35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

by

A big portion of the miscellaneous cake we call the Earth is sitting in front of their computer screens at this very moment. The pandemic life has made us all largely dependent on computers, electronics, and whatnot.

And while some of us are still sorting out how not to turn up as a cat for your next Zoom meeting, others are totally nailing their inner tech nerds with Starcraft benders.

So this seems like the perfect moment to introduce you to a comedy genre in its own right called Programmer Humor. In fact, there’s a whole powerhouse on Reddit dedicated entirely to that—”humor and jokes relating to programmers and programming.”

Sounds niche? Well, I wouldn’t be so sure. 1.4 million members are totally swearing by humorous puns, jokes, and memes that feature everything from coding, cookies, browsers, IT depts, CSS, Java, Python, and you name it.

#1 We’re Safe

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: BUDESCODE

#2 Loading

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: MalwareJake

#3 Programmers Know The Risks Involved!

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Whats The Best Thing You’ve Found In Code?

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Best 404 Page

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Human Brain

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Honesty

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: webster

#8 Job Offer Written By Hr

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: kevinkaywho

#9 Cries In Powershell

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: zhuowei

#10 Why Programmers Like Cooking

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: rkoutnik

#11 Can You Fix My Device?

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: caithuls

#12 Quality “Assurance”

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: brenankeller

#13 Happy Birthday Linux!

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: bbotezatu

#14 What Was The Previous Electrician Thinking

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: chrisk5000

#15 C++ Cheater

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: taraskaduk

#16 Helping My Teammates Remember What Day Of The Week It Is

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#17 We’ve All Been There

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Totally Agree

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: PPathole

#19 Biggest Lie

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: paulg

#20 My Code

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#21 True Happiness

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: cszhu

#22 Hopefully This Hasn’t Been Posted Before

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: napolux

#23 Shots Were Fired In My Discrete Math Textbook

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Lamo

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Stacking If Else Statements Be Like

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#26 This Website Doesn’t Use Cookies

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#27 It’s Always Fun

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: JensRavens

#28 Readmes Are Just Suggestions Anyways

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: iamdevloper

#29 I Am The It Department

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Every Class You Break, Every Fix You Fake, I’ll Be Judging You

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: sanidhya_panwar

#31 How Times Change!

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: iamdevloper

#32 I Feel Like One Of These Books Is Misleading Me

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Someone Try This

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: chirasul

#34 Why Would You Hurt Me In Such A Way

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Not The Time, Dad

35 Jokes That Programmers Will Definitely Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: DivineSoulMusic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’ve Colourised These Photos Of England’s ‘First Blitz’ Over 100 Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is Margot Robbie the New Tank Girl?
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2019
Hey Pandas, Could You Post A Funny Yet Meaningful Book Quote? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Painfully Long List of MTV Reality Stars Who are Either Dead or Have Been Arrested
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Biggest Questions “You” Season 5 Needs to Answer
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.