54 Of The Funniest Notes From Moms And Dads

If you have kids, you know the many delights and headaches of parenthood. Sometimes the kids might be adorable angels descended from heavens, but more often you’d like to scream on them for being little brats. Everybody knows that screaming and anger doesn’t solve any problems, so leaving a passive-aggressive, yet funny message scolding or instructing your dinky devil might be the best solution.
From hilarious texts from mom with directives for that day’s WiFi password to funny letters from dads and the greatest parenting memes, this list has it all. Keep on scrolling to take a look at a list of hilarious notes that parents left for their kids compiled by Bored Panda; we are sure that’s parenting done right! They’re bound to make you laugh, or at least put a smile on your face! Feel free to add your own funny notes or parent memes as well.
#1 Father Leaves His Messy Teens The Perfect Threatening Note
Image source: ujustreadmyusername
#2 Just Got Home From Work And Found This Note From My Dad On The Fridge. A Little Confused, I Walked Into The Living Room To Find My Cat As Promised. Thanks Dad!
Image source: Cnelz_
#3 Today´s Wifi Password
#4 It Worked! We Woke Up At 10:06 This Morning!
#4 It Worked! We Woke Up At 10:06 This Morning!
#5 My Dad Leaves Misspelled Notes, And I Leave Replies
Image source: Tikistand
#6 #dadfact Of The Day
#6 #dadfact Of The Day
#7 That Awkward Advice From Dad
#7 That Awkward Advice From Dad
#8 Lovely Note From Mom
#8 Lovely Note From Mom
#9 My Daughters Said She Was Too Old For Notes In Her Lunch – My Reply And Win
Image source: Michellehas2ls
#10 Oops, Busted
#11 Parents Went Out Of Town For The Weekend. Mom Left Me Laundry Instructions
#12 When It’s Not Obvious Enough What Needs To Be Done
Image source: brightside.me
#13 I’m Happy That You’re Trying To Help
#14 Found This Note In My Bathroom Drawer After My Dad Tried To Borrow Toothpaste
Image source: RaptorCat1
#15 Just A Heartwarming Note From My Mother
Image source: mollifer
#16 Mom’s Love Is Enough Fuel
#17 It´s Ok
#17 It´s Ok
#18 I Hope You Don´t Mind
#19 Found This Note My Mum Left For My Sister In The Car
Image source: MangroveBear
#20 Parenting Level: Hipster
#20 Parenting Level: Hipster
#21 My Dads Note To My Brothers About The Plugs In The House
Image source: ekhowitt
#22 My Friend Left This Note In His Kids Lunchbox Today. I’m Not A Parent, But This Seems Legit
Image source: moosobay
#23 My Friend’s Mom Likes To Leave Notes On The Fridge. This Was Her Response
Image source: Ipostbothways
#24 While My 7-year-old Daughter Loves The Notes I Leave In Her Lunch, Her Friends Have No Idea Why Her Dad Is “So Weird”
Image source: skryb
#25 Bought A New Hatchet Yesterday. Came Downstairs To Find This Note On It This Morning. I Think My Dad Is Trying To Teach Me Something About Putting Things Away
Image source: Cnelz_
#26 Me And My Mom Are Both Atheists, But She Left Me This Note This Morning
Image source: RaccoonYetiKiwi
#27 My Mom Said She Put A Note On Her Phone To Remind Her To Bring Cake
Image source: przybang@aol.com
#28 My Friend Keeps Bringing An Apple To Work But Not Eating It So His Dad Left This Note On It
Image source: vertexoflife
#29 Went To Put On My Boots For The First Time Since Last Fall. I Pulled Out What Looked To Be An Ancient Moldy Banana And This Note In My Mom’s Handwriting. I Think I Missed This Joke By About A Year
Image source: sagelface
#30 So My Dad Had To Go Get A Colonoscopy This Morning And This Is The Note My Mom Left Me
Image source: herecomesthedrums
#31 My Parent Went Out Of Town, He Left Me A Note
Image source: chelseadamnit
#32 Girlfriend’s Step Dad Is A Fire Fighter. She Found This Note This Morning
Image source: atthehelm
#33 My Mom Stole My Alcohol Last Week. Got This Note This Morning
Image source: mouschi
#34 Mom Left Me A Note
#34 Mom Left Me A Note
#35 Dirty Laundry Basket Is Watching You
#35 Dirty Laundry Basket Is Watching You
#36 Only Thing Less Expected Is…
#36 Only Thing Less Expected Is…
#37 My Friend’s Spanish Speaking Mother Tried To Write Him A Note Today
Image source: shewhosleepswithweinies
#38 My Parents Went Out Of Town For My Dad’s Birthday And This Is The Note They Left Behind
Image source: JDizzle65
#39 Don´t Be Mad?
#39 Don´t Be Mad?
#40 Sticky Notes From Mom. Sticky Notes From Mom Everywhere!
Image source: brightside.me
#41 Loving Note From My Father
#41 Loving Note From My Father
#42 My Friend’s Parents Each Left Us A Note Before We Went To Idaho To Go To A Theme Park
Image source: MarkCapka
#43 I Accidentally Left My Computer Logged In To Reddit This Morning, Found This Note When I Got Home
Image source: vertexoflife
#44 My Dad Gave Me Some Zelda Mints. He Wrote A Little Note. Well, He Tried, He Tried
Image source: viewtifuldav
#45 Note My Mom Left For Me On Asos
#45 Note My Mom Left For Me On Asos
#46 My Father Has Really Bad Handwriting, So My Mother Has To Translate Every Note
Image source: amgoose
#47 When There Are No More Napkins Left
#47 When There Are No More Napkins Left
#48 My Dad Left Me A Special Note In My Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Well Played Pops, Well Played
Image source: skryb
#49 Judging By This Note From My Mom, I’d Say I’m Doing Summer Right
Image source: orangeperson69
#50 My Little Sister Has The Flu, So My Mom Is Leaving Her A Note About Her Medicine. I Think The Note Wants To Mislead Her
Image source: BioTechnix
#51 Please Don´t Trade These For A Twinkie!
#52 Persistant Dad Is Persistant
#52 Persistant Dad Is Persistant
#53 Thanks, Mom, It´s Almost The Same Thing!
Image source: brightside.me
#54 I Was Greeted With “sh*t On Carpet By A/c”
