50 Hilarious Posts From The “Memes I Wish I Could Tag My Cat In” Twitter Account (New Pics)

We all know that the internet loves cats. Whether it’s a viral cat celebrity like Grumpy Cat or a bunch of kitties screaming their little heads off, we can’t get enough of them. And while humans discussing and swooning over cats dominates various spaces online, have you ever considered what it would be like if the cats themselves were chronically online? Subtweeting you every time breakfast is served a few minutes too late or sharing selfies on their Instagram stories to taunt the dogs that can’t catch them, what a world that would be if all of our cats had their own social meowdia accounts…
Thankfully for all you cat lovers out there who want to imagine what it would be like if your furry feline friends were online, there is the “memes i wish i could tag my cat in” Twitter account. Sharing countless funny and adorable pics of cats from around the internet, this page is the next best thing to actually having your cats online. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from this brilliant account to share with you down below, so be sure to upvote all of the ones that you would slide into your cat’s DMs with. Keep reading to also find interviews with the creator of this viral Twitter account, Pyrrhica, Dr. Mikel Maria Delgado, a scientist and Certified Cat Behavior Consultant, and Rita Reimers and Linda Hall of the Cat Behavior Alliance. Then if your appetite for cat memes still isn’t satiated, you can check out Bored Panda’s last piece on “memes i wish i could tag my cat in” right here.
#1
Image source: memesiwish
#2
Image source: memesiwish
#3
Image source: memesiwish
#4
Image source: memesiwish
#5
Image source: memesiwish
#6
Image source: memesiwish
#7
Image source: memesiwish
#8
Image source: memesiwish
#9
Image source: memesiwish
#10
Image source: memesiwish
#11
Image source: memesiwish
#12
Image source: memesiwish
#13
Image source: memesiwish
#14
Image source: memesiwish
#15
Image source: memesiwish
#16
Image source: memesiwish
#17
Image source: memesiwish
#18
Image source: memesiwish
#19
Image source: memesiwish
#20
Image source: memesiwish
#21
Image source: memesiwish
#22
Image source: memesiwish
#23
Image source: memesiwish
#24
Image source: memesiwish
#25
Image source: memesiwish
#26
Image source: memesiwish
#27
Image source: memesiwish
#28
Image source: memesiwish
#29
Image source: memesiwish
#30
Image source: memesiwish
#31
Image source: memesiwish
#32
Image source: memesiwish
#33
Image source: memesiwish
#34
Image source: memesiwish
#35
Image source: memesiwish
#36
Image source: memesiwish
#37
Image source: memesiwish
#38
Image source: memesiwish
#39
Image source: memesiwish
#40
Image source: memesiwish
#41
Image source: memesiwish
#42
Image source: memesiwish
#43
Image source: memesiwish
#44
Image source: memesiwish
#45
Image source: memesiwish
#46
Image source: memesiwish
#47
Image source: memesiwish
#48
Image source: memesiwish
#49
Image source: memesiwish
#50
Image source: memesiwish
Follow Us