55 Hilarious Photoshop Fails That Should Not Have Been Posted

We have an endless pool of information at our fingertips, thanks to the internet. But the opposite also holds true. Fiction masquerading as fact will catch you if you aren’t careful, and it doesn’t just come in the form of words. Pictures can be just as deceiving, especially with AI and Photoshop thrown into the mix.
There was once a time when Photoshop was reserved for those who actually knew how to use it. Nowadays, it’s in the hands of anyone from your great aunt to your neighbor and that annoying influencer upstairs, who wants us all to believe their waist is the size of a pencil. People around the globe are bending reality at their will… and the results are not always amazing.
Bored Panda has bravely gone down a rabbit hole of photoshop fails to compile a list of the most confidently bizarre and hilarious ones out there. They show that anything is possible (though not always plausible) when you have the help of a magic wand or a healing brush.
#1 Was Looking For A Cat Carrier And Stumbled Onto This Gem
You don’t have to be a graphic designer or digital professional to be able to use Photoshop. Nowadays, the software is widely available and (almost) anyone can learn to manipulate an image. But it can be fun and entertaining, doing so is not always ethical.
People have been retouching photos long before Photoshop and other editing software entered the market. But back then, the process took more time, effort, resources, and dare we say, skill.
#2 Just Why
#3 He Wanted To Show Off His New Boat, His Boyfriend, And Their Apparent Ability To Levitate
Today, apps like Facetune make it possible to change someone’s eye color, or remove blemishes at the touch of a button. But digital manipulation can be particularly problematic when it comes to the world of fashion, beauty and aesthetics. Many argue that it promotes unrealistic or unattainable standards.
“At the same time that the creation of software facilitated the process of retouching images, it also made it possible to make several other profound body modifications, such as stretching the legs and thinning the waist and nose,” explains Aela, an online school specializing in UX, Design, and Digital Products.
The school’s experts add that the manipulation that was previously used to hide an unwanted stain or pimple ended up becoming “a resource for to mold people within a standard of beauty.”
#4 Something About Those Forearms
#5 My Wife And I Got Maternity Photos Done And My Cousin Thought This One Needed A Bit Of Photoshop
#6 Photoshop Expert
Photo editing isn’t just about enhancing an image, it can shape how people perceive reality. And that’s why it’s important to not compromise an image’s authenticity when editing it.
“Edit the image so it stays true to the subject, rather than misrepresenting it,” advises virtual photo editing and design studio Pathedit. The team adds that this is especially important when editing photos of people but also applies to product photography.
“Authenticity can mean the difference between a returned product and a happy customer,” they say.
#7 Looks Relaxing
#8 On An Asos Ad
#9 I Don’t Want That Thing Even Close To My Face
#10 He Copied The Hulks Trainingplan
#11 Someone From My School Actually Posted This
#12 This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon
#13 This Image I Found On Aliexpress Promoting A Phone Holder. I’m All Kinds Of Confused
#14 I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes – Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo
#15 What’s With The Small Head
#16 Not Even Judas Was As Treacherous As That Mirror
#17 Something Seems Out Of Place Here
#18 I Made An Insta For My Dog And This Guy Is One The People On Her Feed. Usually It’s Him In A Car Or Something, But It Looks Like He’s Been Getting More Creative
#19 A Carousel Of… Whatever This Is
#20 Found This Magical Floating Papasan Chair On Amazon. I Guess They Couldn’t Even Find A Kid To Sit In It For A Photo
#21 I Love Listening To My Power Generator
#22 The “Family Portrait” Featured In A Netflix Christmas Movie
#23 The Person Who Had To Make This Just Did Not Care At All
#24 I Need To Know If This Is Photoshopped. I Feel Like It Is And I Feel Like. I Know Where But Please Help With This
#25 Found On Ig Explore Page, How Many Filters Do We Think It Took To Create This?
#26 Very Normal Windows. And Of Course All Of The Comments Were “Beautiful Lady”
#27 Local Photographer Ad On Facebook
#28 Legs For Days?
#29 31.7k Followers Btw
#30 Expensive Water Bottle From Waterdrop
#31 Coca Cola… Is The Budget Okay?
#32 Just Came Across An Ad For A Sleeping Mask When Something Struck Me Odd
#33 At Least He Looks Happy
#34 Nextdoor New Neighbor Fail
#35 Totally Not Edited
#36 My Local Travel Agent. I Didn’t Know They Offered Head Transplants
#37 Sheldon?
#38 Amazon Is Back At It Again
#39 This Was On Volkswagen’s Website
#40 This Ad For A Back-Straightening
#41 A Girl I Follow On Instagram Shamelessly Posted This Lil Mess
#42 Wayfair Never Fails
#43 Some Thinspo I Had Saved On My Phone And Idolized
Until I found this subreddit and realized it was fake. Thank you creator for making this, it definitely helped me out a little bit.
#44 A Glorious Tinder Find
#45 Too Much Bodyfilter?
#46 So This Girl Deffinetely Photoshopped Him In Her Picture
#47 Hinge Profile
#48 Boss, I Added In The Sweat
#49 Was Getting My Vaccine Today And Found This At Walgreens
#50 I Want To Use This Pan Rack In My Shower, Yes
#51 How Did They Think This Way Okay?
#52 This “Maternity” Wedding Dress
#53 Speechless
#54 There’s Just So Much Going On Here
#55 All Natural
