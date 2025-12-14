53 Hilarious Gym Memes Only Real Lifters Will Truly Relate To

With January 1st around the corner, many of us are staring at our sportswear and thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Whether you want to run faster, lift heavier, or just get healthier, now’s the perfect time to shake up your routine.

So we decided to pull a few jokes from r/GymMemes and encourage you to buy (or extend) that membership you’ve been considering. They perfectly capture every struggle, triumph, and awkward moment people experience on their fitness journey. Break a leg!

#1 : )

Image source: darthvader1312

#2 Truly A Blessing

Image source: lordchimichangas

#3 I Mean,,, Why Are We Surprised?

Image source: animesainthilare

#4 Here We Go Again

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Seriously Though

Image source: aMidnightDreary

#6 It Goes Like That

Image source: Pltkx

#7 Everyone Brought His Own Injection

Image source: Pltkx

#8 Just A Reminder To Everyone Like Me

Image source: therednomad

#9 Keep Your Head Up King 🤴

Image source: v2xFresh-

#10 We’ll Get Him Next Time

Image source: sorenred

#11 Best Decision I Ever Made

Image source: TriggeredTherapist

#12 Get After It

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Sad Realization

Image source: FederalSail2855

#14 For Real

Image source: ifrankensteiin

#15 What The Heck Is Cardio?

Image source: mb8795

#16 Impossible

Image source: reddit.com

#17 There’s Other Things To Do?

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Truth

Image source: workoutdave

#19 I Wouldn’t Trust Myself Man

Image source: R_Lewis

#20 This Is Gonna Cause Some Conflict

Image source: bigger__boot

#21 Everyday!

Image source: smacdaone21

#22 Gotta Protect That Shoulder!

Image source: Goofcheese0623

#23 For Sure

Image source: naniel420

#24 It Is An Inevitability At This Point

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Best Day For Arms Workout

Image source: CalligrapherRare6962

#26 I Only Notice How Much Weight Someone Lifts If It’s A Lot

Image source: ambitiousfinanceguy

#27 Sacrifices Must Be Made

Image source: Subotkowski

#28 I Hate My Life…

Image source: Friezaii69

#29 The Heaviest Weights Aren’t Made Of Iron

Image source: incognitooo_mode

#30 Why Do They All Have This Haircut Though…

Image source: xx420dpsxx

#31 ‘You Forgot To Log Your Dinner For Today’

Image source: korektan

#32 They’re Coming

Image source: YourWarDaddy

#33 Nothing Frustrates Me More Than Other People In The Gym

Image source: reddit.com

#34 The Journey So Far

Image source: ghazdreg

#35 How I Feel On Rest Days

Image source: Strict_Photograph254

#36 Show No Weakness

Image source: _BayHarbourButcher

#37 Is It Right?

Image source: IntrepidPea7606

#38 Don’t Skip Leg Day’s

Image source: Haunting-Sea-1024

#39 Strength Standards

Image source: Ok-Zookeepergame-622

#40 Make Sad Head Voice Quiet

Image source: Mondata

#41 An Annoyance That Isn’t Talked About Much

Image source: Lucazzz14

#42 🙄

Image source: jadorebby_

#43 Consistency Is Key!

Image source: Pax19

#44 Keep Grinding

Image source: iahimide

#45 I Pray For The Strength To Contain Myself In Such An Event

Image source: PretendAd8970

#46 Leg Day Is My Favourite Fight Me

Image source: RoninPilot7274

#47 You’re Not Natty If You Take Supplements

Image source: CaesarInAFreezer

#48 Repost

Image source: bMoneyBOQ12

#49 I Look Like A Homeless Man 90% Of The Time

Image source: Mak0_STi

#50 Dl, Bp, Squat, 5 Mins Rest

Image source: Pltkx

#51 How Is The Summer Body Going?

Image source: thatfatbastard001

#52 Life Before Gym, Life After Gym

Image source: MakarovPsy4

#53 Muscle Mommies Are Attractive Tbh

Image source: Keren_Raya

