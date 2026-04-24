111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

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When you’re neurodivergent, your brain works a little bit differently from others. It might be a bit busier, louder, and more/less focused than others’. Research shows that about one in five people in the world are neurodivergent. And we here at Bored Panda think that they should be represented appropriately in the meme world.

Recently, we went through the most popular neurodivergent meme spaces on the internet, like r/autismmemes, r/OCDmemes, and the Neurodivergent Squad page on Instagram. We collected the funniest and most relatable ones and put them all together in this list. Check them out and let us know how many made your neurodivergent brain tingle!

#1 It’s Just Our Signs 😆

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: caffeinepoweredstick

#2 A True Classic

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: therealNerdMuffin

#3 I Am 100% On Board With This Theory

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Thatguycalledmyth

#4 When You Got Some New Information On Your Special Interest

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: BunnyLovesApples

#5 Lmao

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#6 This Is So Real

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: SpottzFurrealz

#7 Thought You Guys Would Relate To This :))

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: freshmemesoof

#8 ☁️

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com, suchnerve

#9 I Mean It Kinda Make Sense

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: GrootWithWifi

#10 The Autistic Experience Described In Fine Style

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: VermilionKoala

#11 Made A Lot More Sense Once I Got Diagnosed LOL

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Teachers_fun_secret

#12 Please Tell Me I’m Not Alone

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: tuxedo_cat23

#13 Ocd

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Far_Amphibian_4767

#14 All The Time

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Ehehe

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: justyoursussybaka

#16 When You’re Autistic But Everyone Calls You Fake Because You’re Also A Pretty Girl

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: NotKerisVeturia

#17 True!

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: mediEND0256

#18 Now Imagine Being Audhd

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Pureautisticjoy

#19 If I Had A Penny For Every Time I’ve Felt A Diagnosis Test Was Oversimplified I’d Have Three Pennies, Which Isn’t Much But It’s Weird That It’s Happened More Than Once

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: CorvusTheCryptid

#20 This Is So Real, I Have To Know Why. Why This, Why That

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: SpottzFurrealz

#21 It Can Be Really Confusing

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#22 I Think This Goes Here

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Hasn’t Been Posted Here Yet

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: FinalSeraph_Leo

#24 Yep, Couldnt Be Any More True

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: freshmemesoof

#25 What’s Your Safe Food? Mines Fish N Chips

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: SpottzFurrealz

#26 Pretend I Wrote Something Funny

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: freshmemesoof

#27 I Hate This

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: _Dragon_Gamer_

#28 And Please Not The Big Light First

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Different-Soft-3124

#29 This Is What Being Autistic Feels Like

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#30 Bummer

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#31 I Swear I’m Just Autistic

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Pureautisticjoy

#32 Yup

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: FartstheBunny

#33 Someone, Please Relate

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: St_Owenz

#34 Which One Of Us Was It Huh?

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Disastrous-Bat4811

#35 Pretty Much

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: FuerGrissa0stDrauka

#36 I’d Be On The News

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: KeyCast

#37 Saw This On Other Sub, Reminded Me How I Grew Up Acting For An Invisible Audience 24/7

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Lunnaris

#38 Eternally Nauseas

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: sad-but-rad-

#39 From Today’s Performance Review At Work

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Me

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: mnogokica

#41 I Thought Of This And Thought It Was Funny(Sorry If It Has Been Done Before)

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Dynamic Duo

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: enpribri

#43 No!!!!!

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Stolen From Twitter, Figured You’d Enjoy

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: LucianaLuisaGarcia

#45 This One’s Too Relatable

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: XKisKecskeX

#46 My Watch History Can Confirm

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: CultOfBeats

#47 Let’s Add This To The Bag Of Misunderstood Phrases

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: lunadiparmigiano

#48 Breaking: Neurotypicals Discover Autistic People Can Feel Emotions

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: LucianaLuisaGarcia

#49 This

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: freshmemesoof

#50 This Is Absolutely A Thing

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: VermilionKoala

#51 I Can’t Fit In Anywhere

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: spacevini8

#52 Seeking The Truth Is My Passion

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: freshmemesoof

#53 Found This Meme

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: SMBR80

#54 Excuse Me What

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Practical-Clothes765

#55 I Speak The Easiest Way Possible And Still People Imagine Stuff I’ve Never Said 🥲

