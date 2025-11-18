“She Doesn’t Need The Emmy!”: Selena Gomez’s Emmy Reaction Goes Viral For Being Spot-On

“Gotta be prepared for every outcome!” wrote one fan on X as a clip of Selena Gomez’ reaction to her not winning any Emmy Awards went viral.
The video sees the celebrity reenacting the “losing face” she humorously showed off during an appearance on The Tonight Show alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
At last Sunday’s ceremony (August 15), Gomez was nominated for the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award, but lost to Jean Smart of Hacks.
Fans quickly noticed how perfectly she mirrored her playful Tonight Show bit from earlier in the week and created a video comparison on X that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times at the time of writing.
Selena Gomez' reaction to losing at the Emmys goes viral after she performed the exact "losing routine" she practiced on The Tonight Show beat-for-beat
“I wish you all could win, obviously,” said Jimmy Fallon. “But, if you don’t win, are you practicing your ‘losing face?’”
“Oh yeah, sure,” said Gomez and her co-stars before the host announced the winner of the “Emmys” to be “not Selena Gomez.”
The actress then applauds, and nods in agreement while looking to the right, seemingly recognizing the imaginary winner for their performance before breaking character and laughing.
As the made-up situation became a reality at the actual awards ceremony where she wasn’t able to take home any trophies, the actress performed the same routine: applause, look to the side, and say something positive about the winner.
“She needs the best actress just for this performance alone!” wrote one fan.
“She doesn’t need the Emmy! She has a billion reasons to smile!” said another.
Her series, Only Murders in the Building, continues to be a success with a fifth season being announced for 2025
The nomination was Gomez’ first as an actress for Only Murders in the Building, where she plays the character of Mabel Mora. The singer had also been nominated in 2022 and 2023, but only for her involvement as an executive producer in the series.
Described as a mystery comedy-drama, the series focuses on a trio of strangers with a shared interest in podcasts about true crime, who become involved in the investigation of a succession of suspicious murders in the Arconia, the eponymous building where the assassinations occur.
To say the series has been a hit would be an understatement, with yearly seasons since its debut on Hulu in August 2021, and a fifth season confirmed to debut sometime in 2025.
Both the series and its actors have received numerous nominations for the Emmys and the Golden Globes.
Despite leaving without any awards, the actress had a reason to smile, as a ring on her finger fueled engagement rumors with her boyfriend Benny Blanco
Gomez also made headlines after being spotted wearing a striking silver ring on her left hand during the ceremony, reigniting rumors that her boyfriend, record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, may have proposed.
The photos come after a month of the actress sparking engagement talk when she posted a selfie, strategically covering her ring finger with a heart emoji.
Though neither Gomez nor Blanco have confirmed if they’ve taken the next step, the couple shared plenty of affectionate moments throughout the evening, with the actress sitting on the producer’s lap as he kissed her cheek.
The 32-year-old has previously called Blanco the “love of her life,” and the pair, who started dating in mid-2023, seem closer than ever.
Her fans congratulated her for accepting her loss with graciousness, while others laughed at the rehearsed reaction
“It’s interesting how celebrities often have previously rehearsed reactions to both winning and losing awards,” wrote one fan on X.
“Selena Gomez’s practiced applause shows her grace in any outcome at the Emmys,” said another.
“Winning or losing, Selena’s a star! Love her dedication to being gracious,” a user wrote.
Some comments were more critical, however, believing that she didn’t win due to lacking acting ability when compared to her rivals.
“I think Selena is a great person, but she just isn’t that great of an actress,” one viewer said.
“Her acting was not good. She is a great singer, not an actress,” stated another.
“She nailed it!” wrote one fan, as others joined in to laugh at the actress’ perfectly rehearsed reaction
