50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Digital technology has been a game-changer in recent years. Not only has it led to multiple advancements, but it has also brought out the creativity in every person.
These days, you don’t need a specialized degree to manipulate photos like a pro. With some due diligence and ample practice, you can deliver results like you will see from the Photoshop That Facebook group.
Their description sums it up: “Photo editing with a dash of trolling and drama.” If that piques your curiosity, check out these images we’ve collected from the page.
#1 Someone Wanted The People Behind Them Removed
#2 Can Someone Please Remove The Drink/Straw From The Table? Thank You
#3 Put Me On Mountains
#4 Please Make My Dress Change And My Daughter Also Please
#5 Please Can You Make The Crocodile Bigger
#6 Can Somebody Give Me Some Damn Hair… It’s Hard Out Here Man
#7 Can Someone Help Me To Remove Bag From My Chest And Open My Eyes Well Please
#8 Please Add A Lion At The Back As If He Wants To Hunt Me
#9 Make These Two Kiss
#10 Please Give Me A Laugh With This
#11 Gerard Butler Next To Me Pls
#12 Please Enhance This Part Of My House By Putting Items That Makes It Look Good
#13 Please Edit The Animals More So It Will Be More Lively And Aesthetic
#14 Can Anyone Add A Dragon Behind Me Please?
#15 Make It Interesting
#16 Please Add Hair To My Head. I Don’t Really Care What Style
#17 Can Someone Edit The Arm I’m Holding From This Pic Please
#18 Let Me Have A Girlfriend Of Your Choice
#19 Put Me With A Group Full Of Studs
#20 Hey Can Y’all Add Some Friends Next To Me ? Everybody Was So Busy Lastnight
#21 Can Anyone Put This Plane Closer To Wife’s Head Many Thanks
#22 Can You Make Me A Sixpack And Change Background
#23 Remove The Dog And Put The Lion Please
#24 I Want To Be A Simpson
#25 Photoshop Me Flying The Plane
#26 Would Be Nice To Be Surrounded By A Few Attractive Ladies!
#27 Women’s Clothes Please
#28 Make Me Hold Something Else
#29 Any Chance We Can Put My Aunt Somewhere A Little Bit Different
#30 I Want To Be A Big Bear
#31 Can Anyone Please Remove My Sister On The Far Left?
#32 Need A Better Background For My Cat
#33 Can Someone Remove All The People In The Back
#34 Please Make Me As A Fremen
#35 I Want Muscles
#36 Can Someone Remove The Trampoline So It Looks Like He’s Flying Please
#37 I Need Help. Please Remove The Guy
#38 What To Put Here?
#39 Can Someone Please Shrink This Guy And Make Him Smaller On The Couch
#40 Put A G**g Behind Me…i Want To Scare My Wifes Marine Brother
#41 Please Make Me Into A Clown
#42 Just Been To Norway On A Fishing Trip And Failed To Catch A Massive Fish,,,come On Then Put A Fish In My Hands Big Or Small
#43 Can Someone Ghost The Guy That Ghosted Me?
#44 Please Edit It As If I’m Trying To Put My Hands In Crocodile Mouth
#45 Can You Put A Beard On Me? I’m Trying To See If I Would Look Good With A Full Beard
#46 Can Someone Make The Dog A Lion
#47 Could Somebody Remove The Guy With The Reebok Tshirt ? My Girlfriend Looks Like Shes Holding Hands With Him
#48 Put Crocodile Please
#49 Put Chain On My Neck Pls
#50 Turn My Mate In To A Wizard Please
