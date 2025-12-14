53 Hilarious Gym Memes Only Real Lifters Will Truly Relate To

With January 1st around the corner, many of us are staring at our sportswear and thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Whether you want to run faster, lift heavier, or just get healthier, now’s the perfect time to shake up your routine.
So we decided to pull a few jokes from r/GymMemes and encourage you to buy (or extend) that membership you’ve been considering. They perfectly capture every struggle, triumph, and awkward moment people experience on their fitness journey. Break a leg!
#1 : )
Image source: darthvader1312
#2 Truly A Blessing
Image source: lordchimichangas
#3 I Mean,,, Why Are We Surprised?
Image source: animesainthilare
#4 Here We Go Again
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Seriously Though
Image source: aMidnightDreary
#6 It Goes Like That
Image source: Pltkx
#7 Everyone Brought His Own Injection
Image source: Pltkx
#8 Just A Reminder To Everyone Like Me
Image source: therednomad
#9 Keep Your Head Up King 🤴
Image source: v2xFresh-
#10 We’ll Get Him Next Time
Image source: sorenred
#11 Best Decision I Ever Made
Image source: TriggeredTherapist
#12 Get After It
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Sad Realization
Image source: FederalSail2855
#14 For Real
Image source: ifrankensteiin
#15 What The Heck Is Cardio?
Image source: mb8795
#16 Impossible
Image source: reddit.com
#17 There’s Other Things To Do?
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Truth
Image source: workoutdave
#19 I Wouldn’t Trust Myself Man
Image source: R_Lewis
#20 This Is Gonna Cause Some Conflict
Image source: bigger__boot
#21 Everyday!
Image source: smacdaone21
#22 Gotta Protect That Shoulder!
Image source: Goofcheese0623
#23 For Sure
Image source: naniel420
#24 It Is An Inevitability At This Point
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Best Day For Arms Workout
Image source: CalligrapherRare6962
#26 I Only Notice How Much Weight Someone Lifts If It’s A Lot
Image source: ambitiousfinanceguy
#27 Sacrifices Must Be Made
Image source: Subotkowski
#28 I Hate My Life…
Image source: Friezaii69
#29 The Heaviest Weights Aren’t Made Of Iron
Image source: incognitooo_mode
#30 Why Do They All Have This Haircut Though…
Image source: xx420dpsxx
#31 ‘You Forgot To Log Your Dinner For Today’
Image source: korektan
#32 They’re Coming
Image source: YourWarDaddy
#33 Nothing Frustrates Me More Than Other People In The Gym
Image source: reddit.com
#34 The Journey So Far
Image source: ghazdreg
#35 How I Feel On Rest Days
Image source: Strict_Photograph254
#36 Show No Weakness
Image source: _BayHarbourButcher
#37 Is It Right?
Image source: IntrepidPea7606
#38 Don’t Skip Leg Day’s
Image source: Haunting-Sea-1024
#39 Strength Standards
Image source: Ok-Zookeepergame-622
#40 Make Sad Head Voice Quiet
Image source: Mondata
#41 An Annoyance That Isn’t Talked About Much
Image source: Lucazzz14
#42 🙄
Image source: jadorebby_
#43 Consistency Is Key!
Image source: Pax19
#44 Keep Grinding
Image source: iahimide
#45 I Pray For The Strength To Contain Myself In Such An Event
Image source: PretendAd8970
#46 Leg Day Is My Favourite Fight Me
Image source: RoninPilot7274
#47 You’re Not Natty If You Take Supplements
Image source: CaesarInAFreezer
#48 Repost
Image source: bMoneyBOQ12
#49 I Look Like A Homeless Man 90% Of The Time
Image source: Mak0_STi
#50 Dl, Bp, Squat, 5 Mins Rest
Image source: Pltkx
#51 How Is The Summer Body Going?
Image source: thatfatbastard001
#52 Life Before Gym, Life After Gym
Image source: MakarovPsy4
#53 Muscle Mommies Are Attractive Tbh
Image source: Keren_Raya
