30 Hilariously Accurate Parenting Comics By Messy Cow

Weng Chen aka Messy Cow is a mindful mom. And a creative one. She’s been documenting the struggles of raising kids for quite some time now and they’re as accurate as they get. Messy Cow showed us the difference between having the first vs. second child, what happened to her husband after becoming a father, how both of their lives changed after having kids, and all of the painful ways in which a 2-year-old can hurt you. I don’t know what universe hack Messy Cow’s using, but she still finds time to draw her hilariously relatable comics.

More info: messycow.com | Facebook | Tumblr | Twitter

#1

Image source: MessycowComics

#2

Image source: MessycowComics

#3

Image source: MessycowComics

#4

Image source: MessycowComics

#5

Image source: MessycowComics

#6

Image source: MessycowComics

#7

Image source: MessycowComics

#8

Image source: MessycowComics

#9

Image source: MessycowComics

#10

Image source: MessycowComics

#11

Image source: MessycowComics

#12

Image source: MessycowComics

#13

Image source: MessycowComics

#14

Image source: MessycowComics

#15

Image source: MessycowComics

#16

Image source: MessycowComics

#17

Image source: MessycowComics

#18

Image source: MessycowComics

#19

Image source: MessycowComics

#20

Image source: MessycowComics

#21

Image source: MessycowComics

#22

Image source: MessycowComics

#23

Image source: MessycowComics

#24

Image source: MessycowComics

#25

Image source: MessycowComics

#26

Image source: MessycowComics

#27

Image source: MessycowComics

#28

Image source: MessycowComics

#29

Image source: MessycowComics

#30

Image source: MessycowComics

