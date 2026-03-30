66 Funny And Honest Parents Went To X To Share The Struggles No One Warned Them About (March Edition)

Becoming a parent changes your life in an instant. But ask any mother or father you know, and they’re almost guaranteed to say that having kids was the best thing that ever happened to them. Start asking specific questions, though, about the more challenging aspects of the job, and they might assure you that yes, there are cons. But the pros far outweigh them.
And one thing that can help any busy parent hold onto their sanity is maintaining a healthy sense of humor. That’s why every month, we compile a list of the funniest and most relatable things parents have shared on social media. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, even if you have to hide from your kids in the bathroom to do so, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!
#1
Image source: dadmann_walking
#2
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#3
Image source: HenpeckedHal
Despite how difficult being a parent is, the majority of people are still up for the challenge. In fact, according to a 2023 Gallup poll, Americans’ preference for larger families is the highest it has been since 1971. Nearly half the nation believes that having one or two children is ideal, while 45% say three or more kids would make their family the perfect size.
Over two-thirds of adults in the United States have kids, and 15% say that they don’t have any yet, but they plan to. And when it comes to who tends to prefer larger families, Gallup found that Black Americans, those who are religious, and younger adults are more likely to want more kids.
#4
Image source: Softnessa_
#5
Image source: autogynefiles
#6
Image source: Arealmfngl
So why does becoming a parent appeal to so many people? Well, the Institute for Family Studies notes that there are a variety of factors that come into play. Some people decide to have kids for the greater good. An aging population isn’t great for the economy, so somebody’s gotta keep the workforce alive! Obviously, this isn’t the most sentimental reason to start a family, but it’s something to consider.
On the other hand, many parents choose to have kids to bring more joy into their lives. Being a parent can be an incredibly rewarding experience, and many moms and dads report that they’re happier after having kids. Plus, some people see having children as their life’s purpose, and they’ve been dreaming about it since they were kids themselves.
#7
Image source: The_Acumen
#8
Image source: AdeleScalia
#9
Image source: chionogirl
Sometimes couples decide to have children because they’re worried about who’s going to take care of them when they’re older. If they have a few kids around, somebody is guaranteed to take them in, right? Well, not necessarily. But this is a common reason cited for starting a family.
Meanwhile, some people just don’t consider any other path. It was always assumed that they would have kids, so they never questioned it. They grew up, got married, and had kids of their own. And now, they get to share hilarious stories about their adorable little ones on the internet.
#10
Image source: theerawestbih
#11
Image source: mom_tho
#12
Image source: papiwontmiss
It’s no secret that parents are expected to juggle countless responsibilities at once. But we have to remember that moms and dads are humans too. They may act like superheroes, but their jobs take a toll on them. So to hold their families together without losing their minds, many parents realize that it’s necessary to be able to find humor in every situation. And according to Parents.com, humor can be an incredibly powerful tool for moms and dads.
#13
Image source: TristinHopper
#14
Image source: heckyessica
#15
Image source: sweetmomissa
One way humor can benefit parents is by stopping situations from escalating. For example, if your toddler falls off his tricycle and begins to cry, it’s probably not going to be helpful for Mom and Dad to look extremely worried and concerned. He will notice their nervousness and feed off of it. But if they smile, assure him that it’s no big deal, and make silly faces to get him to laugh, he might forget about the whole ordeal almost instantly. At the same time, situations like these can teach kids not to sweat the small stuff and to be more resilient.
#16
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#17
Image source: deloisivete
#18
Image source: DadandBuried
At the same time, being open and honest about parenting blunders online can help moms and dads feel less alone. There are countless examples of seemingly “perfect” parents on the internet, from mommy bloggers to family TikTok accounts. These pages usually try to sell the fantasy that having kids is wonderful, magical, and beautiful every single moment. But that can set unrealistic expectations for parents and make those who do mess up or become frustrated from time to time (i.e. everyone) feel incredibly bad about themselves.
#19
Image source: dadmann_walking
#20
Image source: mariana057
#21
Image source: Softnessa_
We need more honesty in the world, in general, but especially when it comes to parenting content. So stories like these are great reminders for moms and dads that doing their best is enough. It’s no big deal if their little one shows up to school wearing two different shoes or if they forgot to brush their hair one morning. The best thing to do is laugh it off and try to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. As long as their children are healthy, happy, and well-fed, there’s nothing to worry about.
#22
Image source: papiwontmiss
#23
Image source: YungYinkv
#24
Image source: CiTheGoonerxx
Are you enjoying these funny stories shared by parents on social media, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below if you have any funny stories about your own little ones to share. Then, if you’re interested in checking out last month’s rendition of parenting posts, look no further than right here!
#25
Image source: ok6ixx
#26
Image source: sofiaicarbone
#27
Image source: jeffisrael25
#28
Image source: MCMCD_
#29
Image source: mindyisser
#30
Image source: knittermom
#31
Image source: tweetbywinter
#32
Image source: MrsGoresDiary
#33
Image source: xevekiah
#34
Image source: chionogirl
#35
Image source: silversarahj
#36
Image source: btchsdtm
#37
Image source: kristabellerina
#38
Image source: GreatLakesWife_
#39
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#40
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#41
Image source: dadmann_walking
#42
Image source: cljack
#43
Image source: MattZeitlin
#44
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#45
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#46
Image source: cardamomkiss
#47
Image source: mom_tho
#48
Image source: _loonielovegood
#49
Image source: ceciATL
#50
Image source: tweetbywinter
#51
Image source: TiffaniMarie483
#52
Image source: acechhh
#53
Image source: selentelechia
#54
Image source: chionogirl
#55
Image source: MarieleRedclaw
#56
Image source: homemakinghunny
#57
Image source: lyndseyfifield
#58
Image source: beefington420
#59
Image source: treydayway
#60
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#61
Image source: TheAndrewNadeau
#62
Image source: Ruesavatar
#63
Image source: owenbroadcast
#64
Image source: _classof92_
#65
Image source: MOTHERMAGE
#66
Image source: ItsMrsPlugg
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