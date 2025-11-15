35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

A big portion of the miscellaneous cake we call the Earth is sitting in front of their computer screens at this very moment. The pandemic life has made us all largely dependent on computers, electronics, and whatnot.
And while some of us are still sorting out how not to turn up as a cat for your next Zoom meeting, others are totally nailing their inner tech nerds with Starcraft benders.
So this seems like the perfect moment to introduce you to a comedy genre in its own right called Programmer Humor. In fact, there’s a whole powerhouse on Reddit dedicated entirely to that—”humor and jokes relating to programmers and programming.”
Sounds niche? Well, I wouldn’t be so sure. 1.4 million members are totally swearing by humorous puns, jokes, and memes that feature everything from coding, cookies, browsers, IT depts, CSS, Java, Python, and you name it.
#1 We’re Safe
Image source: BUDESCODE
#2 Loading
Image source: MalwareJake
#3 Programmers Know The Risks Involved!
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Whats The Best Thing You’ve Found In Code?
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Best 404 Page
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Human Brain
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Honesty
Image source: webster
#8 Job Offer Written By Hr
Image source: kevinkaywho
#9 Cries In Powershell
Image source: zhuowei
#10 Why Programmers Like Cooking
Image source: rkoutnik
#11 Can You Fix My Device?
Image source: caithuls
#12 Quality “Assurance”
Image source: brenankeller
#13 Happy Birthday Linux!
Image source: bbotezatu
#14 What Was The Previous Electrician Thinking
Image source: chrisk5000
#15 C++ Cheater
Image source: taraskaduk
#16 Helping My Teammates Remember What Day Of The Week It Is
Image source: reddit.com
#17 We’ve All Been There
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Totally Agree
Image source: PPathole
#19 Biggest Lie
Image source: paulg
#20 My Code
Image source: reddit.com
#21 True Happiness
Image source: cszhu
#22 Hopefully This Hasn’t Been Posted Before
Image source: napolux
#23 Shots Were Fired In My Discrete Math Textbook
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Lamo
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Stacking If Else Statements Be Like
Image source: reddit.com
#26 This Website Doesn’t Use Cookies
Image source: reddit.com
#27 It’s Always Fun
Image source: JensRavens
#28 Readmes Are Just Suggestions Anyways
Image source: iamdevloper
#29 I Am The It Department
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Every Class You Break, Every Fix You Fake, I’ll Be Judging You
Image source: sanidhya_panwar
#31 How Times Change!
Image source: iamdevloper
#32 I Feel Like One Of These Books Is Misleading Me
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Someone Try This
Image source: chirasul
#34 Why Would You Hurt Me In Such A Way
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Not The Time, Dad
Image source: DivineSoulMusic
