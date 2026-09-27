77 Relatable Memes To Send To Your Friends While Saying “Same”

Memes may have started as a passing internet joke, but they’ve clearly earned a permanent place online. There are entire channels that exclusively post jokes, information and even news in the form of a meme.
So in case you were in need of a few memes as hilarious as they are relatable, we’ve got you covered. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#2
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#3
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
Memes might look like the internet’s version of doodling in the margins, but the ones that actually spread and stick around are put together with more craft than people give them credit for. The word itself goes back further than most people expect too. Richard Dawkins coined the term “meme” back in 1976, describing it as a unit of culture that copies itself from mind to mind the way genes copy themselves from body to body.
He was thinking about melodies and fashion trends at the time, not cats with captions, but the core idea holds up surprisingly well. A meme survives because something about it makes people want to pass it along, and that “something” usually comes down to a handful of ingredients working together.
#4
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#5
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#6
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
Relatability sits at the top of the list, and it’s probably the single biggest reason a meme takes off. The best ones capture a feeling so specific and so common at the same time that seeing it puts into words (or images) something you’d never quite articulate yourself. That flash of recognition, the internal “oh my gosh, that’s literally me,” is what makes a person stop scrolling, laugh, and immediately tag a friend who needs to see it too.
#7
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#8
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#9
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
A meme about the horror of hearing your own recorded voice, or the specific exhaustion of pretending to listen on a work call, hits because almost everyone has lived it. Timing matters just as much, though it’s the part that’s hardest to control. A meme referencing something that happened last week can feel electric, while the exact same joke a month later reads as stale.
#10
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#11
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#12
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
This is why so much meme culture revolves around a shrinking window of relevance, and why the people who consistently make funny content tend to be plugged into whatever’s trending at the moment. It also explains why some meme formats have such incredibly long shelf lives. Certain templates get reused for years because they’re flexible enough to be filled with whatever is happening right now, and sites like Know Your Meme exist basically to track and catalog that evolution.
#13
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#14
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#15
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
Simplicity does a lot of quiet, unglamorous work too. A meme usually has about a second or two to land before someone’s thumb keeps moving, so there’s no room for a complicated setup or a caption that needs three readings to parse. This lines up with what researchers have actually found about humor in general.
#16
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#17
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#18
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
A recent study covered by PsyPost found that jokes tend to land better when they’re easy to process, largely because that ease of understanding helps the unexpected or incongruous part of the joke actually register as funny rather than just confusing. Translate that to memes and it means the format should do a lot of the heavy lifting so the joke itself can be as short as possible.
#19
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#20
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#21
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#22
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#23
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#24
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
Surprise and contrast are the engine underneath most of what makes a meme genuinely funny. Pairing a wildly serious image with an absurdly mundane caption, or setting up an expectation and then yanking it sideways at the last second, creates that little jolt of “wait, what” that people associate with a good laugh. It’s the internet’s version of a punchline, and it works for the same reason punchlines have always worked. Your brain builds one prediction and then gets handed something else entirely, and the gap between the two is where the humor lives.
#25
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#26
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#27
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
None of that matters much without shareability, which is really about how a meme makes the sender look when they hit send. Nobody shares something because it’s mildly amusing in a vacuum. They share it because it says something about them, signals a shared inside joke with a specific friend group, or perfectly captures a mood they’ve been struggling to explain all day.
#28
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#29
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#30
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
A meme that gives someone an easy, low effort way to say “this is exactly how I feel” without typing a single word is doing more communicative work than most actual paragraphs manage. Put all of that together, the recognition, the timing, the stripped down format, the twist, and the built in urge to pass it on, and you’ve basically got the recipe behind every meme that’s ever made you laugh out loud in a group chat. With that in mind, here’s a batch that hopefully hits every mark.
#31
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#32
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#33
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#34
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#35
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#36
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#37
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#38
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#39
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#40
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#41
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#42
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#43
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#44
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#45
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#46
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#47
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#48
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#49
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#50
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#51
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#52
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#53
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#54
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#55
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#56
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#57
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#58
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#59
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#60
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#61
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#62
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#63
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#64
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#65
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#66
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#67
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#68
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#69
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#70
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#71
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#72
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#73
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#74
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#75
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#76
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
#77
Image source: @menotgivingaf**k
Follow Us