40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

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With Spooky Season almost here, cartoonist Joe Lennon, the creative mind behind Lennon Cartoons, is combining classic horror imagery with clever observations, pop culture references, and unexpected punchlines.

We’ve featured his witty single-panel comics on Bored Panda many times before, and this time, we’re celebrating the spooky season with a special Halloween-themed collection. From Frankenstein’s monster dealing with relationship troubles to mummies navigating modern life, vampires facing everyday inconveniences, and the Grim Reaper revealing his funny side, Lennon’s cartoons put an amusing twist on familiar horror characters.

So, if you’re in the mood for some spooky humor, scroll down and enjoy these Halloween-inspired comics. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and let us know which one gave you the biggest laugh!

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

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40 New Halloween Comics By Joe Lennon That Bring Humor To The Spookiest Time Of Year

Image source: lennoncartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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