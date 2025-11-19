35 Hilarious Shopping Fails That Prove You Should Always Read The Reviews (New Pics)

The online shopping gods work in mysterious ways. Sometimes, they reward you with an unbelievable deal. Other times, they make sure the one thing you desperately want is always out of stock. And then there are those moments when they decide to have a little fun at your expense—sending you a package you were eagerly waiting for, only for it to be nothing like what you ordered.
These people found themselves on the receiving end of those cruel surprises, but instead of getting mad, they shared their fails for the world to enjoy. Now, it’s your turn to laugh at their unexpected deliveries—just don’t be too quick to judge, or the shopping gods might decide you’re next!
#1 My Wife Ordered A Squidward Wall Hanging For Her Sister But Was Sent This Pillow Case Instead!
Image source: kid_wonderbread
#2 3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child’s Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized…and I Still Took It To The Festival
Image source: Kelkymcdouble
#3 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received
Image source: sleepysphynx
#4 Yard Decor For Christmas. Thanks Temu
Image source: WVPrepper
#5 My Tree Topper Looks Like Hedwig After A Rough Night At The Leaky Cauldron
Image source: uglypatty
#6 Just Shein Being Shein Again
Image source: wmmodee
#7 Ordered Online And Was Sent Only One Right Shoe. They “Fixed” The Issue By Sending Me Two More Right Shoes
Image source: BerninatinTheCountry
#8 Wow…just Wow. My Mom Insisted I Order This “Cute Sweater” For Her. What In The Polyester Screen Print?
Image source: tinycryptid
#9 What I Wanted vs. What I Got. If Anyone Wants These They Can Have Them, Just Pay For Shipping From Australia
Image source: runthegh0uls
#10 “Discrete Shipping”. Ordered A New Toy In The Mail. “Very Discrete Packaging”. As Long As The Mail Carrier Doesn’t Have Eyes
Image source: Meg_Is_Redditting
#11 My Girlfriend And A Group Of Her Friends Decided To Order A $150 Rug As A Birthday Gift For A Friend. The Rug Arrived Today, And It Seems No One Bothered To Check The Size
Image source: imculp
#12 Ordered A New Mug Online And It Arrived Broken
Image source: wolfy189
#13 Always Check The Size Before You Order
We needed a good spoon to stir jam making and I accidentally ordered this spoon that can double as a short sword. lol
Going to give it to a friend that has a giant wok.
Image source: Gamerdave74
#14 1-800 Flowers. How Bad Is This? Should I Be Annoyed For $85?
Image source: opalpip
#15 Christmas Carousel I Ordered vs. What I Received
Image source: HitEmWithTheRiver
#16 I Bought A 20pk Of Bamboo Straws To Reduce The Plastic I Use. They Were Shipped In A Box With Bubble Wrap. And Each Straw Is Wrapped With A Piece Of Plastic That’s As Big As My Hand
Image source: CthaDStyles
#17 Scam Level: Expert. Ordered These Cute Little Guys Assuming I Would Receive What Was Advertised. You Know What They Say About Assuming
Image source: TemporaryCapital1830
#18 Ordered Wooden Bottle Openers. Received A Fuel Pump Nozzle
Image source: Anitram
#19 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: tinyfrog_2692
#20 My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead… Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer
Image source: Tex_
#21 I Ordered 200 Clothespins From Amazon. Didn’t Read The Description
Image source: ololoalala
#22 Printed Sweater. Yall… They Printed A Picture Of A Sweater On A Sweatshirt
Image source: brandee95
#23 Ordered A Canvas Print Of Me And My Kids. At Least One Of Us Made It Fully Into The Picture I Guess
Image source: BlackieDad
#24 What I Ordered And What I Got! Prince Christmas Tree Ornament
Image source: kansascitymack
#25 Goofy Werewolf Mask Scam. Ordered A Werewolf Mask Offline Described As Hyper Realistic Pictured As This. Second Picutrw Iis What Ended Up Arriving In The Mail Few Weeks Later
Image source: Lumber_jerks
#26 Ordered A Microwave, Got A Gaming Chair, Customer Service Say They’ll “Consider Fixing The Problem” But Might Not
After weeks of calling customer service to actually get what I’ve already paid for, I finally got a knock on my door. Delivery!!! Finally!!! New microwave!!! Weeeeee. Not. I signed, got the parcel inside, and discovered the microwave was now a gaming chair, a low quality one too. So I called customer service. After keeping me on hold for an eternity, they said they’ll let me know in a week (or two) if they’ll pick it back up and deliver the item I actually bought…. IF!!!
Image source: Particular_Storm5861
#27 Ordered A Ps5 For My Birthday And Got Sent A Carpet Instead
Package said it was delivered. I went to open it up and found this carpet…which I did not order. Has anyone had something similar happen and did it get resolved?
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Ordered A New Carpet For Christmas And I Got This Instead. It’s Cool And All But I Really Needed The Carpet To Pull Together My Living Room
Image source: shoopia
#29 Newegg Sent Me A Brick Instead Of A Gpu
500 on a GPU. Thier support sent me an email saying “they confirmed it was shipped out and have denied my claim” I even had a video of me opening the box. I knew I shouldn’t have bought from newegg.
Image source: RaisenbergIII
#30 “We Can Confirm The Item You Received Matches Exactly What Was Ordered..” Yeah, Okay Ha
The letter says:
“Dear, ****
After reviewing the product and comparing it with the provided pictures, we can confirm that the item you received matches exactly what was ordered. Unfortunately, as we are unable to identify any discrepancies, your purchase does not qualify for a refund according to our refund policy. We understand this may be disappointing and are happy to assist you with any further questions or clarifications. Have a nice day!
Best regards,
David
Support executive”
Image source: edot4130
#31 I Ordered A Light From Amazon. They Sent Me Someone’s Shirt Return Inside The Box For The Light
It even had the paper insert the person used to describe the shirt. I guess Amazon didn’t even look inside the box when processing the return. I ordered a new item, not a warehouse deal. Recently they sent me another returned item without original packaging when I ordered new, but at least it was the correct item that time.
Image source: NakedSnakeEyes
#32 What I Ordered vs. What Was Sent
Image source: Blackbird325
#33 Ordered An Official iPhone Product Got Tea Instead
Image source: samanthatoys05
#34 How My Guitar Hero Controller Was Shipped. Purchased From An Ebay Store, Can’t Quite Check If It Works Yet But I’m Surprised The Post Office Accepted It
Image source: Diamond_Wheeler
#35 Temu Strikes Again – Christmas Edition. My Purchase Last Christmas. I Still Laugh About It Every So Often
Image source: MeltySmores
