Joe Lennon’s Latest 51 Comics Prove Life’s Tiny Awkward Moments Are Funny

Sometimes, all it takes is one panel to turn an ordinary situation into an absurd or satirical gag. Cartoonist Joe Lennon has become especially good at doing just that, combining clever observations, absurd scenarios, and a healthy dose of sarcasm in comics that waste no time getting to the punchline.
Lennon is no stranger to Bored Panda. We’ve featured his work several times before. Over the years, his comics have explored everything from everyday life and relationships to society, pop culture, and the many strange habits people rarely stop to question. A familiar setup can quickly veer into something ridiculous, awkward, or surprisingly dark.
Scroll down to check out the latest comics, and be sure to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.
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