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Ready_Sound_620

#56 Autism 🤝 Adhd 🤝 Every Pd In Existence

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: sandiserumoto

#57 Electricity Go Eeeeeeeeee

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: treblehex

#58 I Have To Be Invited. Like A Vampire. I Have The Vamptism

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: NerdyGothCurves

#59 Autism And Repeating Songs.. Is This A Sort Of Stimming?

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: naofxo

#60 Seriously Tho Why…

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: GeoGigi86

#61 I Feel Like You Guys Can Appreciate This Very Cool Stick I Found

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: yellowdino2

#62 Not Getting Diagnosed As A Child

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#63 Screw Jeans. All My Homies Hate Jeans

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Molkwi

#64 Dyscalculia Here 🙌

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Noodle_AuDHD

#65 This Is So Me

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Wise-Professional-58

#66 Society: “Follow Rules!” Also Society: “Not That One You Idiot!”

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Creepy-Imagination24

#67 [oc] Good Old Fashioned Meme

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: RollerSkatingHoop

#68 I Feel You

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Fun_Accountant_653

#69 Please Tell Me Someone Is In The Same Boat As Me

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: TreatHeavy

#70 I Thought My Fellow Autists Would Appreciate This

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Sceptrick4721

#71 When You Ones Again Take It Differently Than Intended

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Efficient-Dig-4320

#72 Dermatillomaniacs Rise Up

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: fakelucid

#73 Ocd Man

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Bit_802

#74 Ocd Core I Think

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: i_ate_a_bugggg

#75 Me When The Intrusive Thoughts Hit

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Ok_Plankton_9370

#76 I Think We Can All Relate 😅

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: LadyLevrette

#77 😭

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Bit_802

#78 Everything Has To Be Perfect

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neutralgemini

#79 Easy To Say

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Miserable_Switch_688

#80 I Feel So Seen

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: the-juiciest-jew

#81 I Try To Remember This Every Time I’m Spiraling

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Heavy_Network_7736

#82 Oh My God, Please No

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: DarkMage448

#83 I Think I Worded It Poorly. I Also Experience This When I’m On The Toilet

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: ExternalParticular40

#84 Doesn’t Everybody Do This?

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Mundane-North6310

#85 No Cuz Literally (Found On Instagram From Ocdestigmatized)

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#86

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: cuddlyappleball

#87 😭

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: tortillacream

#88 Who Can Relate

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: goshdarnfucker

#89 When My Moral Ocd Kicks In

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: linnykittentv

#90 You Can Actually Take It Since You Want It So Bad

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: SyrupAffectionate491

#91 Chat, What’re Your Thoughts On This

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: KurnaKovite

#92 Fear Named Eternal Condemnation And Torment:

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#93 From Instagram

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: sicksadworld111

#94 🙃

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#95 It Does Be Like That

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: cfdh_

#96 This

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Coco6420

#97 Relatable

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Ok-Appointment8962

#98 “I Never Showed Any Signs Of Ocd When I Was Younger!” Also Me:

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: emmameIon

#99 Unfortunately This Has Happened To Me A Few Times

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: eh0kay

#100 I Thought Yall Would Relate This Too

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: okyxnus

#101 👀

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: reddit.com

#102

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neurodivergent_squad

#103

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neurodivergent_squad

#104

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neurodivergent_squad

#105

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neurodivergent_squad

#106

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neurodivergent_squad

#107

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: neurodivergent_squad

#108 Cats Are Great

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Viciousssylveonx3

#109 Do You Have Any Snacks You Like Not Because Of The Flavor But Because The Texture Is Nice?

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: Kasstato

#110 Ye Olde Autisme Beast (1507)

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: BigBoyMcDoy

#111 Can’t Stop Picking My Skin, Never Going To Heal

111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script

Image source: cecredd

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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