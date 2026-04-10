“Just Ask God”: 55 Hilarious Parent-Kid Conversations That Prove They Have Humor In Their DNA (New Pics)

People decide to have kids for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they love caring for others, and they can’t wait to raise empathetic, well-informed children. Or maybe they want to have family members around to play card games with when they’re elderly. And perhaps they just want to experience all of the hilarious situations that come along with being a parent.
Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the funniest conversations parents have had with their kiddos. From little ones catching Mom and Dad off guard by saying extremely clever things to parents sharing shockingly hilarious photos with their kids, these pics prove that nobody’s funnier than family. Enjoy scrolling through these posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you miss your own parents!
#1 You Can’t Teach That Kind Of Savagery
Image source: SheaSerrano
#2 The Scorpion Experience
Image source: heyyitsdidi
#3 That’s One Way To Break The News You Got In Trouble
Image source: tweetbywinter
It’s no secret that parenting isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Everyone talks about how rewarding it is, how much they love their children, and how wonderful their little ones are. But nobody says it’s easy. So one thing that can really make the tough moments a bit easier to swallow is having a kid who’s hilarious.
Children say exactly what’s on their minds, and they’re not afraid to hurt their parents’ feelings with the truth. But as far as why they’re so hilarious, Joshua Rothman at The New Yorker says that humor comes naturally to kids. In fact, babies start making jokes before they can even form sentences.
#4 “Dad, Im Talking About Her Soul”
Image source: Arealmfngl
#5 Wow
Image source: elainesim28
#6 Kids Have The Most Honest Logic
Image source: luvhuss
One reason why kids seem to be natural comedians is that their minds flow so freely. They’re constantly learning and thinking about the world around them, trying to understand it. As we grow up, we often become more narrow-minded thanks to societal norms and rules we internalize.
But kids are pure and unhindered by certain knowledge. They can make connections that adults might not even realize and come up with extremely creative jokes. If you’re a parent, aunt or uncle, or you’ve ever worked with kids, you know just how amazing their minds are. It’s beautiful to see how they perceive the world.
#7 Once Kids Hear “No Internet” They Start Picturing Caves And Suffering
Image source: Softnessa_
#8 A Provider
Image source: themultiplemom
#9 Normal Size Screen
Image source: _TommyMason
When it comes to how kids develop their sense of humor, Jennifer Dovey notes that it’s something they rely on to form social connections and develop their use of language. Apparently, having a great sense of humor not only helps kids make more friends, but those who have a developed sense of humor are also more agreeable to others and have better communication skills. Therefore, they’re able to build stronger relationships with others as well.
#10 His Dad Discussing His Mistakes
Image source: phoexnixfunjpr
#11 Who Asks “Is It Alive?” As The First Question. You Obviously Cheated. She Won This Round
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#12 Maybe The Kid Is Serenely Sarcastic
Image source: elainesim28
Now, not everything that kids find hilarious will be equally funny to their parents. I’m sure you’ve heard your kids make fart jokes or repeat quotes they’ve heard that don’t make you laugh at all. But we have to remember that there are plenty of things adults find funny that kids wouldn’t giggle at either. Just because you’re not slapping your knee every time your little one shares a joke doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong with their sense of humor. After all, they’re still developing it!
#13 Well, She Is Technically Sat Down
Image source: Poppy_yyyyyyyy
#14 She’s Gonna Remind You For The Rest Of Yo Life
Image source: papiwontmiss
#15 Kids Deliver Comedy Without Even Trying
Image source: xevekiah
Humor also plays an important role in stories for children. Just because a tale is funny doesn’t mean that it lacks substance. In fact, using humor can be a great way to tell stories with depth, as a funny story is always more memorable than one that isn’t. Dovey explains that kids with a developed sense of humor will be able to look at situations from different perspectives, which allows them to build their empathy muscles and emotional intelligence. Plus, a strong sense of humor is also associated with creativity and spontaneity.
#16 The Worst Part Is You Can’t Laugh
Image source: dissproportion
#17 Well, Did You?
Image source: uLuyanda_Gama
#18 Dad Jokes Are The Best
Image source: ImWatson91
The responsibility of keeping humor in a household doesn’t fall solely on the kids, though. Mom and Dad should be doing their part too, as Penn State University reports that humor can be a powerful parenting tool. Apparently, it’s easy for parent-child relationships to feel like business relationships, as there’s a power dynamic and one party is “in charge.” But researcher Lucy Emery says humor can be wonderful for diffusing tension and reducing the feeling of a hierarchy in the relationship.
#19 Interesting Critic
Image source: MicV66
#20 This Is So Adorable
Image source: kemimarie
#21 She Thinking Two Steps Ahead
Image source: tufdave
Cracking jokes during stressful parenting moments might not be your first impulse, but it’s often the best way to deal with the situation. In fact, it will keep everyone more relaxed. It’s easy to become overwhelmed when things just aren’t going according to plan, but by modeling to your kids that you can take a deep breath and find humor in any situation, you’ll teach them how to become level-headed, resilient adults.
#22 Same Kid. Same
Image source: dadmann_walking
#23 That’s A Hilariously Clever Parenting Mic Drop Moment
Image source: Softnessa_
#24 I Mean He’s Not Wrong
Image source: deloisivete
Are you enjoying these silly conversations between parents and their kids, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below if you can recall any similar chats you’ve had with your mother or father. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious stories like these, check out this list next!
#25 Be Careful What You Wish For
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#26 Applying This To My Tasks
Image source: RandomSprint
#27 So Many Cows
Image source: wearing_moist_socks
#28 Understandable
Image source: Daniel_XXL_69
#29 Brutal True
Image source: made_in_cosmos
#30 I Felt This On A Spiritual Level
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#31 I’m Gonna Need The Lord’s Help To Keep Up With Her
Image source: NewDawn7411
#32 Mom Needs To Do Some Explaining
Image source: JeromeAdamsMD
#33 My Mom Dropped Me Off Today For College Freshman Orientation And She Sends Me This
Image source: Avery_Leilani
#34 Baby Boo
Image source: A_dmg04
#35 Daughter Needs Your Response
Image source: Lush_Beauty1
#36 Pink Floyd
Image source: nocontextmemes
#37 Now That’s A Parenting Win
Image source: _classof92_
#38 In His Defense, I’m Pretty Sure We’ve All Had That Desire
Image source: allholls
#39 Something Important To Learn
Image source: Unusual-Pizza2907
#40 A Surprising Discovery
Image source: Unusual-Pizza2907
#41 Old Man Things
Image source: n_hold
#42 1000 $
Image source: netphilia
#43 A Crazy Water Bottle
Image source: michelleakin
#44 I Like Her
Image source: DicconHyatt
#45 Savage Dad Strikes Again
Image source: sodj-
#46 Mirror Anyone?
Image source: aoi_ringo
#47 Attempting To Communicate With My 12 Year Old
Image source: Tea_confused
#48 Funny Little Guy
Image source: crogers_htown
#49 Premium Wordplay Right There
Image source: jon_d_doe
#50 At Least He’s Alive
Image source: Davidnolastname
#51 Maybe
Image source: s1n0d3utscht3k
#52 These Boys
Image source: Orions_BeIt
#53 The Text Messages I Get From My 11 Year Old Sometimes
Image source: coconutlemongrass
#54 No Thanks
Image source: netphilia
#55 My Child Has Math Homework To Do, And Swore They Would Do It Later
Image source: thnxprofessor
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