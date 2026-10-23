46 Times This Photoshopper Refused To Give People What They Want, And It Resulted In Hilarious Results (New Pics)

Photoshop trolling might sound like a strange concept at first, but trust us, the results can be absolutely hilarious! Here’s how it works: people send their photos to a skilled digital artist with requests for small edits or improvements. Simple enough, right? Well, instead of making the changes you’d expect, the artist takes their instructions a little too literally or adds a funny twist. And let’s just say the results aren’t always what people had in mind!
Today, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest Photoshop edits by OscarKDesign, who has a knack for turning ordinary photo requests into comedy gold. From clever misunderstandings to hilariously unexpected transformations, these edits are sure to give you a good laugh. Keep scrolling to see what happens when people get exactly what they ask for, just not quite how they imagined!
#1 Can You Make My Mate On The Right Taller Than The Other Two Please
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#2 Could Someone Please Remove Everything In The Background?
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#3 Could Someone Please Take Out The Man With The Baseball Cap?
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Most of us have a pretty good idea of what internet trolling means, right? Someone deliberately trying to annoy, provoke, or get a reaction out of others online. But did you know there are different kinds of trolls? Some target celebrities, hoping to get their attention, while others leave hurtful comments on memorial pages or deliberately stir up arguments about sensitive topics. Then there are those who simply enjoy playing harmless pranks on their friends. Clearly, trolling isn’t always as straightforward as it sounds.
#4 Can Somebody Please Remove The Girl From The Photo?
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#5 Could Someone Please Remove The People In The Background?
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#6 Can You Make The House Finished And My Son Buff?
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Of course, there’s a reason the word often has a negative reputation. While some online mischief might be funny, other forms of trolling can seriously affect people’s emotional well-being. Think about it. Nobody enjoys opening their social media account to find strangers insulting them, mocking their appearance, or deliberately trying to upset them. Research has shown that exposure to hostile online behavior can trigger negative emotions such as anger, frustration, and distress. And when that behavior continues, what might seem like a harmless joke to one person can become a genuinely upsetting experience for someone else.
#7 Could Someone Please Open My Bridesmaid Eyes In This Photo?
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#8 Could Someone Please Change The Motel Room Background Do Something With Her Hand To Get Rid Of The Phone And Make It Fancy
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#9 Can Someone Make The Ice Cream 2–3 Times Higher? Trying To Make My Wife Jealous It’s Her Favorite Place, And I’m Here Without Her!
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But here’s something interesting. In her book This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Mapping the Relationship Between Online Trolling and Mainstream Culture, researcher Dr. Whitney Phillips explores how trolling isn’t simply some strange behavior that exists separately from the rest of society. Instead, she argues that trolls often use the same attention-grabbing tactics seen in mainstream media. Sensational headlines, shocking content, and exaggerated reactions are all designed to get people talking. The difference is that trolls often do it for their own amusement. In other words, the internet’s obsession with attention and reactions may play a bigger role in trolling than we realize.
#10 Can Someone Remove The People And The Shade On The Right Side Of My Body?
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#11 Could Someone Please Fix The Balloon For Me? It’s My Sister-In-Law’s 40th And The Balloon Was Deflated
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#12 I Didn’t Realize I Had The Numbers Backwards, Can Someone Please Flip The Balloon Around?
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Interestingly, not everyone sees trolling as something entirely negative. Yimin Chen, who studied internet trolling while pursuing a PhD at Western University, shared a different perspective in an interview. He recalled how his early experiences with online communities involved people teasing one another, sharing inside jokes, and having fun. For him, trolling wasn’t necessarily about hurting someone. It was often just another way friends interacted online. And if you’ve ever jokingly teased a friend in a group chat, you probably understand what he means.
#13 This Is My Buddy And He Needs A Pic For His Dating Profile Can You Make Him A Chick Magnet?
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#14 Could You Please Remove The Water Spots?
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#15 Can Someone Put Me And My Bass Somewhere Cooler Than My Messy Kitchen?
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Chen also pointed out that the word “trolling” has come to describe an incredibly wide range of behaviors. And honestly, it does seem strange to use the same term for someone making a silly joke and someone deliberately troubling another person. After all, there’s a huge difference between making your friend laugh with a harmless prank and targeting a stranger with hurtful messages. Context matters, and so does the intention behind the joke. Something that’s perfectly acceptable between close friends might feel offensive or threatening when directed at someone who doesn’t know you.
#16 Can The Benches Please Be Removed So It Looks Like She’s Being Blown Away?
