image source: cfdh_
#96 This
Image source: Coco6420
#97 Relatable
Image source: Ok-Appointment8962
#98 “I Never Showed Any Signs Of Ocd When I Was Younger!” Also Me:
Image source: emmameIon
#99 Unfortunately This Has Happened To Me A Few Times
Image source: eh0kay
#100 I Thought Yall Would Relate This Too
Image source: okyxnus
#101 👀
Image source: reddit.com
#102
Image source: neurodivergent_squad
#103
Image source: neurodivergent_squad
#104
Image source: neurodivergent_squad
#105
Image source: neurodivergent_squad
#106
Image source: neurodivergent_squad
#107
Image source: neurodivergent_squad
#108 Cats Are Great
Image source: Viciousssylveonx3
#109 Do You Have Any Snacks You Like Not Because Of The Flavor But Because The Texture Is Nice?
Image source: Kasstato
#110 Ye Olde Autisme Beast (1507)
Image source: BigBoyMcDoy
#111 Can’t Stop Picking My Skin, Never Going To Heal
Image source: cecredd
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