57 New Joe Lennon Comics Packed With Awkward Moments And Unexpected Punchlines

Some cartoonists need several panels to build toward a punchline, but Joe Lennon has long proved that one can be more than enough. Through Lennon’s cartoons, everything from everyday frustrations and familiar sayings to animals, superheroes, and pop culture is turned into compact jokes that often take an unexpected turn. We’ve featured Lennon’s work quite a few times on Bored Panda over the years, including in our recent collections of his single-panel cartoons. If you enjoyed those, there are plenty more clever and wonderfully odd ideas waiting below.
A big part of the appeal is how simple his jokes are, both the dialogue-based and the visual ones. His cartoons mix wordplay, visual gags, strange misunderstandings, and absurd scenarios, often starting with something completely recognizable before steering it in a much less predictable direction. The result is the kind of humor that can make an ordinary situation suddenly seem much stranger than it did a moment ago. Lennon also recently released “The Best of Lennon Cartoons: A Joe Lennon Collection,” bringing together more than 200 cartoons from the past decade in both black and white and color. Readers who want to explore even more of his work can check out the book.
Scroll down for our latest selection, upvote the cartoons that made you laugh the most, and let us know your favorites in the comments.
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