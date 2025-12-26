50 Cat Memes That Might Make Your Holidays Way More Special

Every kid, grown-up, and even their pets have reasons to feel joy during Christmastime. Cats are no exception to this rule, as owners are splurging to spoil their felines more and more every year. As the UK’s pet care retailer Pets at Home reports, sales of cat Christmas products have increased by 26% this year.
And, to honor our internet overlords, Bored Panda has prepared you a collection of cat memes from the aptly named Facebook group “Cat Tag Memes.” So, as you watch your own kitty destroy your Christmas tree once again, enjoy these funny posts that brought joy to many cat lovers around the world.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#2
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#3
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
For many, Christmas is a family holiday. And what kind of pet parents don’t consider their cats and dogs part of the family? Many, in fact, do, as nine out of 10 Americans plan to involve their pets in their holiday celebrations. But when it comes to who’s been naughty and who’s been nice, cats seem to be the more common troublemakers at home.
When pet supplies and food retailer Chewy asked people about the naughtiest things cats do on Christmas, 43% of the respondents complained that they have a tendency to mess with the gifts under the Christmas tree. Whether they’re unwrapping them, scratching the paper, or completely shredding them to pieces, some kitties are better kept away from the family’s presents.
#4
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#5
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#6
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
Cats are also masters at climbing, and the Christmas tree is often the victim of their bouldering ambitions. 30% of the respondents in the Chewy survey admitted that their feline climbs the Christmas tree occasionally. Sometimes the poor tree can’t handle all the violence, and 14% of the time it gets knocked over.
28% of the respondents also complained that their cats kept getting tangled in the decorations. So, your Christmas lights, elves, and other knick-knacks aren’t safe even with a cat walking around the house. Cats are really gunning to be the central chaos agents of Christmas, it seems.
#7
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#8
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#9
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
Owners want their pets to feel the Christmas spirit too. When it comes to cats, 45% of owners plan to get their cats a Christmas present. The most popular pet gifts are toys or some sort of enrichment items like puzzles, special holiday treats, and holiday-themed outfits. 27% of pet owners even say they will include their cat in their holiday card or annual Christmas photo.
#10
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#11
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#12
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
Cats being naughty during the holidays may sound innocent and fun, but sometimes it might land your feline in the pet emergency room. Just last year, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough shared how his cat ingesting something holiday-related cost him $8,000 in emergency vet bills.
#13
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#14
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#15
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
Christmas-related things that can be dangerous for cats to swallow may include:
- Tinsel and other decorations,
- Berries found in holly and mistletoe and poinsettia, as they can be poisonous,
- And some festive foods, including onions, garlic, raisins, and chocolate.
#16
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#17
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#18
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
How are you and your cat celebrating this Christmas, Pandas? Let us know your holiday traditions with your pets in the comments! And if you didn’t get enough cat content from this list, check out these kitties showing their bellies and these feline weirdos who might actually be aliens.
#19
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#20
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#21
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#22
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#23
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#24
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#25
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#26
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#27
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#28
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#29
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#30
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#31
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#32
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#33
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#34
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#35
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#36
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#37
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#38
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#39
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#40
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#41
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#42
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#43
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#44
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#45
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#46
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#47
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#48
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#49
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
#50
Image source: Cat Tag Memes
