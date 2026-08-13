77 Hilarious Memes That Might Be The Reason Why You Go To Bed In A Good Mood Tonight

Being able to make light of any situation is definitely a skill. While it might have been frowned upon in the past to joke about serious or controversial topics, the internet has a way of making anything into a meme. And if you’re in need of some laughter today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place.
We took a trip to the Best Memes Facebook group and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From jokes about dating and relationships to memes about work, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the ones that you find painfully relatable!
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In some ways, humans are extremely complex creatures. In other ways, we’re quite simple. Most of us just want a few things: safety, comfort, security, and entertainment. And one of the best ways we can keep ourselves amused on the internet is by looking at hilarious memes.
To find out why memes make us so happy, Vice had a chat with clinical psychologist Dr. Kanan Khatau Chikhal, who has been analyzing the way human brains have been rewired for over a decade. Dr. Chikhal says that one reason why we’re drawn to memes is that we all want to feel a sense of belonging. “[We] resonate with them, which creates a sense of identification,” she explained. “We form groups, and this identification with the meme culture is largely perceived with a feeling of ‘I’m not alone’.”
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Meanwhile, many of us love memes because they help us bond with others. Sending a hilarious meme to a friend reminds them that they’re on your mind and allows you to keep in touch, even if you can’t catch up on the phone regularly.
Plus, laughing with another person is a great way to strengthen your relationship with them. So if you want to create a stronger bond with a friend, colleague, or family member, don’t hesitate to send them a funny, relatable meme!
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Something else memes can do that you might not expect is change the way that people think. Sure, they can be about silly topics that have no deeper meaning. But they can also provide a unique perspective that people haven’t previously considered, delivering the message in a non-threatening, digestible way. Memes about politics and social issues are extremely popular on social media, and they can be surprisingly powerful when used in protests.
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One aspect of memes that makes them so lovable, according to Sentius, is that they are so accessible. You don’t have to be experienced with Photoshop or an extremely eloquent writer to craft a great meme. You can easily make one on your cell phone without any specific apps or niche knowledge. The format is already there; all you have to do is fill in the blanks with a message that you find relevant, relatable, and hilarious. Plus, nobody expects a meme to be extremely high quality, so nothing you create has to look perfect or polished. That’s part of the charm of a great meme.
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Sentius also notes that memes can provide a great form of escapism. You might be extremely bored at your 9-5 job, but exchanging hilarious memes with your colleagues can make the day go by so much faster. Or if the current state of the world has you feeling like the future is incredibly bleak, you can always make some memes about the chaos that’s ensuing around the globe to help you cope. Sometimes, we have to laugh, or we’ll cry. So if making memes can help you stay sane, you gotta do what you gotta do!
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Unsurprisingly, memes are particularly popular amongst the youngest generations. And CBC reports that Gen Z especially is consuming their news through memes. This may sound odd, but considering that this generation grew up on social media, they are used to consuming quick, short-form content.
And frankly, many don’t have the attention spans necessary to sit through a long broadcast. “It’s reflective of the information overload that we have now with access to all kinds of political events going on across the world, which is fantastic but very overwhelming for the average person,” Andie Shabbar, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Information and Media Studies at Western University, told CBC.
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Shabbar also pointed out that sharing memes about what’s going on in the world is an easy way for young adults to make their voices heard and to connect with others around the globe who feel the same way. Plus, the best way to grab the attention of their peers is by using humor and graphics that grab people’s attention. It can be hard to have political discussions face-to-face, especially with older generations who may not take younger adults seriously. But online, anyone can chime into the conversation.
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Are you enjoying these hilarious memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below which ones you found the most relatable. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring random yet hilarious memes, look no further than right here!
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