75 Memes So Relatable They Feel Personally Targeted

Over the past decade, memes have become one of the most powerful tools of online communication. They show up in group chats, office Slack threads, brand campaigns, and even political posts.
And while there’s a niche meme out there for every specific kind of person, relatable memes hit different.
They feel like someone perfectly articulated your feelings in a comic format.
That’s exactly what this list is — memes pulled from one of Reddit’s most shareable corners. The kind you can drop into any chat, send to your most chaotic friend, or post without needing to explain yourself. No niche knowledge required. Just scroll, laugh, and hit share.
#1
Image source: Realest_in_the_Scene
#2
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#3
Image source: PistachiNO
For most of us, reposting or sharing a meme with our friends has become a daily ritual. But this simple habit actually carries a lot of meaning, even if we don’t consciously put in the effort.
Since some memes perfectly capture our exact mood, anxiety, or random intrusive thoughts, sharing them with friends signals that we are not alone in feeling that way.
Research shows that sharing memes is a really good way to feel more connected to our social circle. At the same time, it allows us to express our deepest and most specific feelings through a simple image.
#4
Image source: PepeSilviaTalkinWord
#5
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#6
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark talked to university students about how and why they share memes. What they found, published in the journal Popular Communication in early 2026, was that meme sharing among friends and family has deeply relational and intimate dimensions.
It’s less about the content of the meme itself and more about who you sent it to, and why.
The study found that memes maintain and reinforce personal bonds, even when people are physically separated.
#7
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#8
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#9
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
Other research has found that meme exchange is most frequent within strong ties — friends, partners, and family. This shows that memes operate as relational, not informational, interaction.
“Memes get trivialized and disparaged, yet, they’re an important social currency and way of communicating online in this day and age,” says Theodora Blanchfield, a marriage and family therapist.
#10
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#11
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#12
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
A 2025 study found that people who use a lot of memes, GIFs, and emojis tend to open up more. They also talk about a wider variety of topics, and share much deeper personal feelings.
Memes about tough topics like loneliness or dark thoughts give people a safer and more acceptable way to share their heavy feelings.
“Finding the humor in tough situations can take some of the power away from these otherwise taboo feelings,” says Blanchfield.
#13
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#14
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#15
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
Since most of us spend a huge chunk of our day online, it’s no surprise that memes take up a big part of that time too.
On average, internet users in the US spend roughly 2 hours and 20–24 minutes a day on social media, which includes browsing through memes, funny pics, videos, and feeds.
The survey found that 75% of individuals aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily.
Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.
#16
Image source: PistachiNO
#17
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#18
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
The appetite for memes isn’t slowing down, but the way platforms handle them is starting to shift.
In April 2026, Instagram announced that accounts which regularly repost content they didn’t create will no longer be recommended across the app. The move aims to reward original creators and stop the same posts from circulating over and over.
But Instagram was also careful to draw a line: memes are still fair game.
“For example, an original meme transforms another creator’s photo or video,” Instagram explained in a blog post.
“When meme creators add humor, social commentary, cultural references, or a relatable take by incorporating elements such as unique text, creative edits, and voiceover on a photo or video, they’re producing something original. The best meme creators take third-party content and make it unmistakably theirs by layering in a perspective, joke, or context that wasn’t there before. This is the kind of creativity we want to continue rewarding.”
However, low-effort edits, such as adding watermarks, do not count.
#19
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#20
Image source: Dull_Share4984, devilmeadow
This algorithm shift means the era of the lazy copy-paste might subside, but it paves the way for the smart repost.
When you share a meme from a community like Reddit’s dedicated repost spaces, you are basically participating in curation. You are taking a piece of cultural shorthand that someone else perfected and injecting it into your own social ecosystem.
#21
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#22
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#23
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
Caring about memes matters because caring about how we communicate matters.
The next time you hesitate to drop a ridiculous image into the chat, send it anyway. You aren’t wasting time or cluttering a thread… you are actively maintaining a relationship, offering a mental health break, and keeping your friendships alive.
#24
Image source: PistachiNO
#25
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#26
Image source: derek4reals1
#27
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#28
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#29
Image source: mattgiuria
#30
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#31
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#32
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#33
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#34
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#35
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#36
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#37
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#38
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#39
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#40
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#41
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#42
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#43
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#44
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#45
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#46
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#47
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#48
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#49
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#50
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#51
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#52
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#53
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#54
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#55
Image source: murloc10101
#56
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#57
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#58
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#59
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#60
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#61
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#62
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#63
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#64
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#65
Image source: IndividualSpare460
#66
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#67
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#68
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#69
Image source: Willing_Mortgage_883
#70
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#71
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#72
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#73
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#74
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#75
Image source: ChicStella
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