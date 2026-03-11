77 Times Older People Failed At Being On The Internet But Provided Some Comedy Gold (New Pics)

The internet has changed a lot since its launch in 1983, and if you’ve spent enough time online, it might feel like you’ve already seen everything there is to see.
However, some users still approach it from a refreshingly different — and, most importantly, honest — perspective. And more often than not, they tend to be older people. Perhaps that’s because they didn’t spend their formative years in front of a screen and still retain a slightly more straightforward way of interacting with the digital world.
The Instagram account Old People Web collects the unintentionally funny and oddly wholesome traces they leave behind, and oh my, the innocence!
There’s a good chance we’ll continue seeing content like this because our moms, dads, and grandparents might be a little “too online.”
A recent survey looked at how older Americans are using technology, and it turns out their current habits may not be so different from those of their younger relatives.
The researchers polled 2,000 people aged 50 and over, and found that, on average, they spend 22 hours per week in front of some type of screen.
The respondents also spend time daily talking or videochatting on the phone, scrolling through social media, and reading on an e-reader or tablet.
Despite their habits, many have heard that screen time is harmful — from being “addictive” (39%) to “rotting the brain” (23%).
And that concern ties to a broader reality: more than three-quarters (78%) of older adults worry about cognitive aging, and nearly all (96%) say it’s important for them to maintain their cognitive abilities and memory as they continue to age.
But the study also found that most older adults believe there are benefits to screen time, as well.
More than half say screen time has helped them feel more connected (58%) and up-to-date (54%), while others noted it makes them feel more educated (39%) or even improves their mood (36%).
Nearly three-fourths (73%) of adults 50 and older believe it’s important to actively engage with new technology. In fact, 54% believe actively engaging with new technology has improved their memory.
To help older people navigate these conflicting feelings, another team of researchers sifted through 57 studies, involving more than 400,000 older adults from around the globe, looking at the effects of tech on the brain.
Researchers found that regular use of digital devices and the internet was associated with a 42% lower risk of cognitive impairment compared to those who used tech less frequently.
“For the first generation that was exposed to digital tools, their use is associated with better cognitive functioning,” Dr. Jared Benge, a clinical neuropsychologist in UT Health Austin’s Comprehensive Memory Center, told the Guardian.
“This is a more hopeful message than one might expect given concerns about brain rot, brain drain, and digital dementia,” he continued.
“Our findings are not a blanket endorsement of mindless scrolling,” Benge added in another interview. “They are instead a hint that the generation that gave us the internet has found ways to get some net positive benefits from these tools to the brain.”
This idea supports the “cognitive reserve theory,” which suggests that engaging with technology can actually provide cognitive benefits.
However, it’s worth noting that the study focused on the first generation to engage with digital tools, and it doesn’t fully address how future generations — who have grown up with technology — will be affected.
So while we shouldn’t necessarily shoo our aunts and uncles away from the computer just because they occasionally leave cringey comments under our photos, we don’t fully understand how Gen Z and younger digital natives will turn out.
For more Old People Web, fire up our earlier publication 35 Times Older People Failed At “Surfing The Net” But Provided Some Comedy Gold.
