This Artist Makes Slightly Dark Comics That Might Make You Laugh, And Here Are 24 Of The Newest Ones

Here’s something you’ve definitely been waiting for—a new comic series! Despite being a beginner in the comic field, the artist makes a strong start by incorporating dark humor and hilarious twists into their work.

Most of the situations depicted in the series could be categorized as absurd, yet many of them are surprisingly relatable. As the creator of the comic mentioned, their “inspiration can come from everyday experiences, observations of quirky behaviors, or even just a playful imagination.”

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: drowsylines

#2

Image source: drowsylines

#3

Image source: drowsylines

#4

Image source: drowsylines

#5

Image source: drowsylines

#6

Image source: drowsylines

#7

Image source: drowsylines

#8

Image source: drowsylines

#9

Image source: drowsylines

#10

Image source: drowsylines

#11

Image source: drowsylines

#12

Image source: drowsylines

#13

Image source: drowsylines

#14

Image source: drowsylines

#15

Image source: drowsylines

#16

Image source: drowsylines

#17

Image source: drowsylines

#18

Image source: drowsylines

#19

Image source: drowsylines

#20

Image source: drowsylines

#21

Image source: drowsylines

#22

Image source: drowsylines

#23

Image source: drowsylines

#24

Image source: drowsylines