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#17 Can Someone Please Make My Dream Come True And Make Me Taller Than My Wife?
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#18 Can Someone Get Rid Of My Tattoos And Make It Look Like There Are Dolphins From The Water?
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And when it comes to how people react, research suggests trolling doesn’t affect everyone the same way. A study published in the British Journal of Psychology found that people who saw trolls as simply seeking attention or trying to provoke conflict tended to feel fewer negative emotions when thinking about past trolling incidents. In other words, recognizing that someone is deliberately trying to get a reaction may help some people take their comments less personally. Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially when the messages feel deeply personal.
#19 Could Someone Please Remove The Bins In The Background And Maybe The Guy In Checked Shirt And Group Of 3 Just Behind Me
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#20 Can Anyone Please Remove The Guy Behind Me …and His Bubbles?
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#21 Would Anyone Please Remove The Chairs And Extra Person From This Pic? My Dad Would Get A Real Kick Outta This
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The situation becomes much more serious when online harassment involves threats, the exposure of private information, or attempts to intimidate someone outside the internet. People who already face discrimination or have fewer resources to protect themselves may be particularly vulnerable. In such cases, telling someone to simply ignore the trolls isn’t always helpful. The impact depends on the circumstances, the nature of the behavior, and how safe the person feels.
#22 Can Someone Put Me In The Wood
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#23 Could Someone Please Close My Boyfriend’s Eyes? Also Keep His Own Eyelids And Eyelashes To Make It Realistic
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#24 Can Someone Please Remove The Mop From The Photo?
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So, where does that leave us? Well, perhaps the most important thing is understanding that not all trolling is the same. While some people use the internet to deliberately upset or harass others, some forms of trolling are simply meant to entertain. And that’s where Photoshop trolling comes in. Instead of nasty comments or personal attacks, this type of trolling relies on clever photo edits, unexpected twists, and a healthy dose of humor.
#25 Can Someone Please Remove Me From The Photo? I’m On The Left In The Black T-Shirt
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#26 Would Someone Be Able To Remove The Martini From My Hand?
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#27 Can Someone Please Remove The Facial Hair Moustache, Beard, Sideburns To Make It Look Like Hes Shaved It Off?
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Coming back to today’s collection, the Photoshop edits are a great example of this lighter side of internet mischief. By taking people’s photo requests a little too literally, the artist turns ordinary pictures into something hilariously unexpected. Of course, humor is subjective, but when everyone is in on the joke, a little harmless trolling can be quite entertaining. So, pandas, which of these edits made you laugh the most? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to share this collection with someone who appreciates a good laugh!
#28 Could Someone Clean Up The Foreground Of This Photo Of My Husband And Me? I Like It, But The Cluttered Table Is A No-Go For Posting
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#29 Is Anyone Able To Remove The Bin Please, And Possibly The Drain Pipe?
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#30 Could Someone Remove The Bottle From My Mouth And Do A Little Cleanup? I’d Love To Be Able To Use This Photo
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#31 Can Someone Please Sharpen This Guy Up A Bit For Me?
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#32 Can Someone Make Me The Same Height As My Boyfriend Or The Same Height As Me Pleas
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#33 Could Someone Please Remove The Guy Wearing The Red Shirt?
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#34 Can Someone Add Some More Water Around The Waterfall Please
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#35 Could Someone Please Remove The Tags From My Daughters Dress? She Bought The Dress But Didn’t Retake A Picture Without The Tags
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#36 Could Someone Take The Other People Out This Picture Please. I’m Under The Bell With Blue Jeans
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#37 Can Someone Put Me On A Beach Enjoying Life Please
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#38 Can Someone Please Remove The Kid And Garbage Can From The Background
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#39 Can You Please Replace The Bottle In The Guy On The Left’s Hand With A Glass Instead, Please?
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#40 Can Someone Please Remove The Caution Tape From The Background. This Is The Only Pic I Have From My Birthday
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#41 Please Make The Sign A Reality And Add A Big Foot To The Picture
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#42 Please Remove The Harness And Rope From My Coworker So I Can Show Health And Safety
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#43 Could Someone Please Remove The Man Taking The Photo And The People In The Background Behind My Daughter?
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#44 Can Someone Remove The Condensation From The Mirror? We Were Camping And Had Nothing To Clean It With
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#45 Could Someone Make Me Look Ripped? I’m On Holiday And The All Inclusive Has Had An Effect On Me!
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#46 Please Clear Up The Picture Quality And Give Me An Upgraded iPhone
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