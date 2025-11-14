50 Ingeniously Creative Petty Revenge Ideas

Not every hurtful action deserves jail time. Sometimes, a bad deed is pretty trivial and could even be forgotten. However, we humans are petty and vindictive creatures, so we improvise. We devise detailed plans of vengeance, and when everything is done, we even post stories of the petty revenge ideas we’ve carried out online.
Bored Panda has collected some of the best revenge ideas people have come up with. These stories prove that everyone should think twice before being an asshole to other people. Keep scrolling to find out what epic revenge ideas the human mind can come up with!
#1 Grandma’s Revenge
Image source: mrmaster2
#2 Petty Revenge
Image source: _Breyonnn
#3 Who Left This On My Car In Lot 30 I Just Wanna Talk
Image source: dazed_dez
#4 Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had
Image source: GreyGhostPhoto
#5 Some People Just Gotta Learn The Hard Way
Image source: heyqueenregina
#6 Half On Disabled Parking And A Half On The Passway To A Mall. Someone Got Really Pissed And Emptied A Jar Of Jam On It
Image source: TadyZ
#7 Lad At Work Just Eats Everyone’s Treats. Tomorrow Will Be A Surprise For Him
Image source: lufcdannyboy
#8 Someone Parked Wrong And Shop Clerks Took Revenge
Image source: Arnold Angelini
#9 You Park In 2 Spots, I Zip Tie A Cart To Your Car
Image source: filipe272003
#10 Punk’d
Image source: spokendamsel
#11 I Skied Back To The Pole Again… To Take This Photo For All Those Men Who Commented “Make Me A Sandwich” On My Tedx Talk
ready to fly out to Union Glacier tomorrow morning (depending on weather). Then we skied over to the Ceremonial South Pole (probably the Pole that everyone knows as the only South Pole – the barbers Pole with the flags) and the actual Geographic South Pole (which moves around 10m each year), which is marked separately. In the afternoon we were given a tour of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. It is seriously as close to what a Base on another planet would be like than anything else on the planet – a mini-town based around the scientific work of the National Science Foundation. Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again… to take this photo for all those men who commented “Make me a sandwich” on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it.
Image source: jadehameister
#12 My Neighbor Got His Reindeer Decorations Stolen So They Put Out Grinch Ones Instead
Image source: PrincessAlterEgo
#13 Mad Wife
Image source: DaveApnea
#14 Deserved Petty Revenge
Image source: simoncholland
#15 Evil Genius
Image source: AlishaRai
#16 I Applaud This Level Of Petty
Image source: londonbreedann
#17 Joe Mode
Image source: SnazzyQ
#18 My Coworker Is A Flat Earther And It’s His Last Day
Image source: kittythedog
#19 Making Fish Tacos For The Guy At Work Who Keeps Eating My Lunch
Image source: Dooppy
#20 The Best Petty Revenge
Image source: _jessehall_
#21 When Your Drawing Teacher Assigns 3 Finals So You Secretly Write “You Got Me F****d Up” In Sign Language On Your Final Piece
Image source: LemAli23
#22 My Daughter Said She Was Too Old For Notes In Her Lunch – My Reply And Win
Image source: Michellehas2ls
#23 Sonic Savagery
Image source: _NITRISS_
#24 Stay Away From The Coffee Creamer At Work
Image source: Phantom0591
#25 I’ve Carried Chalk In My Car For 10 Months Just So I Could Do This Once. Yesterday Was The Day
Image source: adunkel2016
#26 Slashed Someone’s Tires Today Because He Parked Like A Jackass.. Was It Justified? I Think So
Image source: herbehancock
#27 Ethan Isn’t Playing Around This Semester
Image source: jojomarshalll
#28 My Neighbours Like To Throw Their Cigarette Butts Over The Wall And Onto The Sidewalk. I’m Tired Of Seeing Dogs Eat Them And Kids Play With Them, So I Picked Them Up For Them
Image source: rcs2112
#29 Sweet Revenge
Image source: Unknown
#30 Payback
