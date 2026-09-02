Some Days Just Feel Like A Meme, Here Are 60 That Capture It Perfectly

Not every day can be great. Sometimes you wake up late, spill coffee on your favorite shirt, and spend the rest of your waking hours just trying to turn things around. But regardless of what happens, you can still make room for some laughter in every single day. And if you haven’t found it yet today, you’ve come to the right place!
We took a trip to this Instagram account that’s dedicated to sharing hilarious and relatable memes and compiled a list of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these funny pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!
#1
Image source: Nithya_Shrii
#2
Image source: northwitch69
#3
Image source: northwitch69
Memes are all over the internet. You can find these silly images making jokes about anything from current events and politics to mental health. And it seems like there are new meme formats going viral every single day. But this isn’t anything new. In 2018, Vice published an article discussing what researchers at University College London discovered about memes.
After analyzing 160 million of these silly images, the experts found that the majority of these memes originated from two places: r/the_donald and 4chan’s “politically incorrect” forum /pol/. Unsurprisingly, these memes were quite toxic, but unfortunately, that’s the kind of content that can spread like wildfire on social media.
#4
Image source: northwitch69
#5
Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
Not all memes are toxic, though. In fact, many are wholesome, uplifting, and sometimes even beneficial to a person’s mental health. Therapist Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, explained on Verywell Mind that memes can be a great tool in therapy. She notes that they are great at creating connections between people.
For example, if an individual shares something personal through a meme, others might instantly chime in to let them know that they feel the same way. At the same time, it can be easier to say difficult or vulnerable things through a humorous meme. Humor can make it easier to get a serious message across, while it can also make it easier for those who feel the same way to share that they can relate.
#7
Image source: northwitch69
#8
Image source: northwitch69
#9
Image source: northwitch69
Blanchfield also says that memes contribute to a “shared language,” which can help people feel less alone. When you’re in on a joke in a group of people, you feel like you belong, which is something that’s very important to all of us. Plus, you can even bond with strangers over a shared love of the same meme or by creating a meme that they find relatable too. Memes can truly bring people together.
#10
Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
#12
Image source: northwitch69
There’s no question that memes can make a person feel seen. Perhaps you have felt that way while scrolling through this list! Or maybe you’ve seen a post on social media about a seemingly niche or specific experience, and then you open the comments to see something along the lines of “I’ve never had a single unique experience.”
It’s nice to know that somebody out there can relate to whatever you’re going through, whether that’s a mental health crisis, a personal loss, workplace struggles, or relationship issues. Memes remind you that somebody else has been there!
#13
Image source: northwitch69
#14
Image source: northwitch69
#15
Image source: northwitch69
Now, if you’re interested in creating some memes of your own that will take the internet by storm, Big Think has some tips. First, they note that the image has to be surprising. It has to have some unexpected element or message that will catch people off guard. If they’re truly surprised by how hilarious it is, they’ll be more likely to engage with it and share it. Don’t underestimate the power of a good surprise.
#16
Image source: northwitch69
#17
Image source: northwitch69
#18
Image source: luxemiaa
Next, Big Think notes that a meme has to have an element of relatability to be shareable. It’s probably not going to be relatable to every single person on the internet, of course, but if it’s too bizarre, niche, or unrelatable, it’s not going to catch anyone’s attention. Make sure that there’s at least something about the meme that will make people think, “Yeah, that’s me,” or “I totally do that.” Or perhaps the meme will make them think of a friend who will find it relatable, and they’ll pass it along to them.
#19
Image source: northwitch69
#20
Image source: northwitch69
#21
Image source: northwitch69
The final key element of any great meme is versatility. We all know that memes start out as one thing, then morph and transform into endless versions as they go viral. A great meme has infinite possibilities and allows other people to inject their own forms of humor into it. It’s a jumping-off point that can then be used thousands of times in many different contexts.
#22
Image source: httpsosweet
#23
Image source: northwitch69
#24
Image source: northwitch69
Are you enjoying this list of hilarious and relatable memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below which ones definitely made you feel seen. Then, if you’re looking for even more silly memes that we’ve shared on Bored Panda before, we recommend reading this article next!
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
#30
Image source: itsme_urstruly
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
#35
Image source: kiesha9i
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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Image source: northwitch69
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