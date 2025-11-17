“What Is Personal Space?”: 50 Funny Pets Who Know No Boundaries (New Pics)

There’s nothing like coming home to your beloved pets after a long day. They run up to you asking for cuddles and suddenly everything feels right in the world. However, some cats and dogs don’t seem to understand the meaning of boundaries—in the most wholesome way possible.
Our animal-friendly team here at Bored Panda has collected the most soul-healing and goofy photos of people’s pets completely ignoring their personal boundaries. They’re incredibly relatable if you happen to have any snugglebugs at home. And for anyone who doesn’t yet have an animal BFF, well, don’t blame us if you have the sudden urge to rescue someone from your local shelter.
The friendly team at the PDSA, the UK’s largest veterinary charity, was kind enough to shed some light on why our pets want to spend so much time close to us. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview with PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Walsh, who shared some great insights.
#1 Java And Monkey Once Again Compromise On Space In The Sun Square
Image source: RemmeeFortemon
#2 Yes, This Is Quite Comfortable. I Shall Sit Here
Image source: kraken888
#3 Joule Has No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: Cats_Dogs_Dawgs
#4 I Have A Very Clingy Cat And I’m Working From Home. This Baby Sling Helps Us Both
Image source: ConfuseKouhai
#5 Trying To Have A Relaxing Bath… Can Anyone Relate?
Image source: moose.n.mango
#6 Being A Mom Means No Personal Space
Image source: moominfromspace
#7 Personal Space? What’s Personal Space?
Image source: Purple_Egg_1042
#8 Weekends Are For Sleeping In And Not Understanding Personal Space
Image source: ATTWL
#9 Found This Kitty At The Gas Station And Brought Her Home A Few Days Ago. It’s Okay, Maxie, We Don’t Need Personal Space In This House
Image source: jennybearyay
#10 We Sit Here While You Work, Okay?
Image source: bisqueecat
#11 Our “Puppy” Moose Has Roughly Half A Brain Cell. Personal Space Means Nothing. The Other Dogs Simply Tolerate Him
Image source: wilfredthedestroyer
#12 My Mom Is In The Home Office, And I Love It. When I’m Bored, I Make Noises Until She Gets Me Out Of My Tank. Today I Wanted To See What She Was Doing
Image source: my_turtle_adventure
#13 Your Dog Isn’t The Only Personal Space Invader
Image source: MrSchmegeggles
#14 What Is Personal Space And Privacy Anymore
Image source: vivaciouslittlev
#15 Who Needs Personal Space?
Image source: InternationalAsk4550
#16 Abigail Likes Her Personal Space, Her Brother’s Also
Image source: chemobrained
#17 No Respect For Personal Space
Image source: SillMcBill
#18 Our Silverado Has No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: growingupsux
#19 Working From Home. They Make It So Easy To Get Stuff Done
Image source: runswithdogs41
#20 I Call This One “What Is A Personal Space?”
Image source: Lord_Jud
#21 What It’s Like To Own A Dog
Image source: hudsonwisler
#22 Yeah, I Get It
Image source: HunterHayes
#23 You Comfy There?
Image source: odin_loki_merleboys
#24 Clingy Kitten
Image source: hey-im_here-now
#25 These Resort Cats Can Certainly Tell A Soft Touch Cat Friendly Person
Image source: saigon2010
#26 Awww, What I Have To Do?
Image source: stephenroshy
#27 Puppy Doesn’t Understand The Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: xWALTZ
#28 Mom, Mom, Moooom. Hi
Image source: sweetlittlekhaleesi
#29 My Boyfriend Did Take This Of My Adorable Lucy Invading My Headspace While I Was Fast Asleep
Image source: lucyinmysky
#30 What Personal Space Looks Like When You Have Cats
Image source: happy_sweetfruits
#31 Winston Likes To Nap With Me, But He Doesn’t Understand Personal Space
Image source: Megan_Bee
#32 Blix Doesn’t Give A Heck About Personal Space
Image source: ms_kickflip
#33 You Can Tell Who Is The Boss. Definitely Not Me
Image source: mars_the_rescued_dog
#34 Mom Hasn’t Felt Good The Last Few Days. So I Keep A Close Eye On Her. Even When She’s In The Bath Or Shower. You Never Know When She Might Need A Kiss Attack
Image source: dakotahamiltongsd
#35 She Is A Professional Space Invader But I Love It
Image source: seab4zz
#36 Personal Space? Never Heard Of That
Image source: _hotdog_princess
#37 Personal Space Is A Foreign Concept For These Munchkins
Image source: Willing-Sugar-1676
#38 Horrified Stinky-Kitty-Butt Face
Image source: JerkyMcDerk
#39 A New, Practical Space Saving Solution: Dog Stacking
Image source: not-yr-bitch
#40 There’s No Such Thing As Personal Space When A Puppy Loves Someone
Image source: reddit.com
#41 I’m Going To Take The Door To My Bathroom Off
Image source: amandaowsiak313
#42 When I Met My Husband 10 Years Ago, He Didn’t Think He Was A Cat Person. This Is How He Plays Yahtzee Today. Also, The Cat Clearly Doesn’t Understand What The Personal Space Is
Image source: tolkiensghost
#43 What’s Personal Space?
Image source: StrokeRN18
#44 Totoro (Right) Has No Sense Of Personal Space
Image source: sofyflo
#45 Micromanager And Personal Space Invader
Image source: 0011001100110100
#46 Personal Space? I Don’t Know Her
Image source: nycfrenchielucy
#47 Gang’s All Here
Image source: dabellovdaball
#48 Oh, You Want To Work? Sorry, I Don’t Think So
Image source: _jas.purr
#49 My Kitten Chainsaw Has No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: amby-jane
#50 Dame Just Doesn’t Give A Damn About Personal Space
Image source: unavailableidname