Image source: 3ffingawesome
#31 Pothole Birthday Party
Image source: TBHer_
#32 I’ve Asked My Neighbor To Please, Please Not Let His Dogs Bark All Night. Today I Received Several Packages In The Mail. Early Tomorrow Morning I’ll Have My Revenge
Image source: eyedontnowutimdoing
#33 Jason Is A Mad Man
Image source: rudy_mustang
#34 The Punishment For Petty Theft In My Town Is Making Laps Around The Courthouse With A Sandwich Board Sign That States: “I Am A Thief”
Image source: jcoffill
#35 Wouldn’t Help With The Housework; Weeks Of Begging For Help (Because He Lives Here Too) And Picking Up After Him, I Had Put His Game In With My Snake Since I Knew He Was Afraid Of Her
Image source: frederickfox_
#36 As Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I’ve Wrapped My Brother’s Present In Concrete! Revenge Best Served Stone-Cold
Image source: MathewRogers
#37 Joined A Gym, And Was Teased By My Fit Friends Who Workout There. Got My Revenge
Image source: BradleyFriesen
#38 The Funniest Thing I’ve Seen In A Long Time, My View From Work
Image source: aggravatedman
#39 My Neighbour Went On Vacation For A Week And I Decorated His House With Some Inspiring Lyrics From His Least Favourite Band
This was payback from the last time I went on vacation and he decorated my house with penises.
Image source: dustinmypants
#40 Savage Artist
Image source: alicexz
#41 Someone Stole The Pumpkins Off Of My Porch Last Night. Round Two Punks
Image source: shart_warrior
#42 This Guy Had Printed Checks Of Him And His New Wife So He Could Write Alimony Checks To His Ex
Image source: Keercan
#43 My Boyfriend Asked Me What I Wanted To Eat & I Said I Don’t Know & This What He Brings Me
Image source: chopstckss
#44 I Mixed Carolina Reaper Powder Into Half A Tub Of Ice Cream As Revenge For Food Thief At My Community Freezer
So I transferred to this new college and been living on a pretty nice dorm. After I got settled in, I bought a small tub of ice cream. After eating my fill, I left the rest in the common freezer in the floor lounge. This dorm is only for sophomore and seniors and is not a frat house so I figured it would be okay. Few days later, the whole tub was gone. I was a bit pissed but passed it off as just bad luck. Next week, I bought another tub, this time making sure to write “do not eat” on the outside and a note on the inner side of the lid where I wrote “don’t be a dick.” Yet, just two days later, the ice cream was gone. I really got pissed this time. I seriously doubt anyone who can afford to go to a private college and live on a dorm for their sophomore/senior year has to steal another person’s ice cream. So I sought out ways for revenge. First thought was to mix in laxatives but read that it could be considered poisoning someone. So my next thought was to mix crushed habanero and tested it out but it was masked out by the ice cream because it wasn’t hot enough. So I looked into the hottest pepper I could find and got Carolina Reaper chili powder and did this.
Image source: UnusuallyCalm
#45 My Roommate Fed A Few Of Us Dog Food Saying It Was Jerky. He Went Away This Weekend. 1km Of Clinging Revenge
We wrapped everything individually and created a giant ball with his shoes randomly through it (bottom left). The testicles are his basketballs with around 100 meters of wrap on each. Around 4 hours of work with help. Its late, he just got back from his flight and he has to work early in the morning. Here we go…
Image source: furiousfry
#46 When Your Ex Writes You An Apology Letter So You Grade It To Send It Back
Image source: NickLutz12
#47 Every Time I Get A Spam Fax At Work I Put The Spammer’s Number On A Free Monkey Flyer And Post It Somewhere Around Town
Image source: soundslikepuget
#48 Revenge Cookies
Image source: GroovyTasia
#49 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed
Image source: bearfoxmousemushroom
#50 Our Neighbors Very Precisely Cleaned Only Their Part Of The Wall
Image source: Obsidian_Mcknight
