Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

by

If posting puns was a sport, this guy would take third, second, and first place — he’s in a league of his own.

Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in a small Colorado town of Indian Hills, started publishing his dad jokes nearly a decade ago when he began volunteering for the local community center and took over managing its roadside message board.

At first, he put up messages for community members, but on April Fools’ Day 2013, the former stay-at-home father went for a joke. It ended up going a “little haywire”.

“There’s a heavy police presence in the neighboring town of Morrison, where a lot of speeding tickets are issued,” he said. “People hate those speed traps, so on the sign I put ‘Indian Hills annexed by Morrison’. I pranked everyone in town and got a call from the Morrison Police Department an hour later.”

And Rozmiarek has been trying to outdo himself ever since. Continue scrolling to check out his latest puns and fire up our earlier publications on his work here and here.

More info: VinceTheSignGuy.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

#1

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#2

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#3

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#4

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#5

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#6

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#7

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#8

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#9

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#10

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#11

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#12

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#13

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#14

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#15

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#16

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#17

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#18

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#19

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#20

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#21

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#22

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#23

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#24

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#25

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#26

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#27

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#28

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#29

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#30

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#31

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#32

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#33

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#34

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#35

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#36

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#37

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#38

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#39

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#40

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#41

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#42

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: facebook.com

#43

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#44

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#45

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#46

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#47

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#48

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#49

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#50

Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 50 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest LGBTQ+ Joke You’ve Heard? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I’m Making Arts & Armor From Leather
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
LOST’s Josh Holloway might be a Marvel Avenger « TVOvermind
3 min read
May, 31, 2010
Exploring Tika Sumpter’s 10 Most Memorable Career Roles
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2024
14 Y/O Autistic Boy Could Only Drink From His Favorite Cup That Was Discontinued, So This Company Did This
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Someone Posts A Pictograph Of “Average Female Height” And People’s Commentary Is Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.