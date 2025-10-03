“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

by

Timing is everything. Especially when it comes to photography. Sometimes, the camera captures a perfect sunset, a baby’s first steps, or the exact moment a romantic proposal happens…

Other times, it unexpectedly snaps something a little less magical and a whole lot more chaotic. Those split seconds just before disaster strikes and everything goes hilariously wrong. These photos are a perfect mix of comedy and tragedy. Minor but funny tragedies that involve things like coffee spills, chairs breaking, slipping, or silly mishaps. Harmless misfortune at its finest.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best pictures taken at the most hilariously perfect time. Many are reminders that life is unpredictable, embarrassing situations are universal, and, no matter how graceful we try to be, sometimes we fail in spectacular fashion. And if we’re really unlucky, it gets frozen in time forever for all the world to see.

We also explore when it’s okay to brush off your clumsiness and when it might point to something serious. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 Perfectly Timed Capture

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: colorfulsoul_

#2 Oh Lawd He Really Comin

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#3 That’s Gonna Hurt

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: hauntcircus

#4 Perfectly Timed

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: acedece

#5 Mid-Air Struggle Behind The Newly Wed

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: TheSANEG

#6 The Perfect Shot

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: NearlyLegit

#7 Perfect Timing

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: jammasterdj

#8 The One That Got Away

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: amfree88

#9 A Couple Of Years Ago, My Friend/Coworker Set Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out The Candles On Her Birthday Cake. This Was Taken The Split Second Before Anybody Realized

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: MURPHtheSURF

#10 Tommy Finally Fought Back Against The Bully After His Mom Reminded Him That He Was A Toucan, Not A Toucan’t

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Witty_Operation2486

#11 When Taking A Foot To Your Head Is The Better Option

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: smashley1128

#12 Headshot!

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: SpankyNoodle

#13 Ouch! Bird Pulling Woman’s Hair

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: rastroboy

#14 Perfectly Timed Picture Of A Cat Punching The Crap Out Of A Dog

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Him_83

#15 This Deer

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Good Times, Until The Group Picture

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: tillicum

#17 Perfectly Timed Photo

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Attackruby

#18 Falling Glasses

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Zykium

#19 Slippery Sidewalk

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Taken Just As The Chair Breaks

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: JohnSmithington

#21 My Friend Fell Off His Bike Today

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Closely Inspecting The Puck

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: boydskywalker

#23 Tried Standing Up On My First Time Paddle Boarding

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: rLal1998

#24 Another Spilled Tea

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: doudou21

#25 Perfectly Timed Picture Of Baseball Right Before It Hits Mom (Xpost From /R/Perfecttiming)

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: TigersFan01

#26 Perfect Catch

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: sophielola_

#28 She Slipped Trying To Pop The Soap Bubbles

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Alligator Gar Jumping Into Alligator’s Mouth

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: AbortionistsForJesus

#30 My Dog Slipping On Wet Rocks

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: natoren

#31 Little Brother Got In The Way

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: urbinsanity

#32 The Moment The Rope Broke

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: loungehog

#33 So My Family Has A Pet Goat And, Well, She Isn’t Fond Of Others

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: SRFG1595

#34 My Friend Mid Fall On The Skateboard

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: paperhatprophetPHC

#35 My Sister Dropping Me Circa 1993

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: THEsneezedmeatball

#36 During A Long Plane Ride You Get Thirsty

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: basshead541

#37 Welp

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Aeogor

#38 When You Run For Your Life

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: therebel007

#39 Fan Caught The Bouquet In 1992

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: zobe910

#40 My Mum Managed To Capture Me Mid-Fall Trying To Avoid Getting My Shoes Wet

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Vented55

#41 He Was Trying To Enjoy His New Kiddie Pool

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Right Before Impact

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Endless_Vanity

#43 Perfect Timing

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: joshydrop

#44 The Meeting Between My Nephew And A Bison, Besties

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: fredauvr

#45 Donkey Punch

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: MichaelRomeroJr1

#46 Hitting My Sister With A Snowball

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Nebkheperure

#47 Now Gimme That, You!

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: bastard_vampire

#48 Oh Shiiiiiiiii

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: beehive-bedlam

#49 My Sister In Law Had A Snowball Fight With My 4-Year-Old Nephew. My Nephew Lost

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: celtica

#50 They Were Living In Two Different Realities When This Picture Was Taken

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: AbsolutelyUnlikely

#51 Women Decides To Play With Pigeons

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: SmileyFace-_-

#52 Just Before The Ouch

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: you_sick_ducks

#53 Grandpa Is Ice Cold

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: AdamE89

#54 I’m Just Going To Let Your Eyes Tell The Story Here

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: benf10

#55 I Released A Mouse I Found In My House, And Almost Had A Chance To Feel Good About It

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Badbush

#56 Old Pic Of The Brother Falling Off A Porch Chair

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: colbiekellay

#57 My Poor Cousin Slipping Off The Chair

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: ButFat

#58 My Little Sis Dropped Her Ice Cream

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: RurutiaX

#59 Snowball Fight

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: anime1267

#60 This Perfectly Timed Photo Of My Brother Attempting To Play Baseball

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: ShishkaDrummer

#61 Happy Birthday… Awesome Picture

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: Pot4DMasses

#62 My Mom Slipped While We Were Wandering Around In Southern Utah

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: broopimus

#63 Well That Didn’t Go As Planned

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: JoyousTongueFlower

#64 Mom Reflexes

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: JukeboxSommelier

#65 Her Friend To The Left Doesn’t Look Fine

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#66 My Boyfriend Was Taking Photos Of Me And A Bug Flew By

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: allbentatthehandle

#67 A Painful Field Hockey Moment

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: voccii

#68 Groom’s Sister Passed Out At The Exact Moment The Judge Said “You May Kiss The Bride”

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Someone Punched A Glass Of Champagne Out Of My Friend’s Hand At My Wedding

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: lolageispower

#70 I Accidentally Captured My Bumper Coming Off When My Brother Was Hitting A Puddle

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: DauphDaddy

#71 My Son Batting A Ball Back Into My Daughter’s Face

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: camerontylek

#72 The Exact Moment We Found Out The Grow Lights I Got For Christmas Were V E R Y Bright

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: GraspingMercury

#73 Nailed My Buddy With A Water Gun This Weekend

“The Moment The Rope Broke”: 73 Perfect Pictures Taken Split Seconds Before Disaster Struck

Image source: YouthInRevolt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Facebook Orders Half-Hour Dramedy Starring Elizabeth Olsen
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
5 Unforgettable Moments of Jay and Stella’s Love-Hate Relationship in Modern Family
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2022
Meet The Cast Of “Joe Vs. Carole”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2022
Dexter’s Rocky Road to Redemption
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2010
Trevor Noah and Scott Baio are in a Feud over Nordstrom Joke
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2017
Bill Clinton is Coming to Showtime
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.