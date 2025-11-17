40 ‘Shockingly’ Good Programmer Jokes And Memes From This Online Group (New Pics)

Calling all programming enthusiasts! It doesn’t matter if you work professionally as a software engineer or if you’re just learning to become a programmer – you will definitely relate to the content of this post much more than any other mortal human being, like me, who has no clue about coding and all the ‘black magic’ happening ‘inside’ of our computers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve wanted to present you with a collection of memes and jokes that only the true programming brain will get. With a massive following of over 3 million people, r/ProgrammerHumor supplies its community with the best humor daily. If you missed out on our previous Bored Panda posts featuring memes shared by this community, you can click here, here, here, or here.

#1 Please Reduce These Things, Web Devs

Image source: andybudd

#2 Feel Sorry For The It Guy

Image source: jayweingarten

#3 Next Level Storage

Image source: Impulsive_Ranger2410

#4 Instructions Unclear, Got A Dozen Milk Bottles

Image source: matvelloso

#5 Wanna Be A Programmer??

Image source: nrvz016

#6 It’s The Most Important Skill

Image source: CatMcGeeCode

#7 1

Image source: Vajaspiritos

#8 Chaotic Magic

Image source: AlexBlechman

#9 Developers Will Always Find A Way

Image source: Robbotron

#10 Perks Of Being A Señor Engineer

Image source: mrprofessor007

#11 Morning Motivation

Image source: yuva-krishna-memes

#12 A Rare Relatable Post From Linkedin’s Vast Sea Of Boomer Humor

Image source: SuhailKakar

#13 Tech Interview vs. Actual Job

Image source: FlyCodeHQ

#14 Why But Why?

Image source: _joemag_

#15 It Just Keeps Happening

Image source: Mr_Reddington88

#16 Ai Is Taking Over

Image source: NexxZt

#17 Steal What Is Stolen

Image source: LongLiveGOSR

#18 The Life Hack :

Image source: VishalMalvi_

#19 For Real Though

Image source: Far_Calligrapher_215

#20 Every Damn Time

Image source: IBN_E_KHAN

#21 Tell Me This Isn’t Relatable

Image source: _woffles_

#22 I Only Make Computer Screen Size Apps

Image source: VitaminnCPP

#23 I See This Happening To Almost Every Senior Software Professional

Image source: Beautiful_Feed2814

#24 These Are Confusing Times

Image source: -NiMa-

#25 Why Aren’t You Playing By The Rules Of The Game!

Image source: hearsdemons

#26 Poor Kid

Image source: shantonusen

#27 Perfect Situation

Image source: SUMMOGUY

#28 When Employers Want 10 Years Of Experience Before You Turn 20…

Image source: boss5667

#29 Now You Have Someone To Code It

Image source: samoosw

#30 “Oh Gods Of Programming, Have You Blessed Me?”

Image source: blancoaryan

#31 Straight Raw Dogging Vscode

Image source: normalmighty

#32 Linkedin Celebrities

Image source: pureskilll

#33 C++

Image source: sabrinaesaquino

#34 I Cant Help It 🤷‍♂️

Image source: nndodev

#35 About To Discuss This Issue In My New Salary Negotiation

Image source: djamba

#36 Achievement Unlocked

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Don’t Just Make Money, Make A Difference

Image source: value_counts

#38 The Best Answer

Image source: dan_abramov

#39 *cries*

Image source: GumBeats20

#40 5 Years And I Don’t Know Anything

Image source: Pagal_Hai_Tuu

