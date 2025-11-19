50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

by

Digital technology has been a game-changer in recent years. Not only has it led to multiple advancements, but it has also brought out the creativity in every person. 

These days, you don’t need a specialized degree to manipulate photos like a pro. With some due diligence and ample practice, you can deliver results like you will see from the Photoshop That Facebook group. 

Their description sums it up: “Photo editing with a dash of trolling and drama.” If that piques your curiosity, check out these images we’ve collected from the page.

#1 Someone Wanted The People Behind Them Removed

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ian Yang

#2 Can Someone Please Remove The Drink/Straw From The Table? Thank You

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Veronica Neideffer

#3 Put Me On Mountains

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Umar Farooq

#4 Please Make My Dress Change And My Daughter Also Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Vinay Buchadi

#5 Please Can You Make The Crocodile Bigger

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Robert Janet Milburn

#6 Can Somebody Give Me Some Damn Hair… It’s Hard Out Here Man

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Jack Morgan

#7 Can Someone Help Me To Remove Bag From My Chest And Open My Eyes Well Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ozair Ahmed Abbaxi

#8 Please Add A Lion At The Back As If He Wants To Hunt Me

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Liãm Joséph

#9 Make These Two Kiss

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Simon John

#10 Please Give Me A Laugh With This

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Robb Young

#11 Gerard Butler Next To Me Pls

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Viktor Varga

#12 Please Enhance This Part Of My House By Putting Items That Makes It Look Good

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Xolani Maphumulo

#13 Please Edit The Animals More So It Will Be More Lively And Aesthetic

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ramdaniati Safitri

#14 Can Anyone Add A Dragon Behind Me Please?

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Taylor Elizabeth Norman

#15 Make It Interesting

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ritwik Das

#16 Please Add Hair To My Head. I Don’t Really Care What Style

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Mike Ziemer

#17 Can Someone Edit The Arm I’m Holding From This Pic Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Will Jameson Windsor

#18 Let Me Have A Girlfriend Of Your Choice

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Eashwaran Raavan

#19 Put Me With A Group Full Of Studs

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ray'Veontae Harris

#20 Hey Can Y’all Add Some Friends Next To Me ? Everybody Was So Busy Lastnight

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Bae Uchiha

#21 Can Anyone Put This Plane Closer To Wife’s Head Many Thanks

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Stephen Sherman

#22 Can You Make Me A Sixpack And Change Background

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Aqeel Ahmed

#23 Remove The Dog And Put The Lion Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Katlegø Skats

#24 I Want To Be A Simpson

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Dirk Morath

#25 Photoshop Me Flying The Plane

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Rodrigue Constatin

#26 Would Be Nice To Be Surrounded By A Few Attractive Ladies!

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Prince Chute

#27 Women’s Clothes Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: James Read

#28 Make Me Hold Something Else

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Felipe Carvalho

#29 Any Chance We Can Put My Aunt Somewhere A Little Bit Different

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Katrina Arif

#30 I Want To Be A Big Bear

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Dirk Morath

#31 Can Anyone Please Remove My Sister On The Far Left?

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Taylor Elizabeth Norman

#32 Need A Better Background For My Cat

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Lexii Marriiee

#33 Can Someone Remove All The People In The Back

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Carlos Garcia

#34 Please Make Me As A Fremen

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Daphné Abigail

#35 I Want Muscles

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Florin Lincan

#36 Can Someone Remove The Trampoline So It Looks Like He’s Flying Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Barry Chardoux

#37 I Need Help. Please Remove The Guy

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Mia Franklin

#38 What To Put Here?

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Drop Charlie

#39 Can Someone Please Shrink This Guy And Make Him Smaller On The Couch

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ade Imas Afrianti

#40 Put A G**g Behind Me…i Want To Scare My Wifes Marine Brother

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Collins Chanda

#41 Please Make Me Into A Clown

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Austin Lee Binning

#42 Just Been To Norway On A Fishing Trip And Failed To Catch A Massive Fish,,,come On Then Put A Fish In My Hands Big Or Small

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Carl Greenhow

#43 Can Someone Ghost The Guy That Ghosted Me?

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Katness Everdean

#44 Please Edit It As If I’m Trying To Put My Hands In Crocodile Mouth

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Kola Signatures Page

#45 Can You Put A Beard On Me? I’m Trying To See If I Would Look Good With A Full Beard

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Joe Watts

#46 Can Someone Make The Dog A Lion

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Ritwik Das

#47 Could Somebody Remove The Guy With The Reebok Tshirt ? My Girlfriend Looks Like Shes Holding Hands With Him

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Michael Kinzel

#48 Put Crocodile Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: कुँवर बालेन्द्र सिँह

#49 Put Chain On My Neck Pls

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: Bashorun Ga'a

#50 Turn My Mate In To A Wizard Please

50 People Who Asked For Photo Edits And Got Hilariously Unexpected Results

Image source: James Parsons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as new harry potter cast
New ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Finds Its Harry, Hermione and Ron
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2025
Queens Season 1, Episode 6: Behind The Throne Recap
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2021
30 Weird, Fascinating, And Disturbing Statistics About Pretty Much Everything (New Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Starman
John Carpenter is Apparently Directing TV Pilot
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2017
We Traveled Through Europe To Capture Hopes And Dreams Of Refugee Children
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Banned TV Show Episodes
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2